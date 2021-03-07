Vobile : INSIDE INFORMATION - POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vobile Group Limited 阜 博 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3738)

INSIDE INFORMATION POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is issued by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board now wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on a preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other relevant information currently available to the Board, the Group expects its profit attributable to owners of the Company to be in the range of approximately US$10 million to US$12 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has an increase of US$16 million to US$18 million as compared to the loss attributable to owners of the Company of US$6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Based on information currently available to the Company, the expected significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the Company is mainly because of the steady increase of revenue in content protection business and the significant increase of revenue in content management and monetization. The total recurring revenue for the SaaS business of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately 252% of the same period in 2019. The Group continues the global expansion of its content protection, content management and monetization businesses. In addition, the Group is applying blockchain technologies to build a copyright distribution and transaction platform. Together they are driving the total recurring revenue for the SaaS business of the Group to sustain high growth rate in the foreseeable future.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the Group's annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board based on the information currently available for the time being, which have not been audited, reviewed or finalized by the Company's auditors or audit committee of the Company and may be subject to adjustments. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is expected to be released on March 31, 2021.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

Term Definition ''Company'' Vobile Group Limited, an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands and the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Hong Kong, March 7, 2021

By order of the Board

Vobile Group Limited Yangbin Bernard WANG

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yangbin Bernard WANG and Mr. Michael Paul WITTE as executive directors; Mr. J David WARGO and Mr. WONG Wai Kwan as non-executive directors; and Mr. CHAN King Man Kevin, Mr. Derek CHANG, Mr. Alfred Tsai CHU and Mr. Charles Eric EESLEY as independent non-executive directors.