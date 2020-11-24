Vocento S A : C. Call Results 9M20 11/24/2020 | 08:13am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TRANSCRIPTION OF CONFERENCE CALL 13 NOVEMBER 2020 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 LUIS ENRÍQUEZ Hello and welcome to Vocento's conference call on Q3 results. I will focus first on our revenue performance, looking at the three main drivers: circulation and subscriptions, advertising, and other revenues. Then we will look at expenses, before discussing what we are seeing in September, October and November, and look ahead to next year. When it comes to the margin on circulation, Vocento has always had a very clear strategy, which is to combine digital growth with protecting distribution, either physical or on digital platforms and kiosks such as Kiosco y más, etc. The events of the first nine months and our results for this period show, despite the impact of COVID-19 on circulation revenues, which fell by much more than our forecast for 2020, that we have been able to maintain the margins that we had budgeted for. In other words, the margin that comes from circulation revenues, after logistical costs etc., is about the same as it was in our budget. We have achieved this because of our flexibility and our ability to reduce marginal costs and variable costs. Our industrial structure and our print plants have been reduced to the minimum, with two of our own plants and one shared with Moll in Levante, following our plan to reduce excess capacity, a plan we executed perfectly. The two plants are at full capacity. With the reduction of fixed costs, which we knew would be hard and which was forecast in our budget, with decreases in pagination, the restructuring of routes, etc., we have been able to maintain our margins. So this is a piece of good news within this crisis. Our job is to protect our products at all costs, for example at ABC. At ABC we are seeing various trends. Since the change in editor we have seen improvements in the product take place much quicker than we expected, and these changes are being reflected in the market, in sales, circulation and the digital readership in general. In the months of July, August and September, the circulation and readership of ABC were in second place for a national newspaper, ahead of El Mundo, which went through the same process of cleaning up sales and eliminating block sales that we carried out back in 2012. It was only a matter of time before ABC was confirmed as the leader of the liberal/conservative press in Spain. In Madrid this is even more clear. In the Comunidad de Madrid, ABC is at about the same level as El País from Monday to Thursday, although El País has a larger lead at the weekends thanks to a very strong product. El Mundo is a distant third. So the protection of our business is clearly compatible with the digital developments for the future. Moving to digital subscriptions, and the campaign for the digital launch of ABC, I believe we are running a very strong campaign based on our strength in content. What is our expectation? I can disclose that the expectation for the full group, once we have launched at the three regional newspapers that are still missing, is to reach 100,000 digital subscribers by the end of 2021. What does this mean? It means that if we combine this forecast with the price increases that we have implemented at newspapers such as El Correo since 2016, plus the reduction in VAT to 4% allowed by Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 2 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 the EU, then the margin on subscription revenues, which let me emphasize is in line with our strategic plan, will be offset to a high degree by a new subscription service that will not only be positive for advertising sales, of which more later, but which will also help strengthen the connection between the reader and the brand, which is a major goal for Vocento. We can achieve all this at the same time. In advertising, we have seen a fall in September of about 11%, and about the same in October and November. All our optimism before the summer, with this sort of second lockdowns applied with different restrictions in different regions, has been blocked by the market. And the scenario is worse than we expected in June, with declines of around 11%. What do we expect from advertising next year? In accordance with the estimates for income and GDP and the forecasts from i2p, there will be a half-way recovery, making up for what was lost in 2020 compared with 2019. 2019 will be the key year for comparisons in 2021. Practically everything will have to be compared to a normal year. And we agree with the i2p forecast of a recovery of around 8% in 2021. If this market recovery were to be confirmed, we would be affected because of the scale of our digital advertising and our strengths in digital, as we have discussed in previous meetings and at our Investor Day, especially programmatic advertising based on user profiles, as well as branded content and contextual advertising. All these segments are still valid, and we have seen some market activity here. For example, in October the digital advertising revenues of our newspapers increased by double digits, which shows the strength of our digital advertising offering. We just need the market to recover. Print advertising will fall, but slower than we had expected. At our Investor Day, we forecast a slow rate of decrease, combined a strong digital advertising business. Also, Wemass is performing well and in line with targets, and this is a very important business for our future. Moving to other revenues, the impact on our diversified businesses has been high because of the reliance on events. Of course, we have all been hit hard. But the good news is the response of the group, including the move to virtual events