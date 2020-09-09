Vobile : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS 0 09/09/2020 | 12:05am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Vobile Group Limited 阜 博 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3738) GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Listing Rules. The Board announces that on September 9, 2020, a total of 2,000,000 options to subscribe for Shares are granted under the Post-IPO Share Option Scheme, subject to acceptance of the grantee. The following are the details of the Options granted: Date of Grant: September 9, 2020 Grantee: Kevin A. Mayer Exercise price of Options: Each option shall entitle the holder to subscribe for one Share upon exercise of such Option at an exercise price of HK$4.08 per Share Number of Options granted: 2,000,000 Closing price of the Share on HK$4.08 per Share the last market day immediately before the date of grant: Validity period of Options: Until the last day of the 10-year period after the date of grant of Options The grantee of the aforesaid options granted is not a director, chief executive, substantial shareholder of the Company, nor an associate (as defined under the Listing Rules) of any of them. - 1 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: ''Board'' the board of Directors of the Company ''Company'' Vobile Group Limited, an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands and the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3738) ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Option(s)'' share options(s) to subscribe for Shares(s) to be granted under the Post- IPO Share Option Scheme ''Post-IPO Share Option share option scheme of the Company adopted on December 8, 2017 Scheme'' ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of US$0.0001 each in the share capital of the Company ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited By order of the Board Vobile Group Limited Yangbin Bernard WANG Chairman Hong Kong, September 9, 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yangbin Bernard WANG and Mr. Michael Paul WITTE as executive directors; Mr. J David WARGO and Mr. WONG Wai Kwan as non-executive directors; and Mr. CHAN King Man Kevin, Mr. Derek CHANG, Mr. Alfred Tsai CHU and Mr. Charles Eric EESLEY as independent non-executive directors.

