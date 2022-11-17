Vocento S A : Key financials 9M22
Disclaimer
DISCLAIMER
This document contains forward-looking statements regarding intention, expectations or estimates of the Company or its management at the date of issue thereof, relating to various aspects, including the growth of various lines of business and the business overall, the market share, the results of the Company and other aspects of the activity and status thereof. Analysts and investors should bear in mind that such estimates do not amount to any warranty as to the future behaviour or results of the Company, and they shall bear all risks and uncertainties with regard to relevant aspects, and thus, the real future results and behaviour of the Company might be substantially different from what is stated in the said predictions or estimates.
The statements in this statement should be taken into account by any persons or entities who may have to make decisions or prepare or disseminate opinions on securities issued by the Company and, in particular, by the analysts who handle this document. All are invited to consult the documentation and information published or registered by the Company before the National Securities Market Commission. The financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This financial information is unaudited and, therefore, is subject to potential future modifications. This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor may it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or solicitation for offers to purchase or accept any kind of compromise.
P&L
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
Thousand Euro
9M22
9M21
Var Abs
Var %
Circulation revenues
80,004
85,299
(5,295)
(6.2%)
Advertising revenues
104,639
99,936
4,704
4.7%
Other revenues
58,644
64,267
(5,623)
(8.7%)
Total revenue
243,287
249,501
(6,214)
(2.5%)
Staff costs
(113,506)
(107,714)
(5,792)
(5.4%)
Procurements
(21,303)
(18,782)
(2,521)
(13.4%)
External Services
(98,451)
(99,769)
1,318
1.3%
Provisions
97
(1,553)
1,651
n.r.
Operating expenses (without D&A)
(233,163)
(227,818)
(5,345)
(2.3%)
EBITDA
10,124
21,683
(11,559)
(53.3%)
Depreciation and amortization
(16,498)
(15,158)
(1,340)
(8.8%)
Impairment/gains on disposal of tan. & intan. assets
287
10,855
(10,568)
(97.4%)
EBIT
(6,087)
17,380
(23,467)
n.r.
Impairments/reversal of other intangible assets
0
(1,500)
1,500
100.0%
Profit of companies acc. equity method
(101)
(280)
180
64.0%
Net financial income
(1,079)
(1,708)
629
36.8%
Net gains on disposal of non- current assets
24
(922)
946
n.r.
Profit before taxes
(7,244)
12,969
(20,213)
n.r.
Corporation tax
(1,354)
(4,032)
2,678
66.4%
BDI assets for sale/discontinued operations
9,136
0
9,136
n.a.
Net profit for the year
538
8,937
(8,399)
(94.0%)
Minority interests
(1,795)
(5,811)
4,015
69.1%
Net profit attributable to the parent
(1,257)
3,127
(4,383)
n.r.
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
Balance Sheet
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Thousand Euro
9M22
2021
Var abs
Thousand Euro
1H22
2021
Var abs
ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
NON CURRENT ASSETS
EQUITY
Intangible assets
136,605
139,216
(2,612)
Of the Parent
196,639
204,512
(7,873)
Goodwill
87,418
88,513
(1,096)
Share capital
24,864
24,864
0
Intangible assets
49,187
50,703
(1,516)
Reserves
180,814
174,241
6,573
Property, plant and equipment
94,262
94,812
(550)
Treasury shares
(7,782)
(8,213)
431
Use of leases
20,116
20,114
1
Net profit for the year
(1,257)
13,620
(14,877)
Investments accounted for using the equity method
3,124
4,385
(1,261)
Of minority interest
56,165
64,182
(8,017)
Financial assets
3,852
3,629
222
Non-current investment securities
2,642
2,642
0
Other non current financial assets
1,210
988
222
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other non current receivables
5,184
1,145
4,039
Deferred income
6
15
(9)
Deferred tax assets
48,776
50,191
(1,415)
Provisions
1,215
1,332
(117)
311,918
313,494
(1,576)
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities
27,287
24,927
2,359
CURRENT ASSETS
Other non-current payables
12,753
16,218
(3,466)
Inventories
18,972
12,151
6,821
Deferred tax liabilities
11,794
11,299
494
Trade and other receivables
65,090
62,665
2,425
53,054
53,792
(737)
Tax receivables
5,006
1,845
3,160
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Cash and cash equivalents
20,748
29,373
(8,625)
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities
26,580
27,758
(1,178)
109,816
106,035
3,781
Trade and other payables
80,157
75,159
4,997
Tax payables
10,548
9,828
720
Assets held for sale and discontinued operations
1,410
15,702
(14,292)
117,285
112,745
4,540
TOTAL ASSETS
423,144
435,231
(12,087)
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
423,144
435,231
(12,087)
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
Net Debt
NET DEBT
Thousand Euro
9M22
2021
Var Abs
Var %
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (s.t.)
