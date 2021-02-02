Vodacom Group 3Q Revenue Rises on South Africa Strength

By Adria Calatayud

Vodacom Group Ltd. said Tuesday that its revenue rose in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 as strong service revenue growth and equipment sales in South Africa offset weakness in its international operations.

The South Africa-based telecommunications company said it generated revenue of 25.13 billion South African rand ($1.67 billion) for the quarter to Dec. 31, up from ZAR23.63 billion for the same period the year earlier.

Third-quarter service revenue grew 4.2% on year, with a rise of 5.4% in South Africa offsetting a 0.3% decline in international operations. Vodacom said the performance of its international operations improved in the third quarter after declines in the previous quarters

