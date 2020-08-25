Vocera Communications : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Justin Spencer, Vocera Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 1:25 p.m. ET.; and at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Brent Lang, Vocera Chairman and CEO will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. ET.

Spencer will meet virtually with institutional investors in one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The presentations will be available as webcasts, both live and archived, through the Vocera website at investors.vocera.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Comments or responses to questions at the conference may contain forward-looking information, including statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities for Vocera. This forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Vocera filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results or events may differ materially.

