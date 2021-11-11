Log in
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11/11 11:38:00 am
1 EUR   -1.96%
11:57aResults presentation 9M21
PU
11:57aKey financials 9M21
PU
11:57aDatos Financieros 9M21
PU
Results presentation 9M21

11/11/2021 | 11:57am EST
9M21 Results

11.11.

2021

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF 9M21

CONTINUITY OF GROUP STRATEGY, DIGITAL AREA STRENGTHENED

  • Decrease in advertising vs. 2019 slows down (3Q -8.9%), VOCENTO increases market share in 9M (9M21 vs 9M19 -15.4%vs market1 -17.1%)
  • Online advertising ex-Classifieds increases 9M21 by +18.0% vs 9M19. Digital advertising revenues represent more than half of total advertising revenues at VOCENTO (9M21 51.0%2), +9 p.p. vs 9M19
  • Increase of +29% in paying digital subscribers, to 81k in Sep21
  • Classifieds business supported by execution of strategic initiatives (Premium Leads, new C2B services, renting). Market affected by lack of stock of second-hand vehicles.

PROGRESS TOWARDS THE TARGET OF REACHING 2019 EBITDA LEVEL

  • Improvement in margin on readers3 9M21 €+2.7m vs 9M19, despite the fall in circulation
  • Reduction of comparable costs by -11.4% vs 9M19, offsetting 84% of the fall in revenues
  • EBITDA 9M21 €21.7m up €+1.2m vs 9M19, no compensation payments in 9M21 (€-6.8min 9M19)
  • In 2Q21 and 3Q21 EBITDA was in line with comparable EBITDA 2019 (variation vs 3Q19 €+0.1m, vs 3Q19 €-0.5m)

HIGH CASH FLOW GENERATION, FINANCIAL DEBT REDUCED

  • Ordinary cash flow generation of €20.2m in 9M21 vs €17.1m in 9M19
  • Reduction of NFD ex IFRS 16 in 9M21 to €-17.9m vs €-46.6m in 2020, mainly thanks to divestments of El Diario Vasco building and 45% stake in Izen for a cash entry of €24.6m
  • Significant capacity for new investments, with low levels of leverage: NFD/EBITDA4 9M21 0.5x

Note 1: i2p ex social media and search engines. 20th Oct release. Note 2: including e-commerce revenues. Note 3: combined margin on circulation and digital subscriptions.

2

Note 4: EBITDA LTM and Net Financial Debt and EBITDA excluding IFRS16 leases.

VOCENTO INCREASES MARKET SHARE

Advertising market and VOCENTO 9M21 vs 9M19

Data in % YoY1

Online VOCENTO ex Classifieds

18.0%

Online

VOCENTO

6.3%

5.1%

(17.1%)

(15.4%)

(30.9%)

(26.5%)

Total market

Offline

Online

Market1

VOCENTO

Note 1: market source i2p ex social media and search engines. Release from 20th Oct.

3

GROWTH IN DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTIONS

Digital subscribers at VOCENTO

Data in thousands

Total

subscribers

Paying subscribers

75

95

81

Closer to the 2021E

target of 100k

62

12

+29%

23

Effect on net adds of

price increase

50

57

Dic 2020

Sep 2021

Regional1

ABC2

Reduced churn rate

Note: figures are rounded to the nearest thousand euro. Note 1: including ON+ and KyM subscribers. Note 2: including ABC Premium and KyM subscribers.

4

IMPROVING TREND IN ADVERTISING AND EBITDA

Variation in advertising 9M21 vs 9M19, by quarter

Variation in EBITDA 9M21 vs 9M19, by quarter

Data in variation %

Local

Data in variation €m1 2

advertising1.4

3Q21 -3.3%

(8.9%)

(14.1%)

0.1 0.2

(0.5) (0.3)

(5.2)

(22.6%)

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

Comparable

Reported

Note 1: adjusted for MadridFusión reclassified from 1Q19 to 2Q19. Note 2: Comparable EBITDA 1Q19, 2Q19 and 3Q19 adjusted for compensation payments.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocento SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 16:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
