Vocus : Change in substantial holding

Form 604 Corporations Law Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN VOCUS GROUP LIMITED 084 115 499 1. Details of substantial holder Name UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate ACN/ARSN (if applicable): There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 18 March 2021 The previous notice was given to the company on 16 March 2021

2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4)Previous Notice Present Notice Person's Votes Voting Power (5) Person's Votes Voting Power (5) 31,106,628 5.01% 6.04% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of Change (6) Consideration Class and Person's change relevant interest given in Number of votes changed relation to securities affected change (7) affected Please see Appendix B. 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd Various Custodians UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 5,052,717 Ordinary 5,052,717 UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH Various Custodians UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 52,123 Ordinary 52,123 UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited Various Custodians UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 260,605 Ordinary 260,605 UBS Asset Management Life Limited Various Custodians UBS Asset Management Life Limited Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 126,044 Ordinary 126,044 UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG Various Custodians UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 36,036 Ordinary 36,036 UBS Asset Management Trust Company Various Custodians UBS Asset Management Trust Company Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 52,538 Ordinary 52,538 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG Various Custodians UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares 538,672 Ordinary 538,672 UBS AG London Branch Various Custodians UBS AG London Branch Beneficial Owner 13,756 Ordinary 13,756 Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities 9,000,000 Ordinary 9,000,000 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd UBS Securities Australia Ltd Beneficial Owner 22,299,132 Ordinary 22,299,132 UBS AG, Australia Branch UBS Nominees Pty Ltd UBS AG Australia Branch Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement 64,958 Ordinary 64,958

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited 5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom UBS Asset Management Life Limited 5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland UBS Asset Management Trust Company Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL, USA UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland UBS AG London Branch 5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom UBS Securities Australia Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia UBS AG, Australia Branch Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

SIGNATURE

Print Name:Joanne Chan

Sign Here:

Capacity:Date:Authorised signatory

22 March 2021

Print Name:Andrew Costley

Sign Here:

Capacity:Date:Authorised signatory

22 March 2021

Contact details for this notice: ---------------------------------------------------------------Andrew Costley

Group Compliance, Regulatory & Governance (T) +852 3712 3707 -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest UBS AG, Australia Branch Type of agreement Prime Brokerage Agreement Parties to agreement (i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG") (ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.) Transfer date Please refer to Appendix A-1. Holder of voting rights UBS AG Are there any restrictions on voting rights? Please refer to the details below. If yes, detail Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client). Scheduled return date (if any) None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan. Does the borrower have the right to return early? Yes. If yes, detail The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion. Does the lender have the right to recall early? Yes. If yes, detail The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan. Will the securities be returned on settlement? Yes. If yes, detail any exceptions None.

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.

