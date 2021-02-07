Vocus Gets A$3.42 Billion Takeover Proposal from MIRA

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Vocus Group Ltd. said it had received a takeover proposal from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings Pty Ltd. and its managed funds that values its equity at 3.42 billion Australian dollars (US$2.62 billion).

Vocus said it has agreed to explore a potential deal and has allowed MIRA to scrutinize its books, while cautioning there is no certainty this would result in a binding offer.

MIRA has made an indicative offer worth A$5.50 a share, representing a 26% premium to Vocus's closing stock price of A$4.38 on Friday.

