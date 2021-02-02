Log in
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED

VODACOM GROUP LIMITED

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/01
124.36 ZAR   +0.48%
Vodacom Group 3Q Revenue Rises on South Africa Strength

02/02/2021 | 01:20am EST
By Adria Calatayud

Vodacom Group Ltd. said Tuesday that its revenue rose in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 as strong service revenue growth and equipment sales in South Africa offset weakness in its international operations.

The South Africa-based telecommunications company said it generated revenue of 25.13 billion South African rand ($1.67 billion) for the quarter to Dec. 31, up from ZAR23.63 billion for the same period the year earlier.

Third-quarter service revenue grew 4.2% on year, with a rise of 5.4% in South Africa offsetting a 0.3% decline in international operations. Vodacom said the performance of its international operations improved in the third quarter after declines in the previous quarters

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 0119ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.68% 539.33 Delayed Quote.1.22%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.02% 1857.25 Delayed Quote.5.30%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.09% 173.42 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED 0.48% 124.36 End-of-day quote.-0.02%
Financials
Sales 2021 96 784 M 6 442 M 6 442 M
Net income 2021 17 631 M 1 174 M 1 174 M
Net Debt 2021 35 925 M 2 391 M 2 391 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 6,80%
Capitalization 211 B 14 039 M 14 045 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 636
Free-Float 25,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 141,11 ZAR
Last Close Price 124,36 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohamed Shameel Aziz-Joosub Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sakumzi Justice Macozoma Chairman
Raisibe Kgomaraga Morathi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dejan Kastelic Chief Technology Officer
David Hugh Brown Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED-0.02%14 039
AT&T INC.-0.45%204 133
T-MOBILE US-6.50%159 393
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.96%145 090
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%127 955
KDDI CORPORATION1.14%67 902