26,580
27,758
(1,178)
(4.2%)
Bank borrowings and other financial liabilities (l.t.)
27,287
24,927
2,359
9.5%
Gross debt
53,867
52,686
1,181
2.2%
+ Cash and cash equivalents
20,888
29,356
(8,467)
(28.8%)
+ Other non current financial asstes
996
801
195
24.4%
Deferred expenses
266
470
(204)
(43.5%)
Net cash position/ (net debt)
(32,248)
(22,999)
(9,249)
(40.2%)
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
CashFlow
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Thousand Euro
9M22
9M21
Var Abs
% Var
Net profit attibutable to the parent
(1,257)
3,127
(4,383)
n.r.
Adjustments to net profit
10,254
20,335
(10,081)
(49.6%)
Cash flows from ordinary operating activities before changes in working capital
8,997
23,462
(14,465)
(61.7%)
Changes in working capital & others
7,218
8,110
(892)
(11.0%)
Other payables
(3,464)
(3,263)
(201)
(6.2%)
Income tax paid
232
(1,325)
1,557
n.r.
Interests deduction for tax purposes
0
(804)
804
n.r.
Net cash flow from operating activities (I)
12,983
26,179
(13,196)
(50.4%)
Acquisitions of intangible and property, plan and equipment
(11,232)
(12,435)
1,203
9.7%
Acquisitions of financial assets, subsidiaries and associates
(2,439)
22,249
(24,688)
n.r.
Interests and dividends received
405
155
250
n.r.
Other receivables and payables (investing)
(1,258)
610
(1,868)
n.r.
Net cash flow from investing activities (II)
(14,524)
10,579
(25,103)
n.r.
Interests and dividends paid
(11,359)
(5,145)
(6,214)
n.r.
Cash inflows/ (outflows) relating to bank borrowings
2,417
(5,853)
8,270
n.r.
Other receivables and payables (financing)
(4,408)
(26,245)
21,837
83.2%
Equity related instruments without financial cost
(621)
0
(621)
n.a.
Equity related instruments with financial cost
(98)
(96)
(2)
(1.6%)
Net cash flows from financing activities (III)
(14,069)
(37,339)
23,270
62.3%
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (I + II + III)
(15,610)
(580)
(15,029)
n.r.
Cash and cash equivalents from acquired companies
0
0
0
n.a.
Cash and cash equivalents of discounted operations
7,142
0
7,142
n.a.
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
29,356
25,175
4,180
16.6%
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
20,888
24,595
(3,707)
(15.1%)
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
CAPEX
CAPEX: (Additions to PPE and intangible assets)
Thousand Euro
9M22
9M21
1S20
Var Abs
Inmat.
Mat.
Total
Inmat.
Mat.
Total
Inmat.
Mat.
Total
Newspapers
2,914
5,980
8,893
3,525
4,378
7,903
(611)
1,601
990
Audiovisual
0
5
6
2
0
2
(2)
5
4
Classified
462
60
522
301
28
329
161
32
193
Gastronomy & Others
500
72
572
78
29
107
422
43
465
Corporate
95
24
119
197
31
229
(102)
(8)
(109)
TOTAL
3,972
6,140
10,111
4,104
4,466
8,570
(132)
1,673
1,541
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
Line of Activity
LINE OF ACTIVITY
Thousand Euro
1Q22
1Q21
Var Abs
Var %
1H22
1H21
Var Abs
Var %
9M22
9M21
Var Abs
Var %
Circulation Revenues
Newpapers
27,221
28,835
(1,614)
(5.6%)
53,700
57,348
(3,648)
(6.4%)
80,004
85,300
(5,295)
(6.2%)
Audiovisual
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Classified
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Gastronomy and Agencies
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Corporate and adjustments
(0)
0
(0)
0.0%
(0)
(0)
(0)
n.a.
