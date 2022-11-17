Vocento S A : Key financials 9M22 11/17/2022 | 09:09am EST Send by mail :

Disclaimer DISCLAIMER This document contains forward-looking statements regarding intention, expectations or estimates of the Company or its management at the date of issue thereof, relating to various aspects, including the growth of various lines of business and the business overall, the market share, the results of the Company and other aspects of the activity and status thereof. Analysts and investors should bear in mind that such estimates do not amount to any warranty as to the future behaviour or results of the Company, and they shall bear all risks and uncertainties with regard to relevant aspects, and thus, the real future results and behaviour of the Company might be substantially different from what is stated in the said predictions or estimates. The statements in this statement should be taken into account by any persons or entities who may have to make decisions or prepare or disseminate opinions on securities issued by the Company and, in particular, by the analysts who handle this document. All are invited to consult the documentation and information published or registered by the Company before the National Securities Market Commission. The financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This financial information is unaudited and, therefore, is subject to potential future modifications. This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor may it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or solicitation for offers to purchase or accept any kind of compromise. P&L CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT Thousand Euro 9M22 9M21 Var Abs Var % Circulation revenues 80,004 85,299 (5,295) (6.2%) Advertising revenues 104,639 99,936 4,704 4.7% Other revenues 58,644 64,267 (5,623) (8.7%) Total revenue 243,287 249,501 (6,214) (2.5%) Staff costs (113,506) (107,714) (5,792) (5.4%) Procurements (21,303) (18,782) (2,521) (13.4%) External Services (98,451) (99,769) 1,318 1.3% Provisions 97 (1,553) 1,651 n.r. Operating expenses (without D&A) (233,163) (227,818) (5,345) (2.3%) EBITDA 10,124 21,683 (11,559) (53.3%) Depreciation and amortization (16,498) (15,158) (1,340) (8.8%) Impairment/gains on disposal of tan. & intan. assets 287 10,855 (10,568) (97.4%) EBIT (6,087) 17,380 (23,467) n.r. Impairments/reversal of other intangible assets 0 (1,500) 1,500 100.0% Profit of companies acc. equity method (101) (280) 180 64.0% Net financial income (1,079) (1,708) 629 36.8% Net gains on disposal of non- current assets 24 (922) 946 n.r. Profit before taxes (7,244) 12,969 (20,213) n.r. Corporation tax (1,354) (4,032) 2,678 66.4% BDI assets for sale/discontinued operations 9,136 0 9,136 n.a. Net profit for the year 538 8,937 (8,399) (94.0%) Minority interests (1,795) (5,811) 4,015 69.1% Net profit attributable to the parent (1,257) 3,127 (4,383) n.r. &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A Balance Sheet CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Thousand Euro 9M22 2021 Var abs Thousand Euro 1H22 2021 Var abs ASSETS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES NON CURRENT