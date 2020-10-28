Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")
26 October 2020
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities
Number of securities
Persons' votes
Voting power
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
31,363,405
31,363,405
5.05%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of securities
interest
GSGI
GSGI has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares
31,363,405
Fully Paid Ordinary
by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.
Shares
Goldman Sachs Asset
GSAMLP has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary
shares in its capacity as investment manager for a range
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be
Class and number of securities
interest
registered as holder
GSAMLP
Bank of New York Mellon
Various Clients
47,234
Fully Paid Ordinary
Shares
HSBC Custody Nominees Australia
Fully Paid Ordinary
GAUS
Limited
GAUS
27,206,464
Shares
HSBC Custody Nominees Australia
Fully Paid Ordinary
GSI
Limited
GSI
4,109,707
Shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of Relevant Interest
Date of Acquisition
Consideration
Class and number of
securities
Please refer to Annexure B
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN (if applicable)
Nature of association
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
GSGI
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
Goldman Sachs Australia Group
All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia
GSAMLP
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
GAUS
Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia
GSI
Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom
HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited
GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia
Bank of New York Mellon
One Wall Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10286
Signature
Print name
Regina Chan
Capacity
Authorised Person
(signing under power of attorney in
accordance with section 52 of the
Corporations Act)
Sign here
Date
28 October 2020
Annexure A
(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial shareholder)
Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2019 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
