Vodacom Group Ltd. said Tuesday that it has appointed Raisibe Morathi, who has been chief financial officer at Nedbank Group Ltd. since 2009, as its next CFO.

Ms. Morathi's appointment will be effective from Nov. 1, the South Africa-based telecommunications group said.

Ms. Morathi has a cumulative 26 years' experience in financial services in various large corporates in South Africa, Vodacom said.

