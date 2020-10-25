Vocus : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

ASX Form 605

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder

ToCompany Name/Scheme VOCUS GROUP LIMITED ACN/ARSN ACN 084 115 499

1. Details of substantial holder

Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group") ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Not applicable The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 21 October 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 26 May 2020 The previous notice was dated 26 May 2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person Whose Consideration Date of Given in Class and Number of Person's votes Relevant Interest Nature of Change Change Relation to Securities Affected Affected Changed Change See Annexure B.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address GSGI Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA Goldman Sachs Australia Group All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Ltd ("GAUS") Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom

1