Datos Financieros 9M21

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding intention, expectations or estimates of the Company or its management at the date of issue thereof, relating to various aspects, including the growth of various lines of business and the business overall, the market share, the results of the Company and other aspects of the activity and status thereof. Analysts and investors should bear in mind that such estimates do not amount to any warranty as to the future behaviour or results of the Company, and they shall bear all risks and uncertainties with regard to relevant aspects, and thus, the real future results and behaviour of the Company might be substantially different from what is stated in the said predictions or estimates.
The statements in this statement should be taken into account by any persons or entities who may have to make decisions or prepare or disseminate opinions on securities issued by the Company and, in particular, by the analysts who handle this document. All are invited to consult the documentation and information published or registered by the Company before the National Securities Market Commission. The financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This financial information is unaudited and, therefore, is subject to potential future modifications. This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor may it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or solicitation for offers to purchase or accept any kind of compromise.
VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 9M21
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
Thousand Euro
IFRS
9M21
9M20
Var Abs
Var %
Circulation revenues
85.299
88.030
(2.731)
(3,1%)
Advertising revenues
99.936
95.759
4.177
4,4%
Other revenues
64.267
57.705
6.561
11,4%
Total revenue
249.501
241.495
8.007
3,3%
Staff costs
(107.714)
(106.620)
(1.094)
(1,0%)
Procurements
(18.782)
(19.466)
684
3,5%
External Services
(99.769)
(102.135)
2.366
2,3%
Provisions
(1.553)
(1.720)
167
9,7%
Operating expenses (without D&A)
(227.818)
(229.941)
2.123
0,9%
EBITDA
21.683
11.554
10.130
87,7%
Depreciation and amortization
(15.158)
(14.748)
(410)
(2,8%)
Impairment/gains on disposal of tan. & intan. assets
10.855
(126)
10.981
n.r.
EBIT
17.380
(3.321)
20.701
n.r.
Impairments/reversal of other intangible assets
(1.500)
(4.507)
3.007
66,7%
Profit of companies acc. equity method
(280)
425
(706)
n.r.
Net financial income
(1.708)
(1.997)
288
14,4%
Net gains on disposal of non- current assets
(922)
(218)
(704)
n.r.
Profit before taxes
12.969
(9.618)
22.587
n.r.
Corporation tax
(4.032)
(1.365)
(2.667)
n.r.
Net profit for the year
8.937
(10.983)
19.920
n.r.
Minority interests
(5.811)
(3.147)
(2.664)
(84,6%)
Net profit attributable to the parent
3.127
(14.130)
17.256
n.r.
Staff costs ex non recurring costs
(107.714)
(102.376)
(5.338)
(5,2%)
Operating Expenses ex non recurring costs
(227.818)
(225.697)
(2.121)
(0,9%)
Comparable EBITDA
21.683
15.797
5.886
37,3%
Investor Relations
2
P&L
VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 9M21
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Thousand Euro
IFRS
9M21
2020
Var abs
ASSETS
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets
143.343
145.396
(2.053)
Goodwill
92.245
94.014
(1.769)
Intangible assets
51.098
51.382
(284)
Property, plant and equipment
95.476
98.345
(2.869)
Use of leases
17.859
19.619
(1.760)
Investments accounted for using the equity method
4.385
17.121
(12.736)
Financial assets
3.662
3.694
(32)
Non-current investment securities
2.642
2.642
(0)
Other non current financial assets
1.020
1.052
(31)
Other non current receivables
5.665
2.236
3.428
Deferred tax assets
53.585
55.333
(1.748)
326.750
342.654
(15.904)
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
14.351
19.149
(4.798)
Trade and other receivables
63.727
79.073
(15.346)
Tax receivables
2.718
3.440
(722)
Cash and cash equivalents
24.473
25.065
(592)
105.270
126.728
(21.459)
Assets held for sale and discontinued operations
1.410
7.083
(5.673)
TOTAL ASSETS
433.429
476.465
(43.036)
Thousand Euro
IFRS
9M21
2020
Var abs
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
Of the Parent
194.593
191.734
2.858
Share capital
24.864
24.994
(130)
Reserves
174.936
199.035
(24.099)
Treasury shares
(8.334)
(10.542)
2.208
Net profit for the year
Of minority interest
3.127
(21.753)
24.879
66.854
64.523
2.331
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred income
17
51
(34)
Provisions
1.354
1.198
156
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities
44.492
53.696
(9.204)
Other non-current payables
17.772
15.417
2.355
Deferred tax liabilities
11.930
10.959
971
75.565
81.320
(5.755)
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities
17.297
39.027
(21.729)
Trade and other payables
68.743
86.700
(17.958)
Tax payables
10.377
13.160
(2.783)
96.417
138.887
(42.470)
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
433.429
476.465
(43.036)
Investor Relations
3
Balance Sheet
VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 9M21
NET DEBT
Thousand Euro
IFRS
9M21
2020
Var Abs
Var %
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (s.t.)
17.297
39.027
(21.729)
(55,7%)
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (l.t.)
44.492
53.696
(9.204)
(17,1%)
Gross debt
61.789
92.722
(30.933)
(33,4%)
+ Cash and cash equivalents
24.595
25.175
(580)
(2,3%)
+ Other non current financial asstes
801
1.599
(798)
(49,9%)
Deferred expenses
544
1.332
(788)
(59,2%)
Net cash position/ (net debt)
(36.937)
(67.280)
30.342
45,1%
Investor Relations
4
Net Debt
VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 9M21
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Thousand Euro
IFRS
9M21
9M20 Var Abs
% Var
Net profit attibutable to the parent
3.127
(14.130)
17.256
n.r.
Adjustments to net profit
20.335
27.296
(6.961)
(25,5%)
Cash flows from ordinary operating activities before
23.462
13.167
10.295
78,2%
changes in working capital
Changes in working capital & others
8.110
4.665
3.445
73,9%
Other payables
(3.263)
1.714
(4.977)
n.r.
Income tax paid
(1.325)
(2.074)
749
36,1%
Interests deduction for tax purposes
(804)
(899)
94
10,5%
Net cash flow from operating activities (I)
26.179
16.573
9.607
58,0%
Acquisitions of intangible and property, plan and equipment
(12.435)
(11.692)
(743)
(6,4%)
Acquisitions of financial assets, subsidiaries and associates
22.249
(1.551)
23.800
n.r.
Interests and dividends received
155
312
(157)
(50,3%)
Other receivables and payables (investing)
610
997
(387)
(38,8%)
Net cash flow from investing activities (II)
10.579
(11.934)
22.513
n.r.
Interests and dividends paid
(5.145)
(4.533)
(612)
(13,5%)
Cash inflows/ (outflows) relating to bank borrowings
(5.853)
176
(6.029)
n.r.
Other receivables and payables (financing)
(26.245)
1.195
(27.440)
n.r.
Equity related instruments without financial cost
0
0
0
n.a.
Equity related instruments with financial cost
(96)
0
(96)
n.a.
Net cash flows from financing activities (III)
(37.339)
(3.162)
(34.177)
n.r.
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III)
(580)
1.477
(2.057)
n.r.
Cash and cash equivalents from acquired companies
0
0
0
n.a.
Cash and cash equivalents of discounted operations
0
0
0
n.a.
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
25.175
17.696
7.479
42,3%
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
24.595
19.173
5.421
28,3%
Investor Relations
5
CashFlow
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.