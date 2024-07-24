By Najat Kantouar

Vodacom said revenue for the first quarter rose, driven by sustained growth in its key regions.

The South Africa-based telecommunications company--majority owned by the U.K.'s Vodafone Group--said that for the quarter ended June 30, group revenue rose 1.5% on year to 36.2 billion South African rand ($1.97 billion).

Service revenue--a closely-watched metric in the telecom sector--grew 10% on a normalized basis, above its midterm target, to ZAR28.96 billion, with a 1.8% rise in South Africa and a 2.3% increase in international operations.

Vodafone Egypt service revenue grew 44% in local currency, well above the rate of inflation, the company said.

Financial-services revenue increased by 8.7% to ZAR3.3 billion.

