VOBILE GROUP LIMITED

(3738)
Vobile : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

02/28/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Vobile Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3738)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of Vobile Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Suite 3712, 37/F, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on March 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  • 1. ''THAT the grant of 28,000,000 share options (the ''Share Options'') by the Board of Directors (subject to subsequent Shareholders' approval) to Yangbin Bernard Wang (''Mr. Wang'' ) to subscribe for 28,000,000 ordinary shares of US$0.0001 each in the capital of the Company (the ''Shares'') at an exercise price of HK$20.00 per Share under the share option scheme of the Company adopted by the Company on December 8, 2017 (the ''Share Option Scheme'') and otherwise on such terms as stipulated in the offer letter issued by the Company pursuant to the Share Option Scheme be and is hereby approved and THAT the board of directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to exercise all rights and powers available to it as it may in its sole discretion consider necessary or expedient to give full effect to the grant of the Share Options to Mr. Wang and the issue of the Shares upon the exercise of the Share Options by Mr. Wang.''

  • 2. ''THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the additional Shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of options which may be granted under the Refreshed Limit (as defined below) of the Share Option Scheme, the refreshment of the general limit in respect of the grant of options to subscribe for Shares under the Share Option Scheme be and is hereby approved such that:

    (a) the total number of Shares which may be allotted and issued upon the exercise of all options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company under the limit as refreshed hereby shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing this resolution (the ''Refreshed Limit'');

(b) options previously granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company (including those outstanding, cancelled, lapsed, or exercised in accordance with the terms of the Share Option Scheme or any other share option schemes of the Company) will not be counted for the purpose of calculating the Refreshed Limit;

  • (c) the Directors be and are hereby unconditionally authorized to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, including under seal where applicable, as they consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the Refreshed Limit and to grant options up to the Refreshed Limit and to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal in the Shares upon the exercise of such options; and

  • (d) such increase in the Refreshed Limit shall in no event result in the number of Shares which may be issued upon exercise of all outstanding options granted and yet to be exercised under the Share Option Scheme and any other schemes of the Company exceed 30% of the Shares in issue from time to time.''

By order of the Board

Vobile Group Limited Yangbin Bernard WANG Chairman, Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, March 1, 2021

Notes:

  • 1. All resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

  • 2. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

  • 3. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM (i.e. 3:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on March 16, 2021) or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the EGM and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

  • 4. For determining the qualification as shareholder of the Company to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, March 15, 2021 to Thursday, March 18, 2021, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify as shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM, investors are required to lodge all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021.

  • 5. In view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the chairman of the EGM as proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the EGM or any adjourned meeting.

As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yangbin Bernard WANG and Mr. Michael Paul WITTE as executive directors; Mr. J David WARGO and Mr. WONG Wai Kwan as non-executive directors; and Mr. CHAN King Man Kevin, Mr. Derek CHANG, Mr. Alfred Tsai CHU, and Mr. Charles Eric EESLEY as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Vobile Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 10:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
