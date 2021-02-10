Vocus : Investor Presentation - New Zealand

Date: 11 February 2021

Investor Presentation - New Zealand

As part of its commitment to ongoing investor education of its business and performance, Vocus Group provides the attached update on the Vocus New Zealand business.

Vocus New Zealand Update

February 2021

Disclaimer

You must read this disclaimer before reading or making any use of this document and the accompanying material ("Document") or any information contained in it. Restrictions as to who may receive this Document and/or attend this presentation are set out below.

This Document is not a product disclosure statement or other offer document under the laws of New Zealand or any other jurisdiction or law. It is for information purposes only and is not an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. Neither this Document, nor anything contained in it, shall form the basis of any contract or commitment, and it is not intended to induce any person to engage in, or refrain from engaging in, any transaction.

In particular, this Document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Vocus (New Zealand) Holdings Limited ("Vocus NZ") securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration except in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable U.S. State securities laws. This Document has not been and will not be filed with or approved by any regulatory authority in New Zealand or any other jurisdiction.

Past performance information provided in this Document may not be a reliable indication of future performance. This Document contains certain forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including with respect to the financial condition, results, operations and business of Vocus NZ. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by use of words such as 'project', 'foresee', 'plan', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'may', 'should', 'will' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, significant uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies, and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Vocus NZ, and which may cause the actual results or performance of Vocus NZ to be materially different from any results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Document. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Certain financial data included in this Document are "non-GAAP financial measures", including earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). This Document also includes certain pro forma financial information to reflect the impact of certain events and matters as described in the Document. The pro forma historical financial information provided in this Document is for illustrative purposes only and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Although Vocus NZ's management uses these measures in assessing the performance of Vocus NZ's business, and Vocus NZ believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to other users in measuring the financial performance and condition of the business, recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-GAAP financial measures included in this Document.

All amounts are disclosed in New Zealand dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise indicated.

The information set out in this Document does not constitute investment advice on whether you should acquire any security or product, is in summary form, does not purport to contain all of the information that may be relevant to any investment decision and does not take into account your specific financial, investment, taxation or other circumstances. You should consult your own advisers before making any financial decision.

Vocus NZ, Vocus Group Limited (VOC) and their respective related companies, advisers and shareholders, and each of their respective directors, employees, advisers, shareholders, subsidiaries, agents and representatives, do not make any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained, referred to or reflected in this Document, or supplied or communicated orally or in writing to you (or your advisers or associated persons) or any other person in connection with it.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Vocus NZ, VOC or their respective related companies, advisers and shareholders, each of their respective directors, employees, advisers, shareholders, subsidiaries, agents, advisers and representatives or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever to any person for any loss (including, without limitation, any liability arising from any fault or negligence on the part of Vocus NZ, VOC or their respective related companies, advisers and shareholders, and each of their respective directors, employees, advisers, shareholders, subsidiaries, agents, advisers and representatives or any other person) arising from this Document or any information contained, omitted, referred to, or reflected in it, or supplied or communicated orally or in writing to you (or your advisers or associated persons) or any other person in connection with it, including without limitation for any false, misleading or deceptive statements (including by omission).

None of Vocus NZ or VOC's advisers have authorised, permitted or caused the issue, lodgment, submission, dispatch or provision of this Document, or make or purport to make any statement in this Document and there is no statement in this Document which is based on any statement by any of them.

No person is under any obligation to update this Document at any time after its release to you or to provide you with further information about Vocus NZ's business. Receipt of this Document and/or attendance at this presentation constitutes acceptance of the terms set out above in this Legal Disclaimer.

The Vocus New Zealand Team

A highly experienced team with significant telco experience

Presenting today

Chief Executive NZ 17 years with Vocus 21 years in industry

Taryn Hamilton

Chief Executive Consumer &

Business 12 years with Vocus 17 years in industry

Chief Financial Officer 2 years with Vocus 15 years in industry

Johnathan Eele

Chief Executive Enterprise, Government & Wholesale

10 years with Vocus

20 years in industry

Jude Flood

Stephen Kurzeja

Chief Technology Officer 18 years with Vocus 20 years in industry

Emily Acland

General Counsel and GM

Regulatory 5 years with Vocus 5 years in industry

Chief Executive

2Talk 17 years with Vocus 28 years in industry