such as Gastronómika in San Sebastián. We managed to convert a basically physical event into semi-physical and more digital, with 25,000 registered guests, who stayed on average for more than half an hour, and with exceptional ratings for our app from our guests, from speakers and from the general public, generating many contacts. This is the benefit of our digital capacity, which reached people in 55 countries. We achieved more than two-thirds of the margin budgeted for Gastronomika in normal conditions. This creates a lot of potential, and not only in gastronomy. We are pioneers in creating platforms for digital or semi-physical events. We will see this later this month with the WomenNow event and other major events that will take place by the end of the year, such as the Women Now Research initiative, which will help us continue with our development and design of platforms for running events. Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 3 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 Another clear beneficiary of market recovery will be the agencies. They joined our group at the worst time possible, with the start of the pandemic. But when the situation normalises, strategy and strategy marketing may be more important than ever. How have we cut costs in 9M20? We implemented a series of emergency measures, as explained on previous calls. We had to reduce personnel expenses using temporary layoffs (ERTEs). We reviewed all expense lines. By the way, when analysing the change in expenses, you should note that we are indicating as a change in scope the costs from the agencies which we were not previously in the 9M. Conversely, revenues from the agencies are more affected, compared to our strategic plan. The impact of the change in scope will be seen more in costs this year than in revenues. In total, we have offset more than 70% of the loss of revenues with cost decreases, as we forecast we would even at the end of Q1. So this has rescued us. Putting aside our actions in revenues and costs, we are still seeing opportunities. We announced an agreement with the Universidad de Comillas to launch a gastronomical university with international ambitions. Our brands are very strong. We know how to launch a new, ambitious project. We also acquired Mateo, completing our portfolio in the diversified business of gastronomy, where we will be a global player. So where is this taking us? We cannot continue to be in a shock situation much longer and depending on lockdowns as we are, with all the impact that this will have on our economy. We will have to normalise our management and our revenue outlook. We are working according to a scenario of a halfway recovery, like everyone else, with half of the losses of 2020 from 2019 recovered next year. We are planning cost actions. We will consolidate the improvements in platforms, new designs and digital subscriptions. We will make the most of any market recovery, preparing for the decrease in print advertising, and knowing what to expect from the variation in the margin on circulation, where we expect a positive performance. We continue to have confidence in our strategic plan. Where will this take us? In 2021 we should probably see a return to 2019 in terms of total margins. We are continuing to work on adapting our budget to this. We continue to assess costs and the impact of measures on costs. They will have to be as efficient as they have been so far. Momentum will return us, with a slight delay, to the normality of the strategic plan that we presented in March 2019. Joaquín will now provide you with some more detail on the numbers from 9M20. Then we will take your questions. Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 4 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 JOAQUÍN VALENCIA Many thanks Luis. I believe Luis has already covered the first part, basically the maintenance of all the growth drivers of our strategy: digital advertising, diversification, gastronomy, agencies, education. I will now focus on a couple of points from 9M20. The fall in advertising in 9M20 has been significant, dropping 19% across our portfolio. I will just note that as usual we have outperformed the market, both in print and in digital, doing almost 10 points better than the market. You can clearly see in the information we disclose the sensitivity of the quarterly performance to lockdowns. The Q2 was much more negative than Q3 when the measures were relaxed and advertising returned across the portfolio. This should give some clues as to what to expect for the coming quarters. Moving to costs, as Luis said we have been very efficient and offset 71% of the fall in revenues with cost reductions, including variable and fixed costs. These include ERTEs and salary cuts. We think these have been severe measures, but they have managed to contain what we think will be a temporary impact. EBITDA fell from 27.3 million to 15.8 million. The main change was advertising. The margin on circulation is down 1.7 million euros, but as Luis said this was already budgeted for. In other words, as we expected. I would also like to highlight the impact of digital subscriptions. The 1.2- million-euro margin from ON+ offset much of the fall in the margin on circulation. On the financial side, the group has continued to generate positive ordinary cash, a total of 7.4 million. In each of the quarters, cash generation as positive. Looking at the debt, the main impact came from new leases in Madrid and Bilbao, which increased financial debt by 15.7 million euros. Excluding this, debt increased by only 2.3 million euros. We believe financial debt is well under control. Cash outflows include extraordinaries of 3.3 million, mainly 1.4 million euros of earn-outs on previous acquisitions. There are still payments connected to Autocasión, Donosti Cup, Madrifusión, GSR and others. Plus there has been some one-off capex because of the transfer to the new building and changes made to it. So the financials are well under control. We have a very solid liquidity position, with 45 million of unused lines and a very strong cash position, so we think this is all under control. The P&L is quite clear for the 9M. Just to note, there were writedowns of goodwill of 3 million euros we made at Federico Domenech in June, as well as the traditional writedown at the film catalogue which we make as its useful life runs out. Obviously, given our level of operational gearing, losses at the EBITDA level go through to the bottom line. But as I said, the P&L holds no mysteries. Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 5 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 Moving to cashflow, some information is contained in the appendix. Because of the lower activity in 9M20, working capital was more positive than usual. We have lower need for inventories, which has a positive impact on working capital. Normally in Q4 we need more cash from working capital because there is more activity, so working capital is usually negative in this quarter. And I think I will leave it there and open the call to questions. Q&A SESSION IÑIGO EGUSQUIZA - KEPLER Hello and good morning Luis, Joaquín and Javier. Thanks for taking my four very quick questions. The first is whether Luis could clarify the 11% fall in advertising you mentioned in September, October and November. I have heard that at television, October and November have been a lot better, with single digit declines in October. I wanted to make sure these numbers match with your comments. The second is about subscriptions, with the launch at ABC. I think you gave a target of 100,000. Does this include regional and ABC? The third question is about Luis's comment about the return to the strategic plan after COVID-19 and a possible return to normality with a vaccine from Q2. Could you clarify your comments about 2021 returning to the levels of 2019? And finally, the issue that we have discussed a lot in previous calls, which is media consolidation. Prisa sold part of its Santillana publishing business and seems to want to split up its businesses into publishing and other media. Would it make sense to make some form of deal and join the media part of Prisa to Vocento? After the impact of Covid, would it make sense to agree on a consolidation? Sorry if I have gone on too long, those are my four questions, thanks. L.E.: Thanks Iñigo. In those three months we have seen falls of around 11%, and quite continuous, with not much oscillation. In digital advertising we are seeing double-digit growth, which is partly offset by the fall in print advertising. For us, the local newspapers are important. I do not know how television advertising is performing month by month. I know the market outlook that we are seeing. Based on the Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 6 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 recovery we are seeing in campaigns, I do not think this number is too low, but the television companies will have their reasons. I can only say what we are seeing. About subscriptions, I was referring to the whole group. The 100,000 subscriptions target will be once the paywall has been implemented in the three missing regional newspapers and developed at ABC, which is still in the launch stage. Ending 2021 with 100,000 subscribers will be in line with our targets for this important part of the group's activity. In the future, digital advertising and digital subscriptions will play a decisive role. Answering your third question, yes we are expecting the market, based on the advertising performance expected by i2p, to recover by about 8% from 2020. We can make major changes in costs and to adjust projects depending on the scenario, as well as to make any restructuring needed. All of this should help take our margins (I am referring to margins) back to level of 2019 in 2021. So a delay of about two years because of Covid, if the advertising forecasts materialise. And I am only discussing those. We see things in line with what i2p sees. Finally, consolidation. Of course it makes sense, depending on the conditions, the proposal, the scale and the rationale. As usual, consolidation makes sense, but it depends on the conditions and the strategic plan. Whatever the future holds for Prisa media, as you call it, this is not the only option. We are doing what we have to do, which is to watch the market and talk to our peers at all levels. I can say that we are the group which is most active in talking to competitors, because we are reaching agreements with all of them, as far as possible. There will be conversations. I believe that in the world of national publishers above all, there is a unity of action, a harmony, a series of actions underway, that I do not remember in this sector since the year 2000. This will help us to have meaningful conversations and explore whether consolidation makes sense or not. On the other hand, the truth is that I have been talking about this on these conference calls since 2011 and nothing has happened. So we will have to wait and see. I.E.: Many thanks for those clarifications Luis. L.E.: Thank you. ENRIQU YAGÜEZ - FIDENTIIS Hello and many thanks for taking my questions. I have various questions. The first is about costs. Could you give us some visibility about the extent to which the cost cuts this year will be reversed next year? What level of operational gearing do you expect following the end of the year, ahead of the revenue recovery expected next year? I Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 7 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 know it is hard to say because it will depend on the revenue mix of the recovery, but can you give some sort of indication? The second question is also about the advertising market. Could you give us more visibility about the sort of recovery you