ASSETS EQUITY Intangible assets 136,605 139,216 (2,612) Of the Parent 196,639 204,512 (7,873) Goodwill 87,418 88,513 (1,096) Share capital 24,864 24,864 0 Intangible assets 49,187 50,703 (1,516) Reserves 180,814 174,241 6,573 Property, plant and equipment 94,262 94,812 (550) Treasury shares (7,782) (8,213) 431 Use of leases 20,116 20,114 1 Net profit for the year (1,257) 13,620 (14,877) Investments accounted for using the equity method 3,124 4,385 (1,261) Of minority interest 56,165 64,182 (8,017) Financial assets 3,852 3,629 222 Non-current investment securities 2,642 2,642 0 Other non current financial assets 1,210 988 222 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Other non current receivables 5,184 1,145 4,039 Deferred income 6 15 (9) Deferred tax assets 48,776 50,191 (1,415) Provisions 1,215 1,332 (117) 311,918 313,494 (1,576) Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities 27,287 24,927 2,359 CURRENT ASSETS Other non-current payables 12,753 16,218 (3,466) Inventories 18,972 12,151 6,821 Deferred tax liabilities 11,794 11,299 494 Trade and other receivables 65,090 62,665 2,425 53,054 53,792 (737) Tax receivables 5,006 1,845 3,160 CURRENT LIABILITIES Cash and cash equivalents 20,748 29,373 (8,625) Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities 26,580 27,758 (1,178) 109,816 106,035 3,781 Trade and other payables 80,157 75,159 4,997 Tax payables 10,548 9,828 720 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations 1,410 15,702 (14,292) 117,285 112,745 4,540 TOTAL ASSETS 423,144 435,231 (12,087) TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 423,144 435,231 (12,087) &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A Net Debt NET DEBT Thousand Euro 9M22 2021 Var Abs Var % Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (s.t.) 26,580 27,758 (1,178) (4.2%) Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (l.t.) 27,287 24,927 2,359 9.5% Gross debt 53,867 52,686 1,181 2.2% + Cash and cash equivalents 20,888 29,356 (8,467) (28.8%) + Other non current financial asstes 996 801 195 24.4% Deferred expenses 266 470 (204) (43.5%) Net cash position/ (net debt) (32,248) (22,999) (9,249) (40.2%) &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A CashFlow CASH FLOW STATEMENT Thousand Euro 9M22 9M21 Var Abs % Var Net profit attibutable to the parent (1,257) 3,127 (4,383) n.r. Adjustments to net profit 10,254 20,335 (10,081) (49.6%) Cash flows from ordinary operating activities before changes in working capital 8,997 23,462 (14,465) (61.7%) Changes in working capital & others 7,218 8,110 (892) (11.0%) Other payables (3,464) (3,263) (201) (6.2%) Income tax paid 232 (1,325) 1,557 n.r. Interests deduction for tax purposes 0 (804) 804 n.r. Net cash flow from operating activities (I) 12,983 26,179 (13,196) (50.4%) Acquisitions of intangible and property, plan and equipment (11,232) (12,435) 1,203 9.7% Acquisitions of financial assets, subsidiaries and associates (2,439) 22,249 (24,688) n.r. Interests and dividends received 405 155 250 n.r. Other receivables and payables (investing) (1,258) 610 (1,868) n.r. Net cash flow from investing activities (II) (14,524) 10,579 (25,103) n.r. Interests and dividends paid (11,359) (5,145) (6,214) n.r. Cash inflows/ (outflows) relating