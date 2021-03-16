Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

Details of substantial holder (1)

084 115 499

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

12 March 2021

Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 31,106,628 31,106,628 5.01% Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 5,449,727 Ordinary UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 52,123 Ordinary UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 260,605 Ordinary UBS Asset Management Life Limited Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 126,044 Ordinary UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 36,036 Ordinary UBS Asset Management Trust Company Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 52,538 Ordinary UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 538,672 Ordinary UBS AG London Branch Beneficial Owner 13,456 Ordinary Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities 9,000,000 Ordinary UBS Securities Australia Ltd Beneficial Owner 15,385,129 Ordinary

UBS AG, Australia Branch Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement 192,298 Ordinary

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of Securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd Various Custodians UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd 5,449,727 Ordinary UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH Various Custodians UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH 52,123 Ordinary UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited Various Custodians UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited 260,605 Ordinary UBS Asset Management Life Limited Various Custodians UBS Asset Management Life Limited 126,044 Ordinary UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG Various Custodians UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG 36,036 Ordinary UBS Asset Management Trust Company Various Custodians UBS Asset Management Trust Company 52,538 Ordinary UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG Various Custodians UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 538,672 Ordinary UBS AG London Branch Various Custodians UBS AG London Branch 9,013,456 Ordinary UBS Securities Australia Ltd Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd UBS Securities Australia Ltd 15,385,129 Ordinary UBS AG, Australia Branch UBS Nominees Pty Ltd UBS AG, Australia Branch 192,298 Ordinary

4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: 5,449,727 Ordinary 52,123 Ordinary 260,605 Ordinary 126,044 Ordinary 36,036 Ordinary 52,538 Ordinary 538,672 Ordinary

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisitionConsideration (9)Class and number of securities

CashNon-cashPlease see Appendix B.

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd Related body corporate UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH Related body corporate UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited Related body corporate UBS Asset Management Life Limited Related body corporate UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG Related body corporate UBS Asset Management Trust Company Related body corporate UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG Related body corporate UBS AG London Branch Related body corporate UBS Securities Australia Ltd Related body corporate

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd Related body corporate UBS AG, Australia Branch Related body corporate UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Related body corporate Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited 5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom UBS Asset Management Life Limited 5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland UBS Asset Management Trust Company Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL, USA UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland UBS AG London Branch 5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom UBS Securities Australia Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia UBS AG, Australia Branch Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

Print Name:Andrew Costley

16 March 2021

Print Name:Joanne Chan

16 March 2021

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest UBS AG, Australia Branch Type of agreement Prime Brokerage Agreement Parties to agreement (i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG") (ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.) Transfer date Please refer to Appendix A-1. Holder of voting rights UBS AG Are there any restrictions on voting rights? Please refer to the details below. If yes, detail Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client). Scheduled return date (if any) None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan. Does the borrower have the right to return early? Yes. If yes, detail The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion. Does the lender have the right to recall early? Yes. If yes, detail The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan. Will the securities be returned on settlement? Yes. If yes, detail any exceptions None.

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.