expect, in terms of local vs national advertising? And also in print media and your relative performance? My third question is a follow-up to Iñigo. Of the 45,000 subscribers you expect to add next year, compared to 9M this year, how many will come from ABC? Many thanks. L.E.: Thanks Enrique. I will do what I can, but this is a work in progress. So, how much of the cost cuts of this year will be permanent? Given the outlook I have just shared, most of these costs should be stable and continue into next year, and depending on the variation in advertising and in the margin on circulation we will then see what sort of level of operational gearing there will be. Bear in mind that in 2021 we will recover 50% of the fall in advertising compared with 2019, so down about 8% from 2019. So the difference will come from diversified projects, which have also been impacted, and from costs. So many of these cost cuts will have to become permanent. I cannot share the split about regional press, we are still working on this. I would have to give you just my own personal sense. What was the third question? E.Y.: About ABC. L.E.: The contribution. It is too soon to talk about stabilisation. We have a general feeling about the performance we could see from ABC and the three regional papers, but we have only just launched. If experience at the other regional papers is a guide, and I believe we have launched at eight, we should end next year with the 100,000 subscribers I talked about before. E.Y.: Perfect, thanks. Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 8 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 ANDRÉS BOULUMBURU - BANCO SABADELL Hello Luis, Joaquín and Javier, many thanks. I have two simple questions. The first is about diversification in the coming years. Could you provide more information about two things: first, if you have identified existing businesses, or new businesses, and of what sort? And how large would the investments in these businesses be? And the second question is whether you could shed more light on the classifieds business and what sort of recovery you expect next year, how it will be affected by the macro performance of the country if conditions get tougher. Thanks. L.E.: Thanks Andrés. The businesses that we might be considering or already in our portfolio will be businesses with close links to advertising, generally speaking. Digital advertising. Probably everything to do with data, with profiles, with response advertising, which is where we see the future. What will be the scale of these investment? More or less the same as in previous businesses, the same dimension, but we do intend to extend the range of our diversified businesses, with businesses that as I said complement our digital advertising strategy, above all in areas where we are not so experienced or do not have the scale that clients expect. This second factor is one reason why we acquired the agencies, in order to complete the circle. The recovery at Classifieds. Classifieds have been affected here and everywhere, especially in the car market. Everything will depend on the car market. As I have said on other calls, we are doing well in terms of market share and maintaining our prices. Not all our competitors can say the same. We are trying not to spoil the recovery by burning our boats now. We are patient and after all this is a business for the next years, both automotive and real estate. I cannot share more details about the recovery as this will depend on a lot of factors. I do not want to hide myself behind a lack of visibility, but in this case it is clear. Anyway, our plan is not changing. A.B.: Understood, many thanks. FERNANDO CORDERO - BANCO SANTANDER F.C.: Thanks Luis, I have two questions. The first is just to clarify your targets for 2021, in terms of how much of the margins of 2019 you will recover. When you talk about recovering margins, are we talking about the absolute value (the amount of money), or a percentage of sales? And the second question is a bit more philosophical, if we can call it that. The entire sector is working hard to develop online premium models for the press. In this context, Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 9 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 how could the increase in paid subscription models reduce the potential interest or the potential synergies from any consolidation in the sector? In other words, to what extent do paid subscription services remove the need for non-organic consolidation? L.E.: I will quickly answer the first one. We will debate the second question, because I am not sure I fully understood it, so a dialogue will be better, okay? For the first question, I was talking about margins in absolute terms, not as a percentage of sales. Moving to the second, about paywalls, what I am seeing seems to me to valuable and well executed, everything at El País and El Mundo. I have less information about El Confidencial but it seems to be a serious and well-planned project. It was time for Spain to arrive at this point. It will be very positive for various reasons. First, payment in itself. In the connection to subscribers, in revenues from subscribers, in not losing this direct revenue from readers. We are a general media business, and the more connected we are to subscribers the more we can maintain our independence. So it is good in itself. Then it supports digital advertising, with subscriber profiles, third party cookies, all the client information about tastes that can be used for direct advertising, with the technology that we refining and with our strategy, which is to make the most of what we have and other media do not, which is our understanding of our users. This does not imply any incompatibility with corporate movements because in any event the brands continue to prevail, El Mundo will have its share of subscribers, ABC will have its and El País likewise. If there