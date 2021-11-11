Results 9M21

Vocento, S.A. and Subsidiaries

Results report January - September 2021

PERFORMANCE OF VOCENTO BUSINESSES

VOCENTO is a multimedia group, whose parent company is VOCENTO, S.A. It is dedicated to the various areas that comprise the media sector. For the organisation of management information, a number of business lines have been defined. Reports to the market are based on this organization of information, which covers all the businesses in which VOCENTO is present, assigned to their respective business segments.

IMPORTANT NOTE

To facilitate the analysis of financial information and understand the organic performance of the Company, it is always indicated in this report when operating expenses, EBITDA, the net result or financial debt are affected by non-recurring or extraordinary items, including adjustments to the workforce. Further details about these adjustments can be found in Appendix I at the end of this document: Alternative Performance Measures.

Furthermore, while it is standard to compare the information from 9M21 with that of the prior year, in this report we have decided that it is more helpful to compare the period with the performance in 9M19.

