  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Vodacom Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    VOD   ZAE000132577

VODACOM GROUP LIMITED

(VOD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
136.03 ZAR   -0.63%
10:23aVODACOM : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting
PU
06/08Telecom operators in Congo face $180 million tax hit
RE
06/02Safaricom's M-Pesa, Visa offer virtual card for global transactions
RE
Vodacom : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting

06/10/2022 | 10:23am EDT
Vodacom Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1993/005461/06)

Share code VOD

ISIN ZAE000132577

ADR Code VDMCY

USIN US92858D2009

("Vodacom" or "the company")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that the integrated report and consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 are now available to shareholders and the public from today and contain no material changes to the reviewed preliminary results and auditor's review report that were announced on SENS on Monday, 16 May 2022.

The integrated report, consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, the unmodified auditor's report containing key audit matters and notice of annual general meeting are available at www.vodacom.com.

A notice of annual general meeting has been distributed to shareholders today, which meeting will be held at Vodacom World, 082 Vodacom Boulevard, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday, 18 July 2022 at 10:00 (SA time) or by way of an electronic platform.

The salient dates and times for the annual general meeting are as follows:

2022

Record date for purposes of being eligible to receive the notice of annual

Friday, 3 June

general meeting

Notice of annual general meeting distributed to shareholders on

Friday, 10 June

Last day to trade for purposes of being entitled to attend, speak and vote

Tuesday, 5 July

at the annual general meeting

Record date for purposes of being entitled to attend, speak and vote at

Friday, 8

July

the annual general meeting

For administrative purposes, forms of proxy to be lodged by 10:00 (SA

Friday, 15

July

time) on

Annual general meeting to be held at 10:00 (SA time) on

Monday, 18

July

Results of annual general meeting to be released on SENS on or about

Monday, 18

July

COVID-19

The health and well-being of Vodacom staff and shareholders are paramount. In the event that any restrictions are put in place around social gatherings, the annual general meeting will continue at the scheduled date and time, Monday 18 July 2022 at 10:00, but in person attendance and registration of the annual general meeting will not be permitted. Instead, the twenty-seventh annual general meeting will be held in fully electronic format in accordance with Section 62(2) (a) of the Companies Act, 2008, as amended and the company's memorandum of incorporation. In such a case, Vodacom will make an announcement on SENS and its website prior to the annual general meeting giving details of the electronic format and how shareholders can register for such a virtual meeting.

Sustainability report

Shareholders are advised that the 2022 sustainability report along with the supporting ESG data addendum as well as the company's first Task Force on Financial-related Climate Disclosures report are expected to be published on or about 20 June 2022 and will be available on Vodacom's website at www.vodacom.com.

Midrand

10 June 2022

Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Vodacom Group Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
