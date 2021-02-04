Log in
Vocera Communications : to Participate in Upcoming Q1 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

02/04/2021 | 08:11am EST
Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced its participation in the following 2021 virtual investor conferences.

  • Vocera CEO Brent Lang will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings at the BTIG Virtual Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference on Feb. 18.
  • Vocera CFO Justin Spencer will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink conference on Feb. 24.
  • On March 1, Vocera will hold its annual Virtual Investor Briefing at 11 a.m. ET. Several Vocera executives will participate. Professional investors and analysts can request a registration link by emailing sdooley@vocera.com. The event will be available for replay at investors.vocera.com.
  • Mr. Spencer will participate in the 2021 Stephens Virtual Best Ideas Conference on March 11.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Comments or responses to questions at the conference may contain forward-looking information, including statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities for Vocera. This forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Vocera filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results or events may differ materially.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency and humanize the healthcare experience. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 2,100 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,700 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. They can create a richer, more human connection for patients and their loved ones before, during, and after care using Vocera Ease applications. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 150 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, retail stores, schools, power facilities, libraries, and more. Vocera solutions make mobile workers safer and more effective by enabling them to connect instantly with other people and access resources or information quickly. Vocera has made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America, and the Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Learn more at www.vocera.com, and follow @VoceraComm and @VoceraEase on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
