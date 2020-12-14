Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vocus Group Limited    VOC   AU000000VOC6

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

(VOC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vocus : New fibre-first communications deal transforms Heritage Bank's digital capabilities

12/14/2020 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heritage Bank today announced a five-year deal with specialist fibre and network solutions provider Vocus that will deliver up to 20 times its existing bandwidth, markedly reduce costs and significantly accelerate its digital transformation and growth strategy.

The new solution will enable Heritage to increase its speed to market with new technology, products and services, provide a more productive and collaborative environment for its teams, and ultimately provide a better experience for members using its digital channels and branches.

Vocus won a competitive procurement process to provide Heritage's data and voice communications solution for the next five years.

Under the deal, Vocus will establish fibre network connections across all Heritage Bank sites, with all connections secured, monitored and controlled via a new managed software-driven WAN solution. Vocus will also provide secure core network, internet, and enterprise voice services, as well as introduce Zoom video-first collaboration services across the bank.

Heritage Bank CEO, Peter Lock, said it was exciting to be working with Vocus and its partners to build the platform for ongoing digitally-driven improvements.

'In Vocus, we've found a partner who understands the technology solutions we need today and has the capability to help us achieve our long-term vision and strategy,' he said.

'Their solution not only massively increases our data bandwidth but also provides significant cost savings.

'Working as a team with Vocus, this program will be transformative for Heritage Bank as we expand our digital capabilities, continuing to put people first by improving the experience we provide for our members.

'This new partnership will make delivering our current services faster and easier, and give us the capacity to develop even more innovative products and services in future,' Mr Lock said.

Vocus Chief Executive, Enterprise & Government, Andrew Wildblood, said he was looking forward to the positive impact brilliantly simple technologies such as a full fibre network, SD-WAN and Zoom would bring to Heritage Bank.

'We can't wait to enable Heritage Bank to do more in the cloud, bring Zoom's collaboration services into its branches, and provide greater security and control over its new high-performance network. Our solution will enable Heritage Bank to introduce future technologies at a rapid rate and drive innovation across the business,' Mr Wildblood said.

'Heritage Bank is an iconic business, and this is an exciting partnership. With shared values and a strong cultural fit between our organisations, we look forward to delivering amazing things for the Heritage Bank team and its members,' Mr Wildblood said.

The full roll out of the new communication network will be completed in the first half of 2021.

Additional information about the solution:

  • The new fibre-first network solution from Vocus is designed to simplify, scale and secure Heritage Bank's operations by increasing its digital capabilities and its transition to new 'as-a-service' models.
  • The fibre connections across all Heritage Bank sites will be made available on Vocus's purpose-built national fibre network.
  • The new Managed SD-WAN solution has been developed by Vocus through its partnership with Fortinet.
  • Queensland-based Equate Technologies, a provider of cyber security, risk and security consulting solutions, and a Vocus channel partner, has been engaged to provide professional and managed services as part of the solution.

Pictured from left to right: Vocus Chief Executive, Enterprise & Government, Andrew Wildblood, and Heritage Bank Chief Transformation Officer, Darren Stephens.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:54:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
05:55pVOCUS : New fibre-first communications deal transforms Heritage Bank's digital c..
PU
12/08MINING IN AUSTRALIA : On the edge of change
PU
12/02VOCUS : launches calling platform for leading collaboration solutions
PU
12/02VOCUS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
11/18VOCUS : announces plans for the Initial Public Offering of Vocus New Zealand
PU
11/18Vocus Group Appoints Financial Advisers for IPO of Vocus New Zealand
MT
11/18VOCUS : announces plans for the IPO of Vocus NZ
PU
11/17VOCUS : Change in substantial holding from CGF
PU
11/02Investors Binge on Convertible Bonds as Issuance Soars
DJ
10/28VOCUS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 783 M 1 342 M 1 342 M
Net income 2021 72,4 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net Debt 2021 859 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 452 M 1 848 M 1 847 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 965
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vocus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,03 AUD
Last Close Price 3,95 AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Nitesh Naidoo Chief Financial Officer
Mark Callander Executive Director & CEO-New Zealand
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED38.11%1 862
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.71%249 734
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.36%130 271
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-3.26%92 604
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.76%84 334
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.93%56 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