(0)
(0)
(0)
n.a.
Total Circulation Revenues
27,220
28,835
(1,615)
(5.6%)
53,699
57,348
(3,649)
(6.4%)
80,004
85,299
(5,295)
(6.2%)
Advertising Revenues
Newpapers
26,030
24,626
1,404
5.7%
58,781
56,489
2,291
4.1%
84,509
81,876
2,633
3.2%
Audiovisual
95
471
(376)
(79.8%)
215
906
(692)
(76.3%)
321
1,113
(791)
(71.1%)
Classified
6,291
5,607
684
12.2%
13,107
11,524
1,583
13.7%
19,684
17,228
2,456
14.3%
Gastronomy and Agencies
41
0
41
n.a.
98
133
(36)
(26.8%)
217
176
41
23.4%
Corporate and adjustments
(4)
(22)
18
n.r.
(27)
(89)
61
n.r.
(93)
(458)
365
n.r.
Total Advertising Revenues
32,452
30,681
1,771
5.8%
72,173
68,965
3,208
4.7%
104,639
99,936
4,704
4.7%
Other Revenues
Newpapers
9,873
9,531
342
3.6%
23,116
20,435
2,681
13.1%
38,949
32,102
6,847
21.3%
Audiovisual
1,012
7,006
(5,994)
(85.6%)
2,032
13,731
(11,699)
(85.2%)
3,012
20,416
(17,404)
(85.2%)
Classified
279
357
(77)
(21.7%)
557
683
(126)
(18.5%)
820
1,041
(221)
(21.3%)
Gastronomy and Agencies
6,607
2,921
3,687
n.s.
14,309
9,437
4,872
51.6%
19,294
13,731
5,564
40.5%
Corporate and adjustments
(1,112)
(939)
(173)
(1.4%)
(2,227)
(2,025)
(202)
0.8%
(3,431)
(3,023)
(408)
(0.0%)
Total Other Revenues
16,660
18,875
(2,215)
(11.7%)
37,787
42,261
(4,474)
(10.6%)
58,644
64,267
(5,623)
(8.7%)
Total Revenues
Newpapers
63,124
62,992
132
0.2%
135,596
134,273
1,323
1.0%
203,463
199,278
4,185
2.1%
Audiovisual
1,107
7,477
(6,369)
(85.2%)
2,247
14,638
(12,391)
(84.6%)
3,333
21,529
(18,195)
(84.5%)
Classified
6,570
5,964
606
10.2%
13,664
12,207
1,457
11.9%
20,504
18,270
2,235
12.2%
Gastronomy and Agencies
6,649
2,921
3,728
n.r.
14,407
9,570
4,836
50.5%
19,511
13,907
5,605
40.3%
Corporate and adjustments
(1,117)
(962)
(155)
(16.2%)
(2,255)
(2,113)
(141)
(6.7%)
(3,525)
(3,481)
(43)
(1.2%)
Total Revenues
76,333
78,392
(2,059)
(2.6%)
163,659
168,574
(4,915)
(2.9%)
243,287
249,501
(6,214)
(2.5%)
EBITDA
Newpapers
361
3,143
(2,782)
(88.5%)
9,940
14,208
(4,268)
(30.0%)
11,475
19,289
(7,814)
(40.5%)
Audiovisual
611
2,270
(1,659)
(73.1%)
1,215
4,483
(3,268)
(72.9%)
1,842
6,675
(4,833)
(72.4%)
Classified
570
1,138
(567)
(49.8%)
1,678
2,358
(680)
(28.8%)
2,881
3,667
(786)
(21.4%)
Gastronomy and Agencies
618
(643)
1,261
n.r.
1,120
830
290
34.9%
1,234
989
245
24.8%
Corporate and adjustments
(2,087)
(2,871)
784
27.3%
(5,157)
(5,920)
763
12.9%
(7,308)
(8,936)
1,629
18.2%
Total EBITDA
73
3,037
(2,964)
(97.6%)
8,796
15,959
(7,163)
(44.9%)
10,124
21,683
(11,559)
(53.3%)
EBITDA Margin
Newpapers
0.6%
5.0%
(4.4) p.p.
