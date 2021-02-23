Vocus : Half Year Results - ASX Release and Investor Presentation

Date: 24 February 2021
The Manager
Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
Dear Sir or Madam,
ASX Release and Investor Presentation - Half year ended 31 December 2020
Vocus Group Ltd (ASX: VOC) today provides the attached ASX Release and Investor Presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2020.
A webcast for investors will be held at 10.00am today and can be accessed at https://vocusgroup.com.au/investors/
Authorised for release by:
Simon Lewin
Company Secretary
Level 10, 452 Flinders Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia 1300 88 99 88investor@vocus.com.au
vocus.com.au
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Vocus Group Limited published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:14:03 UTC.