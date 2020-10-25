Vocus : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

ASX Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme
|
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN
|
ACN 084 115 499
|
|
1. Details of substantial holder
|
Name
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries
|
|
|
("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A
|
|
|
("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its
|
|
|
subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")
|
ACN/ARSN (if
|
|
|
applicable)
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
|
21 October 2020
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
26 May 2020
|
The previous notice was dated
|
26 May 2020
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
|
|
Person Whose
|
|
Consideration
|
|
|
Date of
|
|
|
Given in
|
Class and Number of
|
Person's votes
|
|
Relevant Interest
|
Nature of Change
|
Change
|
|
Relation to
|
Securities Affected
|
Affected
|
|
Changed
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Annexure B.
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
GSGI
|
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
|
|
|
Goldman Sachs Australia Group
|
All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia
|
|
|
Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Ltd ("GAUS")
|
Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia
|
|
|
Goldman Sachs International ("GSI")
|
Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom
|
|
Signature
|
Print name
|
Regina Chan
|
Capacity
|
Authorised Person
|
|
|
(signing under power of attorney in
|
|
|
|
|
accordance with section 52 of the
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations Act)
|
|
|
Sign here
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
23 October 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure A
(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder)
Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2019 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Signature
|
Print name
|
Regina Chan
|
Capacity
|
Authorised Person
|
|
|
(signing under power of attorney in
|
|
|
|
|
accordance with section 52 of the
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations Act)
|
|
|
Sign here
|
|
Date
|
23 October 2020
|
|
|
|
|