to bank borrowings 2,417 (5,853) 8,270 n.r. Other receivables and payables (financing) (4,408) (26,245) 21,837 83.2% Equity related instruments without financial cost (621) 0 (621) n.a. Equity related instruments with financial cost (98) (96) (2) (1.6%) Net cash flows from financing activities (III) (14,069) (37,339) 23,270 62.3% Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III) (15,610) (580) (15,029) n.r. Cash and cash equivalents from acquired companies 0 0 0 n.a. Cash and cash equivalents of discounted operations 7,142 0 7,142 n.a. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 29,356 25,175 4,180 16.6% Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 20,888 24,595 (3,707) (15.1%) &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A CAPEX CAPEX: (Additions to PPE and intangible assets) Thousand Euro 9M22 9M21 1S20 Var Abs Inmat. Mat. Total Inmat. Mat. Total Inmat. Mat. Total Newspapers 2,914 5,980 8,893 3,525 4,378 7,903 (611) 1,601 990 Audiovisual 0 5 6 2 0 2 (2) 5 4 Classified 462 60 522 301 28 329 161 32 193 Gastronomy & Others 500 72 572 78 29 107 422 43 465 Corporate 95 24 119 197 31 229 (102) (8) (109) TOTAL 3,972 6,140 10,111 4,104 4,466 8,570 (132) 1,673 1,541 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A Line of Activity LINE OF ACTIVITY Thousand Euro 1Q22 1Q21 Var Abs Var % 1H22 1H21 Var Abs Var % 9M22 9M21 Var Abs Var % Circulation Revenues Newpapers 27,221 28,835 (1,614) (5.6%) 53,700 57,348 (3,648) (6.4%) 80,004 85,300 (5,295) (6.2%) Audiovisual 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Classified 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Gastronomy and Agencies 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Corporate and adjustments (0) 0 (0) 0.0% (0) (0) (0) n.a. (0) (0) (0) n.a. Total Circulation Revenues 27,220 28,835 (1,615) (5.6%) 53,699 57,348 (3,649) (6.4%) 80,004 85,299 (5,295) (6.2%) Advertising Revenues Newpapers 26,030 24,626 1,404 5.7% 58,781 56,489 2,291 4.1% 84,509 81,876 2,633 3.2% Audiovisual 95 471 (376) (79.8%) 215 906 (692) (76.3%) 321 1,113 (791) (71.1%) Classified 6,291 5,607 684 12.2% 13,107 11,524 1,583 13.7% 19,684 17,228 2,456 14.3% Gastronomy and Agencies 41 0 41 n.a. 98 133 (36) (26.8%) 217 176 41 23.4% Corporate and adjustments (4) (22) 18 n.r. (27) (89) 61 n.r. (93) (458) 365 n.r. Total Advertising Revenues 32,452 30,681 1,771 5.8% 72,173 68,965 3,208 4.7% 104,639 99,936 4,704 4.7% Other Revenues Newpapers 9,873 9,531 342 3.6% 23,116 20,435 2,681 13.1% 38,949 32,102 6,847 21.3% Audiovisual 1,012 7,006 (5,994) (85.6%) 2,032 13,731 (11,699) (85.2%) 3,012 20,416 (17,404) (85.2%) Classified 279 357 (77) (21.7%) 557 683 (126) (18.5%) 820 1,041 (221) (21.3%) Gastronomy and Agencies 6,607 2,921 3,687 n.s. 14,309 9,437 4,872 51.6% 19,294 13,731 5,564 40.5% Corporate and adjustments (1,112) (939) (173) (1.4%) (2,227) (2,025) (202) 0.8% (3,431) (3,023) (408) (0.0%) Total Other Revenues 16,660 18,875 (2,215) (11.7%) 37,787 42,261 (4,474) (10.6%) 58,644 64,267 (5,623) (8.7%) Total Revenues Newpapers 63,124 62,992 132 0.2% 135,596 134,273 1,323 1.0% 203,463 199,278 4,185 2.1% Audiovisual 1,107 7,477 (6,369) (85.2%) 2,247 14,638 (12,391) (84.6%) 3,333 21,529 (18,195) (84.5%) Classified 6,570 5,964 606 10.2% 13,664 12,207 