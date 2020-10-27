Vocus : AGM Speeches 0 10/27/2020 | 06:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Date: 28 October 2020 The Manager Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge St Sydney NSW 2000 ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT Dear Sir or Madam, 2020 Annual General Meeting Speeches Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC) today holds its 2020 Annual General Meeting. Please find enclosed the speeches of the Chairman and Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, which will be delivered from 10am at the meeting. The Annual General Meeting will also be webcast live and can be accessed through the Company's website at www.vocusgroup.com.au/investors. Authorised for release by: Simon Lewin Company Secretary Level 10, 452 Flinders Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia 1300 88 99 88 investor@vocus.com.au vocus.com.au 2020 Annual General Meeting - 28 October 2020 Chairman's Address - Bob Mansfield Welcome ladies and gentlemen to the Annual General Meeting of Vocus Group. My name is Bob Mansfield and I have the pleasure of being the Chairman of your company. On behalf of the Vocus Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome our shareholders, employees and guests present - thank you for attending today. As a quorum is present, I declare the 2020 Vocus Annual General Meeting open. I propose to take the Notice of Meeting as read. I would like to start by introducing the company officeholders present today: Kevin Russell, Group Managing Director and CEO

The polling icon will soon appear, please submit your votes at any time. I will give you a warning before I move to close voting. With that explanation, I will now make some remarks before handing over to our CEO Kevin Russell. I'd like to start by providing some broad context on the business. Since I became Chair of this company I have consistently said that Vocus would require three years to turn around. FY20 marked year-two of that three-year turnaround, and it was a year of strong operational execution and financial progress. Today, four months into year three of our turnaround, I'm pleased to say the execution risk is largely behind us and the foundations for growth are firmly in place. Vocus is Australia's specialist fibre and network solutions provider. At its core, Vocus is an infrastructure company. The fibre and network assets that we own and operate have proven to be critical infrastructure over the past year through the bushfires and COVID. It's worth taking a minute to look back at what's been achieved over the past two years. Year one, FY19, was the foundational year to get the right people, the right structure, and the right strategy in place. Year two, FY20, was a critical year for rebuilding Vocus as an organisation - where we stopped talking and started delivering, demonstrating progress and building momentum in building a strong, sustainable and growing business. The company's FY20 results provide an endorsement that our strategy is the right one and the turnaround is firmly on-track. We have been clear that Vocus Network Services (VNS) is our core infrastructure business positioned to capitalise on our market opportunity as Australia's specialist fibre and network solutions provider. Our FY20 results show that we have momentum to achieve this ambition, with EBITDA growth of 10% in VNS. But the headline financial growth of VNS, while obviously very positive, doesn't tell the full story of the shape of the business. The company's operational response to the summer bushfires and COVID was second to none, and Vocus is in better shape today having successfully managed these significant events. VNS is winning bigger, higher quality customers with higher monthly recurring revenues. We're being recognised in market as being more responsive to our customers' needs, and more agile in delivering new services when our customers have urgent requirements. In my experience, culture trumps strategy in business, and Vocus is building a challenger culture that delivers for our customers, cares about our people, and is accountable for financial performance. Across the Vocus Group, FY20 was characterised by building momentum in our core markets, delivering a stronger balance sheet, and increasing stability as we managed through the financial headwinds caused by the transition to NBN from legacy copper-based products in the Australian Retail business. And there are broader indicators of our success in FY20. The refinancing of our debt facilities and the extension of their duration was a clear vote of confidence from our lenders, both existing and new. The fact that the debt syndication was oversubscribed in a period of global economic uncertainty shows the underlying strength of Vocus' business, and the new loan facility gives Vocus financial stability and flexibility as we enter the next phase of the company's growth and business transformation. In summary, the second year of our turnaround was a critical execution year and with the turnaround firmly on track, we are now starting to see the longer-term financial shape of our different business units. All of our 3 businesses are operating well. VNS and New Zealand are well-positioned to benefit from the accelerating market trends due to COVID-19 and our Retail business has largely negotiated the erosion of legacy revenues and its financial performance is stabilising.

