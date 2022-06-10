Vodacom : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting
Vodacom Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1993/005461/06)
Share code VOD
ISIN ZAE000132577
ADR Code VDMCY
USIN US92858D2009
("Vodacom" or "the company")
NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are advised that the integrated report and consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 are now available to shareholders and the public from today and contain no material changes to the reviewed preliminary results and auditor's review report that were announced on SENS on Monday, 16 May 2022.
The integrated report, consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, the unmodified auditor's report containing key audit matters and notice of annual general meeting are available at www.vodacom.com.
A notice of annual general meeting has been distributed to shareholders today, which meeting will be held at Vodacom World, 082 Vodacom Boulevard, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday, 18 July 2022 at 10:00 (SA time) or by way of an electronic platform.
The salient dates and times for the annual general meeting are as follows:
2022
Record date for purposes of being eligible to receive the notice of annual
Friday, 3 June
general meeting
Notice of annual general meeting distributed to shareholders on
Friday, 10 June
Last day to trade for purposes of being entitled to attend, speak and vote
Tuesday, 5 July
at the annual general meeting
Record date for purposes of being entitled to attend, speak and vote at
Friday, 8
July
the annual general meeting
For administrative purposes, forms of proxy to be lodged by 10:00 (SA
Friday, 15
July
time) on
Annual general meeting to be held at 10:00 (SA time) on
Monday, 18
July
Results of annual general meeting to be released on SENS on or about
Monday, 18
July
COVID-19
The health and well-being of Vodacom staff and shareholders are paramount. In the event that any restrictions are put in place around social gatherings, the annual general meeting will continue at the scheduled date and time, Monday 18 July 2022 at 10:00, but in person attendance and registration of the annual general meeting will not be permitted. Instead, the twenty-seventh annual general meeting will be held in fully electronic format in accordance with Section 62(2) (a) of the Companies Act, 2008, as amended and the company's memorandum of incorporation. In such a case, Vodacom will make an announcement on SENS and its website prior to the annual general meeting giving details of the electronic format and how shareholders can register for such a virtual meeting.
Sustainability report
Shareholders are advised that the 2022 sustainability report along with the supporting ESG data addendum as well as the company's first Task Force on Financial-related Climate Disclosures report are expected to be published on or about 20 June 2022 and will be available on Vodacom's website at www.vodacom.com.
Midrand
10 June 2022
Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited