Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vocus Group Limited    VOC   AU000000VOC6

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

(VOC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/19
5.42 AUD   -0.18%
05:51pVOCUS  : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/18VOCUS  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from NAB
PU
03/18VOCUS  : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder

03/21/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial shareholder

To Company Name/Scheme

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

ACN

ACN 084 115 499

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Not applicableThe holder became a substantial holder on

17 March 2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities

Number of securities

Persons' votes

Voting power

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

31,185,490

31,185,490

5.02%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

GSGI

GSGI has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.

31,185,490

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. ("GSAMLP")

GSAMLP has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares in its capacity as investment manager for a range of client portfolios.

49,642

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Ltd ("GAUS")

GAUS beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares.

25,815,241

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Goldman Sachs International ("GSI")

GSI beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares.

3,178,530

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd ("GSA")

GSA beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares.

2,142,077

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Class and number of securities

GSAMLP

Bank of New York Mellon

Various Clients

49,642

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

GAUS

HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited

GAUS

25,815,241

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

GSI

HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited

GSI

3,178,530

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

GSA

HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited

GSA

2,142,077

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of Relevant Interest

Date of Acquisition

Consideration

Class and number of securities

Please refer to Annexure B.

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

GSGI

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

Goldman Sachs Australia Group

All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia

GSAMLP

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

GAUS

Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

GSI

Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom

GSA

Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited

GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia

Bank of New York Mellon

One Wall Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10286

Signature

Print nameRegina Chan

(signing under power of attorney in accordance with section 52 of the Corporations Act)

CapacityAuthorised PersonSign here

Date

19 March 2021

Annexure A

(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial shareholder)

Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2020 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group,

Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 21:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
05:51pVOCUS  : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/18VOCUS  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from NAB
PU
03/18VOCUS  : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
03/14VOCUS  : goes under Sydney Harbour again to power up its network
PU
03/14VOCUS  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/09Australia shares close higher on financials, tech stocks under pressure
RE
03/09VOCUS  : Australia's Vocus agrees to $2.7 bln buyout from Macquarie-led consorti..
RE
03/08Australia shares gain on hopes of swift passage for U.S. stimulus; tech stock..
RE
03/08VOCUS  : enters into Scheme Implementation Deed
PU
02/23VOCUS  : H1FY21 results - turnaround complete, moving towards growth
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 792 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
Net income 2021 61,6 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net Debt 2021 864 M 666 M 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 365 M 2 607 M 2 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 965
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vocus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,34 AUD
Last Close Price 5,42 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Nitesh Naidoo Chief Financial Officer
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Simon Robson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED34.16%2 606
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.15%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.81%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.98%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.13%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY7.92%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