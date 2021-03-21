Vocus : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial shareholder
To Company Name/Scheme
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
ACN
ACN 084 115 499
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Not applicableThe holder became a substantial holder on
17 March 2021
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Class of securities
|
Number of securities
|
Persons' votes
|
Voting power
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
31,185,490
|
31,185,490
|
5.02%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest
|
Class and number of securities
|
GSGI
|
GSGI has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.
|
31,185,490
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. ("GSAMLP")
|
GSAMLP has a relevant interest in fully paid ordinary shares in its capacity as investment manager for a range of client portfolios.
|
49,642
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Ltd ("GAUS")
|
GAUS beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares.
|
25,815,241
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
Goldman Sachs International ("GSI")
|
GSI beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares.
|
3,178,530
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
Goldman Sachs Australia Pty Ltd ("GSA")
|
GSA beneficially owns fully paid ordinary shares.
|
2,142,077
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder
|
Class and number of securities
|
GSAMLP
|
Bank of New York Mellon
|
Various Clients
|
49,642
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
GAUS
|
HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited
|
GAUS
|
25,815,241
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
GSI
|
HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited
|
GSI
|
3,178,530
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
GSA
|
HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited
|
GSA
|
2,142,077
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of Relevant Interest
Date of Acquisition
Consideration
Class and number of securities
Please refer to Annexure B.
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
|
Name and ACN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
N/A
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
GSGI
|
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
|
Goldman Sachs Australia Group
|
All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia
|
GSAMLP
|
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
|
GAUS
|
Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia
|
GSI
|
Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU, United Kingdom
|
GSA
|
Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia
|
HSBC Custody Nominees Australia Limited
|
GPO Box 5302, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia
|
Bank of New York Mellon
|
One Wall Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10286
Signature
Print nameRegina Chan
(signing under power of attorney in accordance with section 52 of the Corporations Act)
CapacityAuthorised PersonSign here
Date
19 March 2021
Annexure A
(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial shareholder)
Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2020 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group,
Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.