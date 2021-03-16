Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
3.
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Persons' votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary
31,106,628
31,106,628
5.01%
Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
5,449,727
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
52,123
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
260,605
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
126,044
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
36,036
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
52,538
Ordinary
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
538,672
Ordinary
UBS AG London Branch
Beneficial Owner
13,456
Ordinary
Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities
9,000,000
Ordinary
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Beneficial Owner
15,385,129
Ordinary
5,449,727
Ordinary
52,123
Ordinary
260,605
Ordinary
126,044
Ordinary
36,036
Ordinary
52,538
Ordinary
538,672
Ordinary
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement
192,298
Ordinary
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of Securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Class and number of securities
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
5,449,727
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
52,123
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
260,605
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
126,044
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
36,036
Ordinary
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
52,538
Ordinary
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Various Custodians
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
538,672
Ordinary
UBS AG London Branch
Various Custodians
UBS AG London Branch
9,013,456
Ordinary
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
15,385,129
Ordinary
UBS AG, Australia Branch
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS AG, Australia Branch
192,298
Ordinary
4.Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
5,449,727
Ordinary
52,123
Ordinary
260,605
Ordinary
126,044
Ordinary
36,036
Ordinary
52,538
Ordinary
538,672
Ordinary
5.
Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisitionConsideration (9)Class and number of securities
CashNon-cashPlease see Appendix B.
6.
Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
Related body corporate
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Related body corporate
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Related body corporate
UBS AG London Branch
Related body corporate
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Related body corporate
7.
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
Related body corporate
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Related body corporate
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Related body corporate
Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL, USA
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland
UBS AG London Branch
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
SIGNATURE
Print Name:Andrew Costley
Sign Here:
Capacity:Date:Authorised signatory
16 March 2021
Print Name:Joanne Chan
Capacity:Authorised signatorySign Here:
Date:
16 March 2021
Contact details for this notice: --------------------------------------------------------------Andrew Costley
Group Compliance, Regulatory & Governance (T) +852 3712 3707 --------------------------------------------------------------
Appendix A
Holder of relevant interest
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Type of agreement
Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG")
(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)
Transfer date
Please refer to Appendix A-1.
Holder of voting rights
UBS AG
Are there any restrictions on voting rights?
Please refer to the details below.
If yes, detail
Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client).
Scheduled return date (if any)
None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.
Does the borrower have the right to return early?
Yes.
If yes, detail
The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion.
Does the lender have the right to recall early?
Yes.
If yes, detail
The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan.
Will the securities be returned on settlement?
Yes.
If yes, detail any exceptions
None.
The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.
A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.
