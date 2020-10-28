Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vocus Group Limited    VOC   AU000000VOC6

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

(VOC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/28
3.6 AUD   -0.83%
10/27VOCUS : Results of Meeting
PU
10/27VOCUS : AGM Speeches
PU
10/25VOCUS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

ASX Form 603

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial shareholder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

ACN

ACN 084 115 499

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")

Not applicable

26 October 2020

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities

Number of securities

Persons' votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

31,363,405

31,363,405

5.05%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

interest

GSGI

GSGI has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares

31,363,405

Fully Paid Ordinary

by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Shares

Goldman Sachs Asset

GSAMLP has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary

shares in its capacity as investment manager for a range

Fully Paid Ordinary

Management, L.P.

47,234

of client portfolios.

Shares

("GSAMLP")

Goldman Sachs

Fully Paid Ordinary

Financial Markets Pty

GAUS beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares.

27,206,464

Shares

Ltd ("GAUS")

Goldman Sachs

GSI beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares.

4,109,707

Fully Paid Ordinary

International ("GSI")

Shares

1

ASX Form 603

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be

Class and number of securities

interest

registered as holder

GSAMLP

Bank of New York Mellon

Various Clients

47,234

Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares

HSBC Custody Nominees Australia

Fully Paid Ordinary

GAUS

Limited

GAUS

27,206,464

Shares

HSBC Custody Nominees Australia

Fully Paid Ordinary

GSI

Limited

GSI

4,109,707

Shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of Relevant Interest

Date of Acquisition

Consideration

Class and number of

securities

Please refer to Annexure B

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

GSGI

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

Goldman Sachs Australia Group

All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia

GSAMLP

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

GAUS

Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

GSI

Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom

HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited

GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia

Bank of New York Mellon

One Wall Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10286

Signature

Print name

Regina Chan

Capacity

Authorised Person

(signing under power of attorney in

accordance with section 52 of the

Corporations Act)

Sign here

Date

28 October 2020

2

ASX Form 603

Annexure A

(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial shareholder)

Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2019 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

3

ASX Form 603

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Signature

Print name

Regina Chan

Capacity

Authorised Person

(signing under power of attorney in

accordance with section 52 of the

Corporations Act)

Sign here

Date

28 October 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 21:39:10 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
10/27VOCUS : Results of Meeting
PU
10/27VOCUS : AGM Speeches
PU
10/25VOCUS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
10/13VOCUS : Sustainability Report
PU
10/07DIGITAL PAYMENTS IN AUSTRALIA : No turning back
PU
09/30VOCUS : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09/29VOCUS : Appendix 3G
PU
09/24VOCUS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/23VOCUS : Appendix 2A
PU
09/20VOCUS : secures national contract with Australian Taxation Office
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 784 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
Net income 2021 71,9 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
Net Debt 2021 854 M 603 M 603 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 235 M 1 579 M 1 577 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 965
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vocus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,70 AUD
Last Close Price 3,60 AUD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Nitesh Naidoo Chief Financial Officer
Mark Callander Executive Director & CEO-New Zealand
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED25.87%1 610
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.55%237 442
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.20.02%119 589
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.39%80 067
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-10.30%73 361
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.77%55 249
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group