VOBILE GROUP LIMITED    3738

VOBILE GROUP LIMITED

(3738)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vobile : INSIDE INFORMATION - POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

03/07/2021 | 05:07am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

You are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on the forward-looking statements (if any) contained herein. The Company cannot give any assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vobile Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3738)

INSIDE INFORMATION POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is issued by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board now wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on a preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other relevant information currently available to the Board, the Group expects its profit attributable to owners of the Company to be in the range of approximately US$10 million to US$12 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has an increase of US$16 million to US$18 million as compared to the loss attributable to owners of the Company of US$6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Based on information currently available to the Company, the expected significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the Company is mainly because of the steady increase of revenue in content protection business and the significant increase of revenue in content management and monetization. The total recurring revenue for the SaaS business of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately 252% of the same period in 2019. The Group continues the global expansion of its content protection, content management and monetization businesses. In addition, the Group is applying blockchain technologies to build a copyright distribution and transaction platform. Together they are driving the total recurring revenue for the SaaS business of the Group to sustain high growth rate in the foreseeable future.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the Group's annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the information currently available for the time being, which have not been audited, reviewed or finalized by the Company's auditors or audit committee of the Company and may be subject to adjustments. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is expected to be released on March 31, 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

Term

Definition

''Board''

the board of Directors of the Company

''Company''

Vobile Group Limited, an exempted company incorporated with limited

liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands and the shares of which

are listed on the Stock Exchange

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic

of China

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

''Shareholders''

shareholders of the Company

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Hong Kong, March 7, 2021

By order of the Board

Vobile Group Limited Yangbin Bernard WANG

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yangbin Bernard WANG and Mr. Michael Paul WITTE as executive directors; Mr. J David WARGO and Mr. WONG Wai Kwan as non-executive directors; and Mr. CHAN King Man Kevin, Mr. Derek CHANG, Mr. Alfred Tsai CHU and Mr. Charles Eric EESLEY as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Vobile Group Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51,2 M - -
Net income 2020 6,87 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 241x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 528 M 1 528 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 29,9x
Capi. / Sales 2021 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 50,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,02 $
Last Close Price 3,37 $
Spread / Highest target 168%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -69,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yangbin Wang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
King Man Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Eric Eesley Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOBILE GROUP LIMITED49.71%1 528
ORACLE CORPORATION1.42%205 994
SAP SE-5.07%143 028
INTUIT INC.2.33%104 664
SERVICENOW INC.-11.53%95 493
DOCUSIGN, INC.-5.25%39 076