7.3%
10.6%
(3.3) p.p.
5.6%
9.7%
(4.0) p.p.
Audiovisual
55.2%
30.4%
24.8 p.p.
54.1%
30.6%
23.5 p.p.
55.3%
31.0%
24.3 p.p.
Classified
8.7%
19.1%
(10.4) p.p.
12.3%
19.3%
(7.0) p.p.
14.1%
20.1%
(6.0) p.p.
Gastronomy and Agencies
9.3%
(22.0%)
31.3 p.p.
7.8%
8.7%
(0.9) p.p.
6.3%
7.1%
(0.8) p.p.
Corporate and adjustments
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
Total EBITDA Margin
0.1%
3.9%
(3.8) p.p.
5.4%
9.5%
(4.1) p.p.
4.2%
8.7%
(4.5) p.p.
EBIT
Newpapers
(3,815)
(848)
(2,966)
n.r.
1,272
16,708
(15,436)
(92.4%)
(1,998)
17,633
(19,631)
n.r.
Audiovisual
596
2,236
(1,640)
(73.3%)
1,190
4,377
(3,187)
(72.8%)
1,807
6,491
(4,684)
(72.2%)
Classified
44
753
(708)
(94.1%)
688
1,555
(868)
(55.8%)
1,436
2,450
(1,013)
(41.4%)
Gastronomy and Agencies
318
(886)
1,204
n.r.
518
344
174
50.5%
331
113
218
n.r.
Corporate and adjustments
(2,202)
(2,995)
793
26.5%
(5,393)
(6,167)
773
12.5%
(7,664)
(9,307)
1,643
17.7%
Total EBIT
(5,059)
(1,741)
(3,318)
n.r.
(1,725)
16,819
(18,544)
n.r.
(6,087)
17,380
(23,467)
n.r.
EBIT Margin
Newpapers
(6.0%)
(1.3%)
(4.7) p.p.
0.9%
12.4%
(11.5) p.p.
(1.0%)
8.8%
(9.8) p.p.
Audiovisual
53.9%
29.9%
24.0 p.p.
53.0%
29.9%
23.1 p.p.
54.2%
30.2%
24.1 p.p.
Classified
0.7%
12.6%
(11.9) p.p.
5.0%
12.7%
(7.7) p.p.
7.0%
13.4%
(6.4) p.p.
Gastronomy and Agencies
4.8%
(30.3%)
35.1 p.p.
3.6%
3.6%
(0.0) p.p.
1.7%
0.8%
0.9 p.p.
Corporate and adjustments
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
n/s
Total EBIT Margin
(6.6%)
(2.2%)
(4.4) p.p.
(1.1%)
10.0%
(11.0) p.p.
(2.5%)
7.0%
(9.5) p.p.
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
Newspapers
NEWSPAPERS
Thousand Euro
1Q22
1Q21
Var Abs
Var %
1H22
1H21
Var Abs
Var %
9M22
9M21
Var Abs
Var %
Circulation Revenues
Regionals
19,792
21,112
(1,319)
(6.2%)
38,956
41,778
(2,821)
(6.8%)
58,026
62,068
(4,042)
(6.5%)
ABC
6,689
6,873
(185)
(2.7%)
13,278
13,901
(623)
(4.5%)
19,780
20,762
(982)
(4.7%)
Sports
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Supplements & Magazines
2,124
2,377
(254)
(10.7%)
4,190
4,711
(521)
(11.1%)
6,268
7,019
(751)
(10.7%)
Adjustments intersegment
(1,384)
(1,527)
143
9.4%
(2,724)
(3,042)
317
10.4%
(4,070)
(4,550)
480
10.5%
Total Circulation Revenues
27,221
28,835
(1,614)
(5.6%)
53,700
57,348
(3,648)
(6.4%)
80,004
85,300
(5,295)
(6.2%)
Advertising Revenues
Regionals
18,101
16,876
1,224
7.3%
40,409
38,347
2,062
5.4%
58,139
55,892
2,247
4.0%
ABC
6,843
6,505
338
5.2%
15,497
15,379
118
0.8%
22,087
22,248
(161)
(0.7%)
Sports
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
74
0
0
n.a.
