Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Vocento, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOC   ES0114820113

VOCENTO, S.A.

(VOC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11/11 11:38:00 am
1 EUR   -1.96%
11:57aResults presentation 9M21
PU
11:57aKey financials 9M21
PU
11:57aDatos Financieros 9M21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Datos Financieros 9M21

11/11/2021 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding intention, expectations or estimates of the Company or its management at the date of issue thereof, relating to various aspects, including the growth of various lines of business and the business overall, the market share, the results of the Company and other aspects of the activity and status thereof. Analysts and investors should bear in mind that such estimates do not amount to any warranty as to the future behaviour or results of the Company, and they shall bear all risks and uncertainties with regard to relevant aspects, and thus, the real future results and behaviour of the Company might be substantially different from what is stated in the said predictions or estimates.

The statements in this statement should be taken into account by any persons or entities who may have to make decisions or prepare or disseminate opinions on securities issued by the Company and, in particular, by the analysts who handle this document. All are invited to consult the documentation and information published or registered by the Company before the National Securities Market Commission. The financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This financial information is unaudited and, therefore, is subject to potential future modifications. This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor may it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or solicitation for offers to purchase or accept any kind of compromise.

VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 9M21

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

Thousand Euro

IFRS

9M21

9M20

Var Abs

Var %

Circulation revenues

85.299

88.030

(2.731)

(3,1%)

Advertising revenues

99.936

95.759

4.177

4,4%

Other revenues

64.267

57.705

6.561

11,4%

Total revenue

249.501

241.495

8.007

3,3%

Staff costs

(107.714)

(106.620)

(1.094)

(1,0%)

Procurements

(18.782)

(19.466)

684

3,5%

External Services

(99.769)

(102.135)

2.366

2,3%

Provisions

(1.553)

(1.720)

167

9,7%

Operating expenses (without D&A)

(227.818)

(229.941)

2.123

0,9%

EBITDA

21.683

11.554

10.130

87,7%

Depreciation and amortization

(15.158)

(14.748)

(410)

(2,8%)

Impairment/gains on disposal of tan. & intan. assets

10.855

(126)

10.981

n.r.

EBIT

17.380

(3.321)

20.701

n.r.

Impairments/reversal of other intangible assets

(1.500)

(4.507)

3.007

66,7%

Profit of companies acc. equity method

(280)

425

(706)

n.r.

Net financial income

(1.708)

(1.997)

288

14,4%

Net gains on disposal of non- current assets

(922)

(218)

(704)

n.r.

Profit before taxes

12.969

(9.618)

22.587

n.r.

Corporation tax

(4.032)

(1.365)

(2.667)

n.r.

Net profit for the year

8.937

(10.983)

19.920

n.r.

Minority interests

(5.811)

(3.147)

(2.664)

(84,6%)

Net profit attributable to the parent

3.127

(14.130)

17.256

n.r.

Staff costs ex non recurring costs

(107.714)

(102.376)

(5.338)

(5,2%)

Operating Expenses ex non recurring costs

(227.818)

(225.697)

(2.121)

(0,9%)

Comparable EBITDA

21.683

15.797

5.886

37,3%

Investor Relations

2

P&L

VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 9M21

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Thousand Euro

IFRS

9M21

2020

Var abs

ASSETS

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible assets

143.343

145.396

(2.053)

Goodwill

92.245

94.014

(1.769)

Intangible assets

51.098

51.382

(284)

Property, plant and equipment

95.476

98.345

(2.869)

Use of leases

17.859

19.619

(1.760)

Investments accounted for using the equity method

4.385

17.121

(12.736)

Financial assets

3.662

3.694

(32)

Non-current investment securities

2.642

2.642

(0)

Other non current financial assets

1.020

1.052

(31)

Other non current receivables

5.665

2.236

3.428

Deferred tax assets

53.585

55.333

(1.748)

326.750

342.654

(15.904)

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

14.351

19.149

(4.798)

Trade and other receivables

63.727

79.073

(15.346)

Tax receivables

2.718

3.440

(722)

Cash and cash equivalents

24.473

25.065

(592)

105.270

126.728

(21.459)

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

1.410

7.083

(5.673)

TOTAL ASSETS

433.429

476.465

(43.036)

Thousand Euro

IFRS

9M21

2020

Var abs

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Of the Parent

194.593

191.734

2.858

Share capital

24.864

24.994

(130)

Reserves

174.936

199.035

(24.099)

Treasury shares

(8.334)

(10.542)

2.208

Net profit for the year

Of minority interest

3.127

(21.753)

