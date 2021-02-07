Log in
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED (VOC) AU000000VOC6

End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/05
4.38 AUD   +3.55%
11:35aVocus Gets A$3.42 Billion Takeover Proposal from MIRA --Update
DJ
11:23aVOCUS : Indicative and non-binding proposal in relation to Vocus
PU
11:17aVocus Gets A$3.42 Billion Takeover Proposal from MIRA
DJ
Vocus Gets A$3.42 Billion Takeover Proposal from MIRA

02/07/2021 | 05:17pm EST
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Vocus Group Ltd. said it had received a takeover proposal from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings Pty Ltd. and its managed funds that values its equity at 3.42 billion Australian dollars (US$2.62 billion).

Vocus said it has agreed to explore a potential deal and has allowed MIRA to scrutinize its books, while cautioning there is no certainty this would result in a binding offer.

MIRA has made an indicative offer worth A$5.50 a share, representing a 26% premium to Vocus's closing stock price of A$4.38 on Friday.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-21 1717ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 776 M 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net income 2021 72,4 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
Net Debt 2021 854 M 655 M 655 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 719 M 2 081 M 2 087 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 965
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Nitesh Naidoo Chief Financial Officer
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Simon Robson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED8.42%2 081
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.14%228 919
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.64%119 658
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.53%94 637
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.74%85 952
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY6.60%60 090
