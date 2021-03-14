Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vocus Group Limited    VOC   AU000000VOC6

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

(VOC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vocus : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

03/14/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder

To Company Name/SchemeVOCUS GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

ACN 084 115 499

1.

Details of substantial holder

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Not applicable

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

10 March 2021

The previous notice was given to the company on

11 March 2021

The previous notice was dated

11 March 2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of ChangeNature of ChangePerson's votes

Affected

See Annexure B.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

GSGI

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA

Goldman Sachs Australia Group

All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia

Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Ltd ("GAUS")

Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

Signature

Print nameRegina Chan

(signing under power of attorney in accordance with section 52 of the Corporations Act)

Capacity

Sign here

Authorised PersonDate

12 March 2021

Annexure A

(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder)

Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2020 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Signature

Sign here

Print nameRegina Chan

(signing under power of attorney in accordance with section 52 of the Corporations Act)

CapacityDateAuthorised Person

12 March 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 21:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
05:45pVOCUS  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/09Australia shares close higher on financials, tech stocks under pressure
RE
03/09VOCUS  : Australia's Vocus agrees to $2.7 bln buyout from Macquarie-led consorti..
RE
03/08Australia shares gain on hopes of swift passage for U.S. stimulus; tech stock..
RE
03/08VOCUS  : enters into Scheme Implementation Deed
PU
02/23VOCUS  : H1FY21 results - turnaround complete, moving towards growth
PU
02/23VOCUS  : Appendix 4D and Half Year Results
PU
02/23VOCUS  : Half Year Results - ASX Release and Investor Presentation
PU
02/10VOCUS  : Investor Presentation - New Zealand
PU
02/08Macquarie says commodities trading business sees sharp 3Q profit increase, sh..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 792 M 1 389 M 1 389 M
Net income 2021 61,6 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2021 864 M 669 M 669 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 371 M 2 616 M 2 613 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 965
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vocus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,34 AUD
Last Close Price 5,43 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Nitesh Naidoo Chief Financial Officer
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Simon Robson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED34.41%2 616
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.51%230 205
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.65%120 917
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.09%94 140
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.23%93 391
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY11.70%63 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