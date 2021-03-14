Vocus : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder
To Company Name/SchemeVOCUS GROUP LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
ACN 084 115 499
1.
Details of substantial holder
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Not applicable
|
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
|
10 March 2021
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
11 March 2021
|
The previous notice was dated
|
11 March 2021
|
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of ChangeNature of ChangePerson's votes
Affected
See Annexure B.
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
N/A
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
GSGI
|
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
|
Goldman Sachs Australia Group
|
All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia
|
Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Ltd ("GAUS")
|
Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia
Signature
Print nameRegina Chan
(signing under power of attorney in accordance with section 52 of the Corporations Act)
Capacity
Sign here
Authorised PersonDate
12 March 2021
Annexure A
(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder)
Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2020 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Signature
Sign here
Print nameRegina Chan
(signing under power of attorney in accordance with section 52 of the Corporations Act)
CapacityDateAuthorised Person
12 March 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.