Supplements & Magazines
1,088
1,244
(156)
(12.5%)
2,876
2,765
111
4.0%
4,211
3,737
474
12.7%
Adjustments intersegment
(2)
1
(2)
n.r.
(1)
(1)
0
15.3%
(1)
(0)
(1)
n.r.
Total Advertising Revenues
26,030
24,626
1,404
5.7%
58,781
56,489
2,291
4.1%
84,509
81,876
2,633
3.2%
Other Revenues
Regionals
8,038
7,071
967
13.7%
16,863
14,954
1,909
12.8%
28,985
23,656
5,329
22.5%
ABC
4,011
4,022
(11)
(0.3%)
9,239
8,052
1,187
14.7%
14,411
12,130
2,281
18.8%
Sports
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Supplements & Magazines
92
17
75
n.r.
576
619
(44)
(7.1%)
672
947
(275)
(29.0%)
Adjustments intersegment
(2,268)
(1,580)
(689)
(43.6%)
(3,563)
(3,191)
(372)
(11.7%)
(5,119)
(4,631)
(488)
(10.5%)
Total Other Revenues
9,873
9,531
342
3.6%
23,116
20,435
2,681
13.1%
38,949
32,102
6,847
21.3%
Total Revenues
Regionals
45,931
45,059
872
1.9%
96,228
95,078
1,150
1.2%
145,149
141,616
3,534
2.5%
ABC
17,542
17,401
142
0.8%
38,014
37,332
682
1.8%
56,278
55,140
1,138
2.1%
Sports
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
74
0
74
n.a.
Supplements & Magazines
3,304
3,638
(334)
(9.2%)
7,641
8,095
(454)
(5.6%)
11,151
11,703
(551)
(4.7%)
Adjustments intersegment
(3,654)
(3,106)
(548)
(17.6%)
(6,288)
(6,233)
(54)
(0.9%)
(9,190)
(9,180)
(9)
(0.1%)
Total Revenues
63,124
62,992
132
0.2%
135,596
134,273
1,323
1.0%
203,463
199,278
4,185
2.1%
EBITDA
Regionals
2,328
4,157
(1,829)
(44.0%)
10,311
12,542
(2,231)
(17.8%)
14,284
16,993
(2,709)
(15.9%)
ABC
(1,322)
(1,042)
(280)
(26.8%)
427
1,001
(574)
(57.3%)
519
1,502
(983)
(65.4%)
Sports
(439)
0
(439)
n.a.
(1,278)
0
(1,278)
n.a.
(3,803)
0
(3,803)
n.a.
Supplements & Magazines
(206)
28
(234)
n.r.
479
665
(186)
(27.9%)
475
794
(319)
(40.2%)
Total EBITDA
361
3,143
(2,782)
(88.5%)
9,940
14,208
(4,268)
(30.0%)
11,475
19,289
(7,814)
(40.5%)
EBITDA Margin
Regionals
5.1%
9.2%
(4.2) p.p.
10.7%
13.2%
(2.5) p.p.
9.8%
12.0%
(2.2) p.p.
ABC
(7.5%)
(6.0%)
(1.5) p.p.
1.1%
2.7%
(1.6) p.p.
0.9%
2.7%
(1.8) p.p.
Sports
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
Supplements & Magazines
(6.2%)
0.8%
(7.0) p.p.
6.3%
8.2%
(1.9) p.p.
4.3%
6.8%
(2.5) p.p.
Total EBITDA Margin
0.6%
5.0%
(4.4) p.p.
7.3%
10.6%
(3.3) p.p.
5.6%
9.7%
(4.0) p.p.
EBIT
Regionals
184
2,111
(1,927)
(91.3%)
5,815
18,986
(13,171)
(69.4%)
7,414
21,429
(14,015)
(65.4%)
ABC
(3,231)
(2,882)
(349)
(12.1%)
(3,478)
(2,725)
(754)
(27.7%)
(5,679)
(4,249)
(1,429)
(33.6%)
Sports
(439)
0
(439)
n.a.
