Vocus : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder

To Company Name/SchemeVOCUS GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

ACN 084 115 499

1.

Details of substantial holder

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("GSGI") on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Group") including its significant subsidiaries listed in Annexure A ("Significant Subsidiaries") and Goldman Sachs Holdings ANZ Pty Limited and its subsidiaries ("Goldman Sachs Australia Group")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Not applicable

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 10 March 2021 The previous notice was given to the company on 11 March 2021 The previous notice was dated 11 March 2021 2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of ChangeNature of ChangePerson's votes

Affected

See Annexure B.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address GSGI Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA Goldman Sachs Australia Group All care of Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia Goldman Sachs Financial Markets Pty Ltd ("GAUS") Level 17, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

Signature

Print nameRegina Chan

(signing under power of attorney in accordance with section 52 of the Corporations Act)

Capacity

Sign here

Authorised PersonDate

12 March 2021

Annexure A

(This is Annexure A of two (2) pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial shareholder)

Significant Subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The following are significant subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. as of December 31, 2020 and the states or jurisdictions in which they are organized. Each subsidiary is indented beneath its principal parent. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns, directly or indirectly, at least 99% of the voting securities of substantially all of the subsidiaries included below. The names of particular subsidiaries have been omitted because, considered in the aggregate as a single subsidiary, they would not constitute, as of the end of the year covered by this report, a "significant subsidiary" as that term is defined in Rule 1-02(w) of Regulation S-X under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