1,457 11.9% 20,504 18,270 2,235 12.2% Gastronomy and Agencies 6,649 2,921 3,728 n.r. 14,407 9,570 4,836 50.5% 19,511 13,907 5,605 40.3% Corporate and adjustments (1,117) (962) (155) (16.2%) (2,255) (2,113) (141) (6.7%) (3,525) (3,481) (43) (1.2%) Total Revenues 76,333 78,392 (2,059) (2.6%) 163,659 168,574 (4,915) (2.9%) 243,287 249,501 (6,214) (2.5%) EBITDA Newpapers 361 3,143 (2,782) (88.5%) 9,940 14,208 (4,268) (30.0%) 11,475 19,289 (7,814) (40.5%) Audiovisual 611 2,270 (1,659) (73.1%) 1,215 4,483 (3,268) (72.9%) 1,842 6,675 (4,833) (72.4%) Classified 570 1,138 (567) (49.8%) 1,678 2,358 (680) (28.8%) 2,881 3,667 (786) (21.4%) Gastronomy and Agencies 618 (643) 1,261 n.r. 1,120 830 290 34.9% 1,234 989 245 24.8% Corporate and adjustments (2,087) (2,871) 784 27.3% (5,157) (5,920) 763 12.9% (7,308) (8,936) 1,629 18.2% Total EBITDA 73 3,037 (2,964) (97.6%) 8,796 15,959 (7,163) (44.9%) 10,124 21,683 (11,559) (53.3%) EBITDA Margin Newpapers 0.6% 5.0% (4.4) p.p. 7.3% 10.6% (3.3) p.p. 5.6% 9.7% (4.0) p.p. Audiovisual 55.2% 30.4% 24.8 p.p. 54.1% 30.6% 23.5 p.p. 55.3% 31.0% 24.3 p.p. Classified 8.7% 19.1% (10.4) p.p. 12.3% 19.3% (7.0) p.p. 14.1% 20.1% (6.0) p.p. Gastronomy and Agencies 9.3% (22.0%) 31.3 p.p. 7.8% 8.7% (0.9) p.p. 6.3% 7.1% (0.8) p.p. Corporate and adjustments n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s Total EBITDA Margin 0.1% 3.9% (3.8) p.p. 5.4% 9.5% (4.1) p.p. 4.2% 8.7% (4.5) p.p. EBIT Newpapers (3,815) (848) (2,966) n.r. 1,272 16,708 (15,436) (92.4%) (1,998) 17,633 (19,631) n.r. Audiovisual 596 2,236 (1,640) (73.3%) 1,190 4,377 (3,187) (72.8%) 1,807 6,491 (4,684) (72.2%) Classified 44 753 (708) (94.1%) 688 1,555 (868) (55.8%) 1,436 2,450 (1,013) (41.4%) Gastronomy and Agencies 318 (886) 1,204 n.r. 518 344 174 50.5% 331 113 218 n.r. Corporate and adjustments (2,202) (2,995) 793 26.5% (5,393) (6,167) 773 12.5% (7,664) (9,307) 1,643 17.7% Total EBIT (5,059) (1,741) (3,318) n.r. (1,725) 16,819 (18,544) n.r. (6,087) 17,380 (23,467) n.r. EBIT Margin Newpapers (6.0%) (1.3%) (4.7) p.p. 0.9% 12.4% (11.5) p.p. (1.0%) 8.8% (9.8) p.p. Audiovisual 53.9% 29.9% 24.0 p.p. 53.0% 29.9% 23.1 p.p. 54.2% 30.2% 24.1 p.p. Classified 0.7% 12.6% (11.9) p.p. 5.0% 12.7% (7.7) p.p. 7.0% 13.4% (6.4) p.p. Gastronomy and Agencies 4.8% (30.3%) 35.1 p.p. 3.6% 3.6% (0.0) p.p. 1.7% 0.8% 0.9 p.p. Corporate and adjustments n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s n/s Total EBIT Margin (6.6%) (2.2%) (4.4) p.p. (1.1%) 10.0% (11.0) p.p. (2.5%) 7.0% (9.5) p.p. &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A Newspapers NEWSPAPERS Thousand Euro 1Q22 1Q21 Var Abs Var % 1H22 1H21 Var Abs Var % 9M22 9M21 Var Abs Var % Circulation Revenues Regionals 19,792 21,112 (1,319) (6.2%) 38,956 41,778 (2,821) (6.8%) 58,026 62,068 (4,042) (6.5%) ABC 6,689 6,873 (185) (2.7%) 13,278 13,901 (623) (4.5%) 19,780 20,762 (982) (4.7%) Sports 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Supplements & Magazines 2,124 2,377 (254) (10.7%) 4,190 4,711 (521) (11.1%) 6,268 7,019 (751) (10.7%) Adjustments intersegment (1,384) (1,527) 143 9.4% (2,724) (3,042) 317 10.4% (4,070) (4,550) 480 10.5% Total Circulation Revenues 27,221 28,835 (1,614) (5.6%) 53,700 57,348 (3,648) (6.4%) 80,004 85,300 (5,295) (6.2%) Advertising Revenues Regionals 