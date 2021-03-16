Log in
Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder

03/16/2021 | 06:06pm EDT
Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name:

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

084 115 499

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

The holder became a substantial holder on:

12 March 2021

2.

Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

3.

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

31,106,628

31,106,628

5.01%

Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

5,449,727

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

52,123

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

260,605

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

126,044

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

36,036

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

52,538

Ordinary

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

538,672

Ordinary

UBS AG London Branch

Beneficial Owner

13,456

Ordinary

Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities

9,000,000

Ordinary

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Beneficial Owner

15,385,129

Ordinary

5,449,727

Ordinary

52,123

Ordinary

260,605

Ordinary

126,044

Ordinary

36,036

Ordinary

52,538

Ordinary

538,672

Ordinary

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement

192,298

Ordinary

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of Securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

5,449,727

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

52,123

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

260,605

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

126,044

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

36,036

Ordinary

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

52,538

Ordinary

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Various Custodians

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

538,672

Ordinary

UBS AG London Branch

Various Custodians

UBS AG London Branch

9,013,456

Ordinary

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

15,385,129

Ordinary

UBS AG, Australia Branch

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS AG, Australia Branch

192,298

Ordinary

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

5,449,727

Ordinary

52,123

Ordinary

260,605

Ordinary

126,044

Ordinary

36,036

Ordinary

52,538

Ordinary

538,672

Ordinary

5.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisitionConsideration (9)Class and number of securities

CashNon-cashPlease see Appendix B.

6.

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

Related body corporate

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Related body corporate

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Related body corporate

UBS AG London Branch

Related body corporate

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Related body corporate

7.

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

Related body corporate

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Related body corporate

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Related body corporate

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL, USA

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland

UBS AG London Branch

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

SIGNATURE

Print Name:Andrew Costley

Sign Here:

Capacity:Date:Authorised signatory

16 March 2021

Print Name:Joanne Chan

Capacity:Authorised signatorySign Here:

Date:

16 March 2021

Contact details for this notice: --------------------------------------------------------------Andrew Costley

Group Compliance, Regulatory & Governance (T) +852 3712 3707 --------------------------------------------------------------

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Type of agreement

Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG")

(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)

Transfer date

Please refer to Appendix A-1.

Holder of voting rights

UBS AG

Are there any restrictions on voting rights?

Please refer to the details below.

If yes, detail

Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client).

Scheduled return date (if any)

None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.

Does the borrower have the right to return early?

Yes.

If yes, detail

The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion.

Does the lender have the right to recall early?

Yes.

If yes, detail

The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan.

Will the securities be returned on settlement?

Yes.

If yes, detail any exceptions

None.

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 22:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
