VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

(VOC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
5.01 AUD   +0.60%
05:17pVOCUS : Appendix 4D and Half Year Results
PU
05:15pVOCUS : Half Year Results - ASX Release and Investor Presentation
PU
02/10VOCUS : Investor Presentation - New Zealand
PU
Vocus : Half Year Results - ASX Release and Investor Presentation

02/23/2021 | 05:15pm EST
Date: 24 February 2021

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir or Madam,

ASX Release and Investor Presentation - Half year ended 31 December 2020

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX: VOC) today provides the attached ASX Release and Investor Presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2020.

A webcast for investors will be held at 10.00am today and can be accessed at https://vocusgroup.com.au/investors/

Authorised for release by:

Simon Lewin

Company Secretary

Level 10, 452 Flinders Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia 1300 88 99 88investor@vocus.com.au

vocus.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 777 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net income 2021 72,6 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
Net Debt 2021 850 M 673 M 673 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 111 M 2 461 M 2 461 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 965
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Nitesh Naidoo Chief Financial Officer
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Simon Robson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED24.01%2 446
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.91%233 595
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.83%115 561
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.54%97 764
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.00%85 290
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY12.64%61 342