24.879

66.854

64.523

2.331

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred income

17

51

(34)

Provisions

1.354

1.198

156

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities

44.492

53.696

(9.204)

Other non-current payables

17.772

15.417

2.355

Deferred tax liabilities

11.930

10.959

971

75.565

81.320

(5.755)

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities

17.297

39.027

(21.729)

Trade and other payables

68.743

86.700

(17.958)

Tax payables

10.377

13.160

(2.783)

96.417

138.887

(42.470)

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

433.429

476.465

(43.036)

Investor Relations

3

Balance Sheet

VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 9M21

NET DEBT

Thousand Euro

IFRS

9M21

2020

Var Abs

Var %

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (s.t.)

17.297

39.027

(21.729)

(55,7%)

Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (l.t.)

44.492

53.696

(9.204)

(17,1%)

Gross debt

61.789

92.722

(30.933)

(33,4%)

+ Cash and cash equivalents

24.595

25.175

(580)

(2,3%)

+ Other non current financial asstes

801

1.599

(798)

(49,9%)

Deferred expenses

544

1.332

(788)

(59,2%)

Net cash position/ (net debt)

(36.937)

(67.280)

30.342

45,1%

Investor Relations

4

Net Debt

VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 9M21

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Thousand Euro

IFRS

9M21

9M20 Var Abs

% Var

Net profit attibutable to the parent

3.127

(14.130)

17.256

n.r.

Adjustments to net profit

20.335

27.296

(6.961)

(25,5%)

Cash flows from ordinary operating activities before

23.462

13.167

10.295

78,2%

changes in working capital

Changes in working capital & others

8.110

4.665

3.445

73,9%

Other payables

(3.263)

1.714

(4.977)

n.r.

Income tax paid

(1.325)

(2.074)

749

36,1%

Interests deduction for tax purposes

(804)

(899)

94

10,5%

Net cash flow from operating activities (I)

26.179

16.573

9.607

58,0%

Acquisitions of intangible and property, plan and equipment

(12.435)

(11.692)

(743)

(6,4%)

Acquisitions of financial assets, subsidiaries and associates

22.249

(1.551)

23.800

n.r.

Interests and dividends received

155

312

(157)

(50,3%)

Other receivables and payables (investing)

610

997

(387)

(38,8%)

Net cash flow from investing activities (II)

10.579

(11.934)

22.513

n.r.

Interests and dividends paid

(5.145)

(4.533)

(612)

(13,5%)

Cash inflows/ (outflows) relating to bank borrowings

(5.853)

176

(6.029)

n.r.

Other receivables and payables (financing)

(26.245)

1.195

(27.440)

n.r.

Equity related instruments without financial cost

0

0

0

n.a.

Equity related instruments with financial cost

(96)

0

(96)

n.a.

Net cash flows from financing activities (III)

(37.339)

(3.162)

(34.177)

n.r.

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III)

(580)

1.477

(2.057)

n.r.

Cash and cash equivalents from acquired companies

0

0

0

n.a.

Cash and cash equivalents of discounted operations

0

0

0

n.a.

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

25.175

17.696

7.479

42,3%

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

24.595

19.173

5.421

28,3%

Investor Relations

5

CashFlow

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Vocento SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 16:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOCENTO, S.A.
11:57aResults presentation 9M21
PU
11:57aKey financials 9M21
PU
11:57aDatos Financieros 9M21
PU
09/03VOCENTO S A : C. Call Results 1H21
PU
09/03VOCENTO S A : C. Call Results 1Q21
PU
07/27Vocento, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/27VOCENTO S A : Results 1H21
PU
07/27VOCENTO S A : Results presentation 1H21
PU
07/20Vocento, S.A. agreed to acquire a 50.03% stake in Premium Leads, SL and IP Web Services..
CI
07/12NEXT THURSDAY, JULY 27, 2021, VOCENT : Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. Pin: 544314..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 356 M 409 M 409 M
Net income 2021 16,1 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2021 40,7 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 123 M 142 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 769
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart VOCENTO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vocento, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCENTO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,02 €
Average target price 1,67 €
Spread / Average Target 63,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Enríquez Nistal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joaquín Valencia von Korff Chief Financial Officer
Ignacio María Ybarra Aznar Chairman
Fernando Gil López Operations Director
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOCENTO, S.A.10.63%142
NEWS CORPORATION30.77%13 925
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-5.35%7 984
REACH PLC131.89%1 396
REWORLD MEDIA142.59%458
D. B. CORP LIMITED24.07%242