(1,280)
0
(1,280)
n.a.
(3,809)
0
(3,809)
n.a.
Supplements & Magazines
(329)
(77)
(252)
n.r.
216
447
(232)
(51.8%)
77
454
(377)
(83.1%)
Total EBIT
(3,815)
(848)
(2,966)
n.r.
1,272
16,708
(15,436)
(92.4%)
(1,998)
17,633
(19,631)
n.r.
EBIT Margin
Regionals
0.4%
4.7%
(4.3) p.p.
6.0%
20.0%
(13.9) p.p.
5.1%
15.1%
(10.0) p.p.
ABC
(18.4%)
(16.6%)
(1.9) p.p.
(9.2%)
(7.3%)
(1.9) p.p.
(10.1%)
(7.7%)
(2.4) p.p.
Sports
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
Supplements & Magazines
(9.9%)
(2.1%)
(7.8) p.p.
2.8%
5.5%
(2.7) p.p.
0.7%
3.9%
(3.2) p.p.
Total EBIT Margin
(6.0%)
(1.3%)
(4.7) p.p.
0.9%
12.4%
(11.5) p.p.
(1.0%)
8.8%
(9.8) p.p.
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
Audiovisual
AUDIOVISUAL
Thousand Euro
1Q22
1Q21
Var Abs
Var %
1H22
1H21
Var Abs
Var %
9M22
9M21
Var Abs
Var %
Advertising Revenues
DTT
85
461
(376)
(81.6%)
195
888
(693)
(78.0%)
298
1,094
(795)
(72.7%)
Radio
10
9
0
5.2%
20
19
1
5.2%
23
19
4
22.6%
Content
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Adjustments intersegment
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Adjustments intersegment
95
471
(376)
(79.8%)
215
906
(692)
(76.3%)
321
1,113
(791)
(71.1%)
Other Revenues
DTT
198
5,890
(5,692)
(96.6%)
409
11,537
(11,128)
(96.5%)
586
17,223
(16,637)
(96.6%)
Radio
783
759
25
3.3%
1,572
1,511
61
4.1%
2,355
2,263
92
4.1%
Content
55
410
(355)
(86.5%)
99
788
(688)
(87.4%)
143
1,086
(943)
(86.8%)
Adjustments intersegment
(24)
(52)
28
53.6%
(49)
(105)
56
53.6%
(73)
(157)
84
53.6%
Total Other Revenues
1,012
7,006
(5,994)
(85.6%)
2,032
13,731
(11,699)
(85.2%)
3,012
20,416
(17,404)
(85.2%)
Total Revenues
DTT
283
6,351
(6,068)
(95.5%)
604
12,425
(11,821)
(95.1%)
885
18,317
(17,432)
(95.2%)
Radio
793
768
25
3.3%
1,592
1,530
62
4.1%
2,378
2,282
96
4.2%
Content
55
410
(355)
(86.5%)
99
788
(688)
(87.4%)
143
1,086
(943)
(86.8%)
Adjustments intersegment
(24)
(52)
28
53.6%
(49)
(105)
56
53.6%
(73)
(157)
84
53.6%
Total Revenues
1,107
7,477
(6,369)
(85.2%)
2,247
14,638
(12,391)
(84.6%)
3,333
21,529
(18,195)
(84.5%)
EBITDA
DTT
(80)
1,307
(1,387)
n.r.
(162)
2,597
(2,759)
n.r.
(213)
3,887
(4,101)
n.r.
Radio
686
651
34
5.3%
1,377
1,298
79
6.1%
2,056
1,939
117
6.0%
Content
5
312
(307)
(98.5%)
1
589
(588)
(99.9%)
(1)
848
(849)
n.r.
Total EBITDA
611
2,270
(1,659)
(73.1%)
1,215
4,483
(3,268)
(72.9%)
1,842
6,675
(4,833)
(72.4%)
EBITDA Margin
DTT
(28.2%)
20.6%
(48.7) p.p.
(26.9%)
20.9%
(47.8) p.p.
(24.1%)
21.2%
(45.3) p.p.
Radio
86.4%
84.8%
1.6 p.p.
86.5%
84.8%
1.6 p.p.
