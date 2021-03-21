Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603

Notice of initial substantial shareholder

To Company Name/Scheme

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

ACN

ACN 084 115 499

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Not applicableThe holder became a substantial holder on

17 March 2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities Number of securities Persons' votes Voting power Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 31,185,490 31,185,490 5.02%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities GSGI GSGI has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001. 31,185,490 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. ("GSAMLP") GSAMLP has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares in its capacity as investment manager for a range of client portfolios. 49,642 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Ltd ("GAUS") GAUS beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares. 25,815,241 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") GSI beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares. 3,178,530 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd ("GSA") GSA beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares. 2,142,077 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Class and number of securities GSAMLP Bank of New York Mellon Various Clients 49,642 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares GAUS HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited GAUS 25,815,241 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares GSI HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited GSI 3,178,530 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares GSA HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited GSA 2,142,077 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of Relevant Interest

Date of Acquisition

Consideration

Class and number of securities

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address GSGI Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA Goldman Sachs Australia Group All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia GSAMLP Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA GAUS Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia GSI Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom GSA Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia Bank of New York Mellon One Wall Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10286

