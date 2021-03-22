Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vocus Group Limited    VOC   AU000000VOC6

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED

(VOC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/22
5.43 AUD   +0.18%
06:11pVOCUS  : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/21VOCUS  : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/18VOCUS  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from NAB
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vocus : Change in substantial holding

03/22/2021 | 06:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

VOCUS GROUP LIMITED 084 115 499

  • 1. Details of substantial holder

    Name

    UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

    ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

    There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

    18 March 2021

    The previous notice was given to the company on

    16 March 2021

  • 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

31,106,628

5.01%

6.04%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of Change (6)

Consideration

Class and

Person's

change

relevant interest

given in

Number of

votes

changed

relation to

securities

affected

change (7)

affected

Please see Appendix B.

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

5,052,717 Ordinary

5,052,717

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

52,123 Ordinary

52,123

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

260,605 Ordinary

260,605

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

126,044 Ordinary

126,044

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

36,036 Ordinary

36,036

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Various Custodians

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

52,538 Ordinary

52,538

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Various Custodians

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares

538,672 Ordinary

538,672

UBS AG London Branch

Various Custodians

UBS AG London Branch

Beneficial Owner

13,756 Ordinary

13,756

Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities

9,000,000 Ordinary

9,000,000

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Beneficial Owner

22,299,132 Ordinary

22,299,132

UBS AG, Australia Branch

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS AG Australia Branch

Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement

64,958 Ordinary

64,958

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH

Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

UBS Asset Management Life Limited

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL, USA

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland

UBS AG London Branch

5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia

SIGNATURE

Print Name:Joanne Chan

Sign Here:

Capacity:Date:Authorised signatory

22 March 2021

Print Name:Andrew Costley

Sign Here:

Capacity:Date:Authorised signatory

22 March 2021

Contact details for this notice: ---------------------------------------------------------------Andrew Costley

Group Compliance, Regulatory & Governance (T) +852 3712 3707 -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Type of agreement

Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG")

(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)

Transfer date

Please refer to Appendix A-1.

Holder of voting rights

UBS AG

Are there any restrictions on voting rights?

Please refer to the details below.

If yes, detail

Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client).

Scheduled return date (if any)

None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.

Does the borrower have the right to return early?

Yes.

If yes, detail

The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion.

Does the lender have the right to recall early?

Yes.

If yes, detail

The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan.

Will the securities be returned on settlement?

Yes.

If yes, detail any exceptions

None.

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
06:11pVOCUS  : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/21VOCUS  : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/18VOCUS  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from NAB
PU
03/18VOCUS  : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
03/14VOCUS  : goes under Sydney Harbour again to power up its network
PU
03/14VOCUS  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/09Australia shares close higher on financials, tech stocks under pressure
RE
03/09VOCUS  : Australia's Vocus agrees to $2.7 bln buyout from Macquarie-led consorti..
RE
03/08Australia shares gain on hopes of swift passage for U.S. stimulus; tech stock..
RE
03/08VOCUS  : enters into Scheme Implementation Deed
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 792 M 1 389 M 1 389 M
Net income 2021 61,6 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net Debt 2021 864 M 669 M 669 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 371 M 2 612 M 2 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 965
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vocus Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOCUS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,34 AUD
Last Close Price 5,43 AUD
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Steven Russell CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Nitesh Naidoo Chief Financial Officer
Robert Mansfield Non-Executive Chairman
Ellie Sweeney Chief Operating Officer
Simon Robson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED34.41%2 606
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.27%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.81%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.40%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.13%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.30%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