18,101 16,876 1,224 7.3% 40,409 38,347 2,062 5.4% 58,139 55,892 2,247 4.0% ABC 6,843 6,505 338 5.2% 15,497 15,379 118 0.8% 22,087 22,248 (161) (0.7%) Sports 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 74 0 0 n.a. Supplements & Magazines 1,088 1,244 (156) (12.5%) 2,876 2,765 111 4.0% 4,211 3,737 474 12.7% Adjustments intersegment (2) 1 (2) n.r. (1) (1) 0 15.3% (1) (0) (1) n.r. Total Advertising Revenues 26,030 24,626 1,404 5.7% 58,781 56,489 2,291 4.1% 84,509 81,876 2,633 3.2% Other Revenues Regionals 8,038 7,071 967 13.7% 16,863 14,954 1,909 12.8% 28,985 23,656 5,329 22.5% ABC 4,011 4,022 (11) (0.3%) 9,239 8,052 1,187 14.7% 14,411 12,130 2,281 18.8% Sports 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Supplements & Magazines 92 17 75 n.r. 576 619 (44) (7.1%) 672 947 (275) (29.0%) Adjustments intersegment (2,268) (1,580) (689) (43.6%) (3,563) (3,191) (372) (11.7%) (5,119) (4,631) (488) (10.5%) Total Other Revenues 9,873 9,531 342 3.6% 23,116 20,435 2,681 13.1% 38,949 32,102 6,847 21.3% Total Revenues Regionals 45,931 45,059 872 1.9% 96,228 95,078 1,150 1.2% 145,149 141,616 3,534 2.5% ABC 17,542 17,401 142 0.8% 38,014 37,332 682 1.8% 56,278 55,140 1,138 2.1% Sports 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 74 0 74 n.a. Supplements & Magazines 3,304 3,638 (334) (9.2%) 7,641 8,095 (454) (5.6%) 11,151 11,703 (551) (4.7%) Adjustments intersegment (3,654) (3,106) (548) (17.6%) (6,288) (6,233) (54) (0.9%) (9,190) (9,180) (9) (0.1%) Total Revenues 63,124 62,992 132 0.2% 135,596 134,273 1,323 1.0% 203,463 199,278 4,185 2.1% EBITDA Regionals 2,328 4,157 (1,829) (44.0%) 10,311 12,542 (2,231) (17.8%) 14,284 16,993 (2,709) (15.9%) ABC (1,322) (1,042) (280) (26.8%) 427 1,001 (574) (57.3%) 519 1,502 (983) (65.4%) Sports (439) 0 (439) n.a. (1,278) 0 (1,278) n.a. (3,803) 0 (3,803) n.a. Supplements & Magazines (206) 28 (234) n.r. 479 665 (186) (27.9%) 475 794 (319) (40.2%) Total EBITDA 361 3,143 (2,782) (88.5%) 9,940 14,208 (4,268) (30.0%) 11,475 19,289 (7,814) (40.5%) EBITDA Margin Regionals 5.1% 9.2% (4.2) p.p. 10.7% 13.2% (2.5) p.p. 9.8% 12.0% (2.2) p.p. ABC (7.5%) (6.0%) (1.5) p.p. 1.1% 2.7% (1.6) p.p. 0.9% 2.7% (1.8) p.p. Sports n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Supplements & Magazines (6.2%) 0.8% (7.0) p.p. 6.3% 8.2% (1.9) p.p. 4.3% 6.8% (2.5) p.p. Total EBITDA Margin 0.6% 5.0% (4.4) p.p. 7.3% 10.6% (3.3) p.p. 5.6% 9.7% (4.0) p.p. EBIT Regionals 184 2,111 (1,927) (91.3%) 5,815 18,986 (13,171) (69.4%) 7,414 21,429 (14,015) (65.4%) ABC (3,231) (2,882) (349) (12.1%) (3,478) (2,725) (754) (27.7%) (5,679) (4,249) (1,429) (33.6%) Sports (439) 0 (439) n.a. (1,280) 0 (1,280) n.a. (3,809) 0 (3,809) n.a. Supplements & Magazines (329) (77) (252) n.r. 216 447 (232) (51.8%) 77 454 (377) (83.1%) Total EBIT (3,815) (848) (2,966) n.r. 1,272 16,708 (15,436) (92.4%) (1,998) 17,633 (19,631) n.r. EBIT Margin Regionals 0.4% 4.7% (4.3) p.p. 6.0% 20.0% (13.9) p.p. 5.1% 15.1% (10.0) p.p. ABC (18.4%) (16.6%) (1.9) p.p. (9.2%) (7.3%) (1.9) p.p. (10.1%) (7.7%) (2.4) p.p. Sports n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Supplements & Magazines (9.9%) (2.1%) (7.8) p.p. 2.8% 5.5% (2.7) p.p. 0.7% 3.9% (3.2) p.p. Total EBIT Margin (6.0%) (1.3%) (4.7) p.p. 0.9% 12.4% (11.5) p.p. (1.0%) 