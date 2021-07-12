Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Next Thursday, July 27, 2021, Vocento will publish the results of 1H21. After the publication of the results, there will be an audio conference that will take place next Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at 12.00p.m. (Spanish time). Below we indicate the data of the audio conference: Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. Pin: 54431438#

07/12/2021
Koro Usarraga Unsain

A graduate in Company Management and Administration from ESADE, with a PADE from IESE. Also a certified Chartered Accountant.

Since 2016, she has been Independent Director at Caixabank, Chairwoman of the Audit and Control Committee and a member of the Risks Committee.

From 2015 to 2017, she was Independent Director at NH Hotel Group, Chairwoman of the Audit and Control Committee and member of the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee.

She began her career at Arthur Andersen, where she worked for 20 years and where in 1993 she was appointed partner in the audit division.

In 2001 she assumed the responsibility for the General Corporate Management of Occidental Hotels & Resorts, an international hospitality group, where she was in charge of finance, administration, management control, information systems and human resources.

She was Director General of Renta Corporación, a real estate company specialising in the acquisition, renovation and sale of properties.

Since 2005 she has been a shareholder and director of 2005 KP Inversiones, S.L., which is dedicated to corporate investment and management consultancy.

Financials
Sales 2021 360 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2021 8,37 M 9,92 M 9,92 M
Net Debt 2021 53,8 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 137 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 644
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart VOCENTO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vocento, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCENTO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,14 €
Average target price 1,70 €
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Enríquez Nistal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joaquín Valencia von Korff Chief Financial Officer
Ignacio María Ybarra Aznar Chairman
Fernando Gil López Operations Director
Carlos Delclaux Zulueta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOCENTO, S.A.23.64%161
NEWS CORPORATION42.01%14 899
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-16.42%7 406
REACH PLC104.04%1 194
NORTH MEDIA A/S38.60%321
REWORLD MEDIA21.77%257