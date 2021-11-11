|
Results presentation 9M21
MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF 9M21
CONTINUITY OF GROUP STRATEGY, DIGITAL AREA STRENGTHENED
Decrease in advertising vs. 2019 slows down (3Q -8.9%), VOCENTO increases market share in 9M (9M21 vs 9M19 -15.4%vs market1 -17.1%)
Online advertising ex-Classifieds increases 9M21 by +18.0% vs 9M19. Digital advertising revenues represent more than half of total advertising revenues at VOCENTO (9M21 51.0%2), +9 p.p. vs 9M19
Increase of +29% in paying digital subscribers, to 81k in Sep21
Classifieds business supported by execution of strategic initiatives (Premium Leads, new C2B services, renting). Market affected by lack of stock of second-hand vehicles.
PROGRESS TOWARDS THE TARGET OF REACHING 2019 EBITDA LEVEL
Improvement in margin on readers3 9M21 €+2.7m vs 9M19, despite the fall in circulation
Reduction of comparable costs by -11.4% vs 9M19, offsetting 84% of the fall in revenues
EBITDA 9M21 €21.7m up €+1.2m vs 9M19, no compensation payments in 9M21 (€-6.8min 9M19)
In 2Q21 and 3Q21 EBITDA was in line with comparable EBITDA 2019 (variation vs 3Q19 €+0.1m, vs 3Q19 €-0.5m)
HIGH CASH FLOW GENERATION, FINANCIAL DEBT REDUCED
Ordinary cash flow generation of €20.2m in 9M21 vs €17.1m in 9M19
Reduction of NFD ex IFRS 16 in 9M21 to €-17.9m vs €-46.6m in 2020, mainly thanks to divestments of El Diario Vasco building and 45% stake in Izen for a cash entry of €24.6m
Significant capacity for new investments, with low levels of leverage: NFD/EBITDA4 9M21 0.5x
|
Note 1: i2p ex social media and search engines. 20th Oct release. Note 2: including e-commerce revenues. Note 3: combined margin on circulation and digital subscriptions.
|
2
|
Note 4: EBITDA LTM and Net Financial Debt and EBITDA excluding IFRS16 leases.
|
VOCENTO INCREASES MARKET SHARE
Advertising market and VOCENTO 9M21 vs 9M19
Data in % YoY1
Online VOCENTO ex Classifieds
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.0%
|
Online
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOCENTO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
5.1%
|
(17.1%)
|
(15.4%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30.9%)
|
(26.5%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total market
|
|
Offline
|
|
Online
|
|
|
|
Market1
|
VOCENTO
|
|
|
Note 1: market source i2p ex social media and search engines. Release from 20th Oct.
|
3
GROWTH IN DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTIONS
Digital subscribers at VOCENTO
Data in thousands
Total
subscribers
Paying subscribers
Closer to the 2021E
target of 100k
|
• Effect on net adds of
|
price increase
|
Dic 2020
|
|
Sep 2021
|
|
|
Regional1
|
|
ABC2
|
|
|
|
|
Note: figures are rounded to the nearest thousand euro. Note 1: including ON+ and KyM subscribers. Note 2: including ABC Premium and KyM subscribers.
|
4
IMPROVING TREND IN ADVERTISING AND EBITDA
|
Variation in advertising 9M21 vs 9M19, by quarter
|
Variation in EBITDA 9M21 vs 9M19, by quarter
3Q21 -3.3%
(8.9%)
(14.1%)
(5.2)
|
(22.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q21
|
1Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
3Q21
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparable
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1: adjusted for MadridFusión reclassified from 1Q19 to 2Q19. Note 2: Comparable EBITDA 1Q19, 2Q19 and 3Q19 adjusted for compensation payments.
|
5
|
|
|
|