8.8% (9.8) p.p. &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A Audiovisual AUDIOVISUAL Thousand Euro 1Q22 1Q21 Var Abs Var % 1H22 1H21 Var Abs Var % 9M22 9M21 Var Abs Var % Advertising Revenues DTT 85 461 (376) (81.6%) 195 888 (693) (78.0%) 298 1,094 (795) (72.7%) Radio 10 9 0 5.2% 20 19 1 5.2% 23 19 4 22.6% Content 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Adjustments intersegment 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Adjustments intersegment 95 471 (376) (79.8%) 215 906 (692) (76.3%) 321 1,113 (791) (71.1%) Other Revenues DTT 198 5,890 (5,692) (96.6%) 409 11,537 (11,128) (96.5%) 586 17,223 (16,637) (96.6%) Radio 783 759 25 3.3% 1,572 1,511 61 4.1% 2,355 2,263 92 4.1% Content 55 410 (355) (86.5%) 99 788 (688) (87.4%) 143 1,086 (943) (86.8%) Adjustments intersegment (24) (52) 28 53.6% (49) (105) 56 53.6% (73) (157) 84 53.6% Total Other Revenues 1,012 7,006 (5,994) (85.6%) 2,032 13,731 (11,699) (85.2%) 3,012 20,416 (17,404) (85.2%) Total Revenues DTT 283 6,351 (6,068) (95.5%) 604 12,425 (11,821) (95.1%) 885 18,317 (17,432) (95.2%) Radio 793 768 25 3.3% 1,592 1,530 62 4.1% 2,378 2,282 96 4.2% Content 55 410 (355) (86.5%) 99 788 (688) (87.4%) 143 1,086 (943) (86.8%) Adjustments intersegment (24) (52) 28 53.6% (49) (105) 56 53.6% (73) (157) 84 53.6% Total Revenues 1,107 7,477 (6,369) (85.2%) 2,247 14,638 (12,391) (84.6%) 3,333 21,529 (18,195) (84.5%) EBITDA DTT (80) 1,307 (1,387) n.r. (162) 2,597 (2,759) n.r. (213) 3,887 (4,101) n.r. Radio 686 651 34 5.3% 1,377 1,298 79 6.1% 2,056 1,939 117 6.0% Content 5 312 (307) (98.5%) 1 589 (588) (99.9%) (1) 848 (849) n.r. Total EBITDA 611 2,270 (1,659) (73.1%) 1,215 4,483 (3,268) (72.9%) 1,842 6,675 (4,833) (72.4%) EBITDA Margin DTT (28.2%) 20.6% (48.7) p.p. (26.9%) 20.9% (47.8) p.p. (24.1%) 21.2% (45.3) p.p. Radio 86.4% 84.8% 1.6 p.p. 86.5% 84.8% 1.6 p.p. 86.5% 85.0% 1.5 p.p. Content 8.4% 76.0% (67.6) p.p. 0.7% 74.7% (74.0) p.p. (0.6%) 78.1% (78.7) p.p. Total EBITDA Margin 55.2% 30.4% 24.8 p.p. 54.1% 30.6% 23.5 p.p. 55.3% 31.0% 24.3 p.p. EBIT DTT (87) 1,320 (1,407) n.r. (177) 2,602 (2,779) n.r. (235) 3,861 (4,095) n.r. Radio 681 649 32 4.9% 1,370 1,276 94 7.4% 2,048 1,916 133 6.9% Content 3 267 (264) (99.0%) (3) 500 (503) n.r. (7) 715 (722) n.r. Total EBIT 596 2,236 (1,640) (73.3%) 1,190 4,377 (3,187) (72.8%) 1,807 6,491 (4,684) (72.2%) EBIT Margin DTT (30.9%) 20.8% (51.7) p.p. (29.3%) 20.9% (50.2) p.p. (26.5%) 21.1% (47.6) p.p. Radio 85.8% 84.5% 1.3 p.p. 86.1% 83.4% 2.7 p.p. 86.1% 83.9% 2.2 p.p. Content 5.0% 65.1% (60.2) p.p. (3.1%) 63.5% (66.5) p.p. (4.6%) 65.8% (70.4) p.p. Total EBIT Margin 53.9% 29.9% 24.0 p.p. 53.0% 29.9% 23.1 p.p. 54.2% 30.2% 24.1 p.p. &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A Classified CLASSIFIED Thousand Euro 1Q22 1Q21 Var Abs Var % 1H22 1H21 Var Abs Var % 9M22 9M21 Var Abs Var % Circulation Revenues Classified 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Total Circulation Revenues 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Advertising Revenues Classified 6,291 5,607 684 12.2% 13,107 11,524 1,583 13.7% 19,684 17,228 2,456 14.3% Total Advertising Revenues 6,291 5,607 684 12.2% 13,107 11,524 1,583 13.7% 19,684 17,228 2,456 14.3% Other Revenues Classified 279 357 (77) (21.7%) 557 683 (126) (18.5%) 