86.5%
85.0%
1.5 p.p.
Content
8.4%
76.0%
(67.6) p.p.
0.7%
74.7%
(74.0) p.p.
(0.6%)
78.1%
(78.7) p.p.
Total EBITDA Margin
55.2%
30.4%
24.8 p.p.
54.1%
30.6%
23.5 p.p.
55.3%
31.0%
24.3 p.p.
EBIT
DTT
(87)
1,320
(1,407)
n.r.
(177)
2,602
(2,779)
n.r.
(235)
3,861
(4,095)
n.r.
Radio
681
649
32
4.9%
1,370
1,276
94
7.4%
2,048
1,916
133
6.9%
Content
3
267
(264)
(99.0%)
(3)
500
(503)
n.r.
(7)
715
(722)
n.r.
Total EBIT
596
2,236
(1,640)
(73.3%)
1,190
4,377
(3,187)
(72.8%)
1,807
6,491
(4,684)
(72.2%)
EBIT Margin
DTT
(30.9%)
20.8%
(51.7) p.p.
(29.3%)
20.9%
(50.2) p.p.
(26.5%)
21.1%
(47.6) p.p.
Radio
85.8%
84.5%
1.3 p.p.
86.1%
83.4%
2.7 p.p.
86.1%
83.9%
2.2 p.p.
Content
5.0%
65.1%
(60.2) p.p.
(3.1%)
63.5%
(66.5) p.p.
(4.6%)
65.8%
(70.4) p.p.
Total EBIT Margin
53.9%
29.9%
24.0 p.p.
53.0%
29.9%
23.1 p.p.
54.2%
30.2%
24.1 p.p.
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
Classified
CLASSIFIED
Thousand Euro
1Q22
1Q21
Var Abs
Var %
1H22
1H21
Var Abs
Var %
9M22
9M21
Var Abs
Var %
Circulation Revenues
Classified
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Total Circulation Revenues
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Advertising Revenues
Classified
6,291
5,607
684
12.2%
13,107
11,524
1,583
13.7%
19,684
17,228
2,456
14.3%
Total Advertising Revenues
6,291
5,607
684
12.2%
13,107
11,524
1,583
13.7%
19,684
17,228
2,456
14.3%
Other Revenues
Classified
279
357
(77)
(21.7%)
557
683
(126)
(18.5%)
820
1,041
(221)
(21.3%)
Total Other Revenues
279
357
(77)
(21.7%)
557
683
(126)
(18.5%)
820
1,041
(221)
(21.3%)
Total Revenues
Classified
6,570
5,964
606
10.2%
13,664
12,207
1,457
11.9%
20,504
18,270
2,235
12.2%
Total Revenues
6,570
5,964
606
10.2%
13,664
12,207
1,457
11.9%
20,504
18,270
2,235
12.2%
EBITDA
Classified
570
1,138
(567)
(49.8%)
1,678
2,358
(680)
(28.8%)
2,881
3,667
(786)
(21.4%)
Total EBITDA
570
1,138
(567)
(49.8%)
1,678
2,358
(680)
(28.8%)
2,881
3,667
(786)
(21.4%)
EBITDA Margin
Classified
8.7%
19.1%
(10.4) p.p.
12.3%
19.3%
(7.0) p.p.
14.1%
20.1%
(6.0) p.p.
Total EBITDA Margin
8.7%
19.1%
(10.4) p.p.
12.3%
19.3%
(7.0) p.p.
14.1%
20.1%
(6.0) p.p.
EBIT
Classified
44
753
(708)
(94.1%)
688
1,555
(868)
(55.8%)
1,436
2,450
(1,013)
(41.4%)
Total EBIT
44
753
(708)
(94.1%)
688
1,555
(868)
(55.8%)
1,436
2,450
(1,013)
(41.4%)
EBIT Margin
Classified
0.7%
12.6%
(11.9) p.p.
5.0%
12.7%
(7.7) p.p.
7.0%
13.4%
(6.4) p.p.
Total EBIT Margin
0.7%
12.6%
(11.9) p.p.
5.0%
12.7%
(7.7) p.p.
7.0%
13.4%
(6.4) p.p.
