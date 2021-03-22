Vocus : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED 084 115 499
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
18 March 2021
The previous notice was given to the company on
16 March 2021
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
31,106,628
5.01%
6.04%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of Change (6)
Consideration
Class and
Person's
change
relevant interest
given in
Number of
votes
changed
relation to
securities
affected
change (7)
affected
Please see Appendix B.
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered holder (8)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of securities
Person'svotes
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
5,052,717 Ordinary
5,052,717
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
52,123 Ordinary
52,123
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
260,605 Ordinary
260,605
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
126,044 Ordinary
126,044
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
36,036 Ordinary
36,036
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Various Custodians
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
52,538 Ordinary
52,538
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Various Custodians
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Fund Manager with power to exercise control over voting shares
538,672 Ordinary
538,672
UBS AG London Branch
Various Custodians
UBS AG London Branch
Beneficial Owner
13,756 Ordinary
13,756
Power to control disposal over shares pursuant to stock borrowing and lending activities
9,000,000 Ordinary
9,000,000
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Beneficial Owner
22,299,132 Ordinary
22,299,132
UBS AG, Australia Branch
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS AG Australia Branch
Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement
64,958 Ordinary
64,958
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH
Bockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, Frankfurt am Main, Germany
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45, Zürich, Switzerland
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
Illinois Corporation Service Company 801 Adlai Stevenson Drive, Springfield, IL, USA
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
Aeschenplatz 6, Basel, Switzerland
UBS AG London Branch
5 Broadgate, London, United Kingdom
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
SIGNATURE
Print Name:Joanne Chan
Sign Here:
Capacity:Date:Authorised signatory
22 March 2021
Print Name:Andrew Costley
Sign Here:
Capacity:Date:Authorised signatory
22 March 2021
Contact details for this notice: ---------------------------------------------------------------Andrew Costley
Group Compliance, Regulatory & Governance (T) +852 3712 3707-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Appendix A
Holder of relevant interest
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Type of agreement
Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch("UBS AG")
(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)
Transfer date
Please refer to Appendix A-1.
Holder of voting rights
UBS AG
Are there any restrictions on voting rights?
Please refer to the details below.
If yes, detail
Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client).
Scheduled return date (if any)
None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.
Does the borrower have the right to return early?
Yes.
If yes, detail
The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion.
Does the lender have the right to recall early?
Yes.
If yes, detail
The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan.
Will the securities be returned on settlement?
Yes.
If yes, detail any exceptions
None.
The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.
A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.
