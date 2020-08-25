Log in
Vocera Communications : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/25/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Justin Spencer, Vocera Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 1:25 p.m. ET.; and at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 12:40 p.m. ET.
  • Brent Lang, Vocera Chairman and CEO will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. ET.
  • Spencer will meet virtually with institutional investors in one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The presentations will be available as webcasts, both live and archived, through the Vocera website at investors.vocera.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Comments or responses to questions at the conference may contain forward-looking information, including statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities for Vocera. This forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Vocera filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results or events may differ materially.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients and families, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 2,100 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,700 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 150 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, retail stores, schools, power facilities, libraries, and more. Vocera solutions make mobile workers safer and more effective by enabling them to connect instantly with other people and access resources or information quickly. Vocera has made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Visit www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
