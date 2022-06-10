Vodacom : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting

Vodacom Group Limited

NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that the integrated report and consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 are now available to shareholders and the public from today and contain no material changes to the reviewed preliminary results and auditor's review report that were announced on SENS on Monday, 16 May 2022.

The integrated report, consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, the unmodified auditor's report containing key audit matters and notice of annual general meeting are available at www.vodacom.com.

A notice of annual general meeting has been distributed to shareholders today, which meeting will be held at Vodacom World, 082 Vodacom Boulevard, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday, 18 July 2022 at 10:00 (SA time) or by way of an electronic platform.