is competition and overlaps, then this will continue, because there will be the overlap of people who read both El País and ABC. Any synergies would come from the reduction of corporate costs, e.g. of servers, programming, development, probably everything where the readers do not see the value, because they do not care much who provides the underlying technology. So it seems to me that everything we are doing as publishers to support subscription services is on the right track. We as a group have been doing this since 2016. It seems to be reasonably well done in the Spanish market, with the right focus. As I am not sure if I have replied to you, please complete your question as you would like. F.C.: Yes I understand all the rationale and the advantages of an increased understanding of users, that is clear. My point is: how will online subscription models lead to a consolidation of demand? Compared with the previous situation for example, and in line with the different profiles of each media, the success of one newspaper could have a bigger impact and take market share from titles with a similar ideological position. L.E.: Now I see your point. Well, we direct the market a little. We are back to the traditional set-up. In the regional markets, where there are areas that are practically monopolies, we manage an open market, where the strategy of one click away meant that you could access five or six sites that are compatible or not with your Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 10 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 ideology. Normally you order your preferences and identify with the brands that give you the information you are looking for. This is clear in the regional market. We are clearly dominant. In the national market we also manage the market and again we see the connection between the reader and the brand and our focus on quality. Volume is beginning to be not so significant. We can see on Comscore some URLs of subdomains in core regions with 20, 20+ unique monthly users. We have a ranking of eight to ten websites at this level of 20+, which do not really exist. We order the market and assess it. This is good for everyone, for the quality media you know, for advertisers, for clients, it is good in general. F.C.: Yes that is the discussion I wanted to begin, thanks Luis. VIRGINIA PÉREZ - INTERMONEY VALORES Hello everybody. Many of my questions have already been answered, but I would like a couple of clarifications. One is about advertising revenues. You said the market is expecting a decrease of 11% in the last quarter, followed by a partial recovery of 8% next year. You have traditionally been outperforming the market, and I wanted to ask if we can assume a positive outperformance vs this +8% next year, or do you think the performance will be more aligned? So -11% for the last quarter and a high single digit next year. And at subscriptions, you said that there was a positive contribution to EBITDA in 9M20, of 1.2 million euros, of which 0.7 million euros in the last quarter, and increasing, so for the full year around 2 million euros of price rise from October, +40%, and ABC raising prices even more, this would mean doubling the contribution to EBITDA next year. I wanted to know if my estimates are in the right area. And finally, could you give some more information about capex, which went up a lot in the last quarter and in the nine months, to the level it normally is for the full year. Is this a temporary event, or should we expect recurring capex in the future to be higher? L.E.: Many thanks Virginia, I will go backwards to make sure I remember them all. Capex was fundamentally the impact of the two new buildings, in Madrid and Bilbao. Normalised capex is the level you saw in the last eight years, and will be around 10 million, essentially in technology and in digital. All the industrial part is already perfectly set up, with reasonably new facilities and industrial plants. So capex is almost all digital, and we will return to the 10 million level. About digital subscriptions, your calculations are right. Just remember that this will be a steady process, we will not be at 100,000 on January 1st. We will invest in capturing subscribers, which will reduce the amount a little, but your numbers are not far off. Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 11 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 And then advertising. We are working on this, we pay attention to all the indicators and we try to draw our own conclusions. In this case it is not just because i2p says it, our conclusions are similar. This number for the variation in advertising is the one with which we will try to reach the target I mentioned before. If the market performs less well, we will have good news. If the market outperforms, we will try to do better than our competitors, as we have been doing until now. You will see this in our results every quarter. But we will work with this scenario for our budget. V.P.: Great, many thanks Luis. L.E.: Thank you. FERNANDO ABRIL - ALANTRA Hello everyone and many thanks. Most of my questions have already been answered, but I have a couple left. I know that the contribution to EBITDA from supplements and magazines is not very material, but I am surprised they are at breakeven in 9M, compared to a loss last year. Could you shed some light on what to expect for Q4 and beyond, if they will be positive, and why? And going back to ON+, I think you have already been asked a lot, but of the 100,000 subscribers you expect next year, can you give a range for expected ARPU? And about M&A, this is more personal and I think you have already partly answered it, but could you give more detail about whether you see the market consolidating or simply rationalising by shutting down publications? And finally on costs, you have already been asked this, but in Q3 what was the delta of revenues and costs? You managed to offset more than 85%, if my numbers are right. What can we expect in Q4? I know that part of the cuts will be reverted, but can we expect an improvement or a return to normality, in terms of mitigating about 70% of the revenue decrease that you mentioned? Those are my questions, thanks. L.E.: Could you repeat the third one, I did not hear because of something on the line. F.A.: It was about your vision of M&A. Whether you think it will take place, because of your earlier comments I got the feeling that consolidation has been talked about for many years without materialising. Are we heading to a world in which there are fewer slices of the pie, and simply or not will the number of publications in Spain be rationalised or will there be consolidation? Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 12 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 L.E.: Now I understand. At the magazines, basically there has been exceptional cost control. During the height of the pandemic we decided, and not all publishers did, to maintain the magazines. We understood that in this way we would protect physical circulation, keep our brands open and maintain the brand's connections to readers, to the market, to advertisers, of course with radical changes to pagination, paper weights, print runs, and targets for returns. So a lot of cost controls, but without closing publications. Other publishers in Madrid shut down some magazines. From the start we decided not to, and at some of our brands such as Mujer Hoy, this is enabling us to reinvent our magazines and transform the division into an events decision. I have said before that we will continue with Women Now, the international women's event that we launched last year with a great impact. As I said with Gastronómika, the margins of Women Now will be practically the same. It will be a digital version and very different, but it will have an international dimension and new ambitions for registrations. Those are the two drivers of the magazines division. At ON+, we are now launching ABC with a high price of €9.90. From the very little we have seen so far, the proportion of annual subscribers is higher than our expectation, and this changes the ARPU a lot. Also we are just now increasing prices at the regional newspapers, combining this price increase with the new reduced rate of VAT from the EU directive. It is hard to provide a figure for an average or overall ARPU, but I will do so once we have some more stability in this process. About consolidation, a little of what I said before. Things are being put in order, publishers are having a very tough time, but as we saw in the worst years of the crisis, 2012, 2013, the truth is that the market is a long way from being restructured and things are more or less the same. The offering of publications is basically the same, the brands tend to be the same. We have not put any hopes in this, and there is no process related to this that has been activated in our strategic plan, or any assumption that publications will disappear or there will be a restructuring of the market. Our capacity for M&A is intact, it remains. The only thing needed is the willingness of both parties to have a combined project. This has not happened so far, but this does not mean that it will not happen. About Q4 cost coverage, that is basically the trend. Many costs are not proportionate to the variation in revenues, so it should be in line with what you have seen in 9M. The variation will be closing to the average for 9M than for Q3. F.A.: A follow-up question about costs. As you have capitalised more leases this year because of the contract renewals on buildings, this also had a positive impact on the year in EBITDA, because it is below the EBITDA line. And finally, and apologies for asking again but I did not fully understand, the same margins in 2021 as in 2019 means that EBITDA will be the same in 2021 as in 2019? L.E.: Are you asking so much because you do not believe it? Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 13 Investor Relations Transcription of Conference Call on results for 9M20 F.A.: Honestly, yes. L.E.: Because it sounds like you are not convinced. Yes, that is exactly what I said. That is the target. F.A.: Okay. And the IFRS issue, the accounting change? L.E.: I do not think it gives us any advantage, because any advantage that we could have would have been fully reflected in the accounts from 2018 to 2019. J.V.: From 2019 to 2020. Basically, there are two new buildings. One building with a short lease, which was on Juan Ignacio Luca de Tena, from where we moved to a new building with a longer lease of eight years rather than one year. This was already recognised using IFRS 16, and now we have added a longer lease, and then a new building in Bilbao, where we will move in soon. There is no advantage for EBITDA, it is just an impact on debt as we said before. F.A.: Okay, many thanks. Great. L.E.: Thanks everyone, have a good weekend. Pintor Losada, 7. 48004 Bilbao. (Bizkaia). Tel. +34 902 404 073 - ir@vocento.com 14 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vocento SA published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 13:12:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about VOCENTO, S.A. 08:13a VOCENTO S A : C. Call Results 9M20 PU 11/12 VOCENTO S A : Results presentation 9M20 PU 10/28 NEXT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2020, IN : Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. P.. PU 08/28 VOCENTO S A : C. Call Results 1H20 PU 08/19 VOCENTO S A : Transcripción Conference Call 1S20 PU 07/28 VOCENTO S A : SA - Results presentation 1H20 PU 07/28 VOCENTO S A : SA - Results 1H20 PU 07/13 NEXT TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020, IN THE : Telephone from Spain: +34 91 114 01 01. P.. PU 05/18 VOCENTO S A : C. Call Results 1Q20 PU 05/14 VOCENTO S A : Results presentation 1Q20 PU