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
Gastronomy & Agencies
GASTRONOMY & AGENCIES
Thousand Euro
1Q22
1Q21
Var Abs
Var %
1H22
1H21
Var Abs
Var %
9M22
9M21
Var Abs
Var %
Circulation Revenues
Gastronomy
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Agencies
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
n.a.
Total Circulation Revenues
0
0
0
n.a.
0
0
0
33.9%
0
0
0
17.2%
Advertising Revenues
Gastronomy
28
0
28
n.a.
72
133
(61)
(45.9%)
179
176
3
1.6%
Agencies
13
0
13
n.a.
25
0
25
n.a.
38
0
38
n.a.
Total Advertising Revenues
41
0
41
n.r.
98
133
(36)
33.9%
217
176
41
17.2%
Other Revenues
Gastronomy
3,933
349
3,585
n.r.
6,269
3,660
2,610
71.3%
7,476
4,535
2,941
64.9%
Agencies
2,674
2,572
102
4.0%
8,039
5,777
2,262
39.2%
11,818
9,196
2,622
28.5%
Total Other Revenues
6,607
2,921
3,687
n.r.
14,309
9,437
4,872
33.9%
19,294
13,731
5,564
17.2%
Total Revenues
Gastronomy
3,961
349
3,613
n.r.
6,342
3,793
2,549
67.2%
7,655
4,711
2,944
62.5%
Agencies
2,687
2,572
115
4.5%
8,065
5,777
2,288
39.6%
11,856
9,196
2,661
28.9%
Total Revenues
6,649
2,921
3,728
n.r.
14,407
9,570
4,836
50.5%
19,511
13,907
5,605
40.3%
EBITDA
Gastronomy
927
(345)
1,273
n.r.
1,017
820
197
24.0%
810
570
240
42.0%
Agencies
(309)
(298)
(12)
(3.9%)
103
10
93
n.r.
424
419
5
1.3%
Total EBITDA
618
(643)
1,261
(157.6%)
1,120
830
290
34.9%
1,234
989
245
24.8%
EBITDA Margin
Gastronomy
23.4%
(99.1%)
122.5 p.p.
16.0%
21.6%
(5.6) p.p.
10.6%
12.1%
(1.5) p.p.
Agencies
(11.5%)
(11.6%)
0.1 p.p.
1.3%
0.2%
1.1 p.p.
3.6%
4.6%
(1.0) p.p.
Total EBITDA Margin
9.3%
(22.0%)
31.3 p.p.
7.8%
8.7%
(0.9) p.p.
6.3%
7.1%
(0.8) p.p.
EBIT
Gastronomy
862
(359)
1,222
n.r.
886
792
94
11.8%
614
382
233
61.0%
Agencies
(545)
(527)
(18)
(3.3%)
(367)
(447)
80
17.9%
(284)
(269)
(15)
(5.5%)
Total EBIT
318
(886)
1,204
n.r.
518
344
174
50.5%
331
113
218
n.r.
EBIT Margin
Gastronomy
23.4%
(99.1%)
122.5 p.p.
16.0%
21.6%
(5.6) p.p.
10.6%
8,1%
(1.5) p.p.
Agencies
(11.5%)
(11.6%)
0.1 p.p.
1.3%
0.2%
1.1 p.p.
3.6%
(2.9%)
(1.0) p.p.
Total EBIT Margin
4.8%
(30.3%)
35.1 p.p.
3.6%
3.6%
0.0 p.p.
1.7%
0.8%
0.0 p.p.
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&12&K00B6F6VOCENTO, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES - 1H22
&"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BDInvestor Relations &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&P &"Century Gothic,Negrita"&9&K0071BD&A
Disclaimer
Vocento SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 14:08:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOCENTO, S.A.
Sales 2022
331 M
345 M
345 M
Net income 2022
17,0 M
17,7 M
17,7 M
Net Debt 2022
3,94 M
4,10 M
4,10 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,63x
Yield 2022
8,12%
Capitalization
78,0 M
81,2 M
81,2 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,25x
EV / Sales 2023
0,22x
Nbr of Employees
2 833
Free-Float
37,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VOCENTO, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0,65 €
Average target price
1,53 €
Spread / Average Target
137%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.