820 1,041 (221) (21.3%) Total Other Revenues 279 357 (77) (21.7%) 557 683 (126) (18.5%) 820 1,041 (221) (21.3%) Total Revenues Classified 6,570 5,964 606 10.2% 13,664 12,207 1,457 11.9% 20,504 18,270 2,235 12.2% Total Revenues 6,570 5,964 606 10.2% 13,664 12,207 1,457 11.9% 20,504 18,270 2,235 12.2% EBITDA Classified 570 1,138 (567) (49.8%) 1,678 2,358 (680) (28.8%) 2,881 3,667 (786) (21.4%) Total EBITDA 570 1,138 (567) (49.8%) 1,678 2,358 (680) (28.8%) 2,881 3,667 (786) (21.4%) EBITDA Margin Classified 8.7% 19.1% (10.4) p.p. 12.3% 19.3% (7.0) p.p. 14.1% 20.1% (6.0) p.p. Total EBITDA Margin 8.7% 19.1% (10.4) p.p. 12.3% 19.3% (7.0) p.p. 14.1% 20.1% (6.0) p.p. EBIT Classified 44 753 (708) (94.1%) 688 1,555 (868) (55.8%) 1,436 2,450 (1,013) (41.4%) Total EBIT 44 753 (708) (94.1%) 688 1,555 (868) (55.8%) 1,436 2,450 (1,013) (41.4%) EBIT Margin Classified 0.7% 12.6% (11.9) p.p. 5.0% 12.7% (7.7) p.p. 7.0% 13.4% (6.4) p.p. Total EBIT Margin 0.7% 12.6% (11.9) p.p. 5.0% 12.7% (7.7) p.p. 7.0% 13.4% (6.4) p.p. &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A Gastronomy & Agencies GASTRONOMY & AGENCIES Thousand Euro 1Q22 1Q21 Var Abs Var % 1H22 1H21 Var Abs Var % 9M22 9M21 Var Abs Var % Circulation Revenues Gastronomy 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Agencies 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 n.a. Total Circulation Revenues 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 0 33.9% 0 0 0 17.2% Advertising Revenues Gastronomy 28 0 28 n.a. 72 133 (61) (45.9%) 179 176 3 1.6% Agencies 13 0 13 n.a. 25 0 25 n.a. 38 0 38 n.a. Total Advertising Revenues 41 0 41 n.r. 98 133 (36) 33.9% 217 176 41 17.2% Other Revenues Gastronomy 3,933 349 3,585 n.r. 6,269 3,660 2,610 71.3% 7,476 4,535 2,941 64.9% Agencies 2,674 2,572 102 4.0% 8,039 5,777 2,262 39.2% 11,818 9,196 2,622 28.5% Total Other Revenues 6,607 2,921 3,687 n.r. 14,309 9,437 4,872 33.9% 19,294 13,731 5,564 17.2% Total Revenues Gastronomy 3,961 349 3,613 n.r. 6,342 3,793 2,549 67.2% 7,655 4,711 2,944 62.5% Agencies 2,687 2,572 115 4.5% 8,065 5,777 2,288 39.6% 11,856 9,196 2,661 28.9% Total Revenues 6,649 2,921 3,728 n.r. 14,407 9,570 4,836 50.5% 19,511 13,907 5,605 40.3% EBITDA Gastronomy 927 (345) 1,273 n.r. 1,017 820 197 24.0% 810 570 240 42.0% Agencies (309) (298) (12) (3.9%) 103 10 93 n.r. 424 419 5 1.3% Total EBITDA 618 (643) 1,261 (157.6%) 1,120 830 290 34.9% 1,234 989 245 24.8% EBITDA Margin Gastronomy 23.4% (99.1%) 122.5 p.p. 16.0% 21.6% (5.6) p.p. 10.6% 12.1% (1.5) p.p. Agencies (11.5%) (11.6%) 0.1 p.p. 1.3% 0.2% 1.1 p.p. 3.6% 4.6% (1.0) p.p. Total EBITDA Margin 9.3% (22.0%) 31.3 p.p. 7.8% 8.7% (0.9) p.p. 6.3% 7.1% (0.8) p.p. EBIT Gastronomy 862 (359) 1,222 n.r. 886 792 94 11.8% 614 382 233 61.0% Agencies (545) (527) (18) (3.3%) (367) (447) 80 17.9% (284) (269) (15) (5.5%) Total EBIT 318 (886) 1,204 n.r. 518 344 174 50.5% 331 113 218 n.r. EBIT Margin Gastronomy 23.4% (99.1%) 122.5 p.p. 16.0% 21.6% (5.6) p.p. 10.6% 8,1% (1.5) p.p. Agencies (11.5%) (11.6%) 0.1 p.p. 1.3% 0.2% 1.1 p.p. 3.6% (2.9%) (1.0) p.p. Total EBIT Margin 4.8% (30.3%) 35.1 p.p. 3.6% 3.6% 0.0 p.p. 1.7% 0.8% 0.0 p.p. &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22 &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A Attachments Original Link

