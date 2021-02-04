Vocera Communications : to Participate in Upcoming Q1 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced its participation in the following 2021 virtual investor conferences.

Vocera CEO Brent Lang will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings at the BTIG Virtual Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference on Feb. 18.

Vocera CFO Justin Spencer will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings at the 10 th Annual SVB Leerink conference on Feb. 24.

Annual SVB Leerink conference on Feb. 24. On March 1, Vocera will hold its annual Virtual Investor Briefing at 11 a.m. ET. Several Vocera executives will participate. Professional investors and analysts can request a registration link by emailing sdooley@vocera.com. The event will be available for replay at investors.vocera.com.

Mr. Spencer will participate in the 2021 Stephens Virtual Best Ideas Conference on March 11.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Comments or responses to questions at the conference may contain forward-looking information, including statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities for Vocera. This forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Vocera filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results or events may differ materially.

