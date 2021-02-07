Log in
Vocus Gets A$3.42 Billion Takeover Proposal from MIRA --Update

02/07/2021 | 05:35pm EST
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Vocus Group Ltd. said it received a takeover proposal from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings Pty Ltd. and its managed funds that values its equity at 3.42 billion Australian dollars ($2.62 billion).

Vocus said it has agreed to explore a potential deal and has allowed MIRA to scrutinize its books, while cautioning there is no certainty this would result in a binding offer.

MIRA has made an indicative offer worth A$5.50 a share, representing a 26% premium to Vocus's closing stock price of A$4.38 on Friday.

Vocus has been preparing to spin off its New Zealand communications and energy business via an initial public offering by the end of its 2021 financial year. It said in November the move would provide balance sheet flexibility and the opportunity to review its long-term dividend policy.

Vocus has not paid a dividend since fiscal 2017 amid fixed-line revenue headwinds from the Australian government-owned national broadband network.

It reported a A$178.2 million net loss in FY 2020, primarily due to a A$202.1 million writedown of its Australian retail business on the uncertain outlook caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Kevin Russell said in October that Vocus was on track to hit guidance for FY underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of between A$382 million and A$397 million, an on-year increase of between 6.0% and 10%.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.13% 134.52 End-of-day quote.-2.86%
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION 0.60% 30.14 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED 3.55% 4.38 End-of-day quote.8.42%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 776 M 1 361 M 1 361 M
Net income 2021 72,4 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net Debt 2021 854 M 655 M 655 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 719 M 2 081 M 2 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 965
Free-Float 94,6%
Technical analysis trends VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,27 AUD
Last Close Price 4,38 AUD
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Nitesh Naidoo Chief Financial Officer
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Simon Robson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED8.42%2 081
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.14%228 919
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.64%119 658
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.53%94 637
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.74%85 952
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY6.60%60 090
