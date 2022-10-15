Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
99.59 GBX   +0.20%
07:19aCevian slashes stake in Vodafone after calling for faster change -FT
RE
10/14Vodafone Group Reportedly in Advanced Talks with Investors for Vantage Towers Sale
