Vocus : Half Year Results - ASX Release and Investor Presentation

Date: 24 February 2021

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir or Madam,

ASX Release and Investor Presentation - Half year ended 31 December 2020

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX: VOC) today provides the attached ASX Release and Investor Presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2020.

A webcast for investors will be held at 10.00am today and can be accessed at https://vocusgroup.com.au/investors/

Authorised for release by:

Simon Lewin

Company Secretary

Level 10, 452 Flinders Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia 1300 88 99 88investor@vocus.com.au

vocus.com.au

