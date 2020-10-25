Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vocus Group Limited    VOC   AU000000VOC6

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

(VOC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/23
3.77 AUD   +0.80%
05:45pVOCUS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
10/13VOCUS : Sustainability Report
PU
10/07DIGITAL PAYMENTS IN AUSTRALIA : No turning back
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vocus : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 05:45pm EDT

ASX Form 605

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

ACN 084 115 499

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries

("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A

("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its

subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")

ACN/ARSN (if

applicable)

Not applicable

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

21 October 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

26 May 2020

The previous notice was dated

26 May 2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person Whose

Consideration

Date of

Given in

Class and Number of

Person's votes

Relevant Interest

Nature of Change

Change

Relation to

Securities Affected

Affected

Changed

Change

See Annexure B.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

GSGI

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

Goldman Sachs Australia Group

All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia

Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Ltd ("GAUS")

Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

Goldman Sachs International ("GSI")

Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom

1

ASX Form 605

Signature

Print name

Regina Chan

Capacity

Authorised Person

(signing under power of attorney in

accordance with section 52 of the

Corporations Act)

Sign here

Date

23 October 2020

2

ASX Form 605

Annexure A

(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder)

Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2019 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

3

ASX Form 605

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Signature

Print name

Regina Chan

Capacity

Authorised Person

(signing under power of attorney in

accordance with section 52 of the

Corporations Act)

Sign here

Date

23 October 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 21:44:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
05:45pVOCUS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
10/13VOCUS : Sustainability Report
PU
10/07DIGITAL PAYMENTS IN AUSTRALIA : No turning back
PU
09/30VOCUS : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
09/29VOCUS : Appendix 3G
PU
09/24VOCUS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09/23VOCUS : Appendix 2A
PU
09/20VOCUS : secures national contract with Australian Taxation Office
PU
09/09VOCUS : delivers more choice with new wholesale mobile solution
PU
08/18VOCUS : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 784 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
Net income 2021 71,9 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net Debt 2021 854 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 341 M 1 665 M 1 670 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 965
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vocus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,70 AUD
Last Close Price 3,77 AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Nitesh Naidoo Chief Financial Officer
Mark Callander Executive Director & CEO-New Zealand
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED31.82%1 665
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.60%239 842
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.22.31%121 563
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-19.70%78 520
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-7.58%75 596
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%56 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group