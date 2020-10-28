Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder

shares in its capacity as investment manager for a range

by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")

The holder became a substantial holder on

ASX Form 603

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest registered as holder GSAMLP Bank of New York Mellon Various Clients 47,234 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Fully Paid Ordinary GAUS Limited GAUS 27,206,464 Shares HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Fully Paid Ordinary GSI Limited GSI 4,109,707 Shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of Relevant Interest Date of Acquisition Consideration Class and number of securities

Please refer to Annexure B

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address GSGI Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA Goldman Sachs Australia Group All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia GSAMLP Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA GAUS Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia GSI Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia Bank of New York Mellon One Wall Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10286

Signature

Print name Regina Chan Capacity Authorised Person (signing under power of attorney in accordance with section 52 of the Corporations Act) Sign here Date 28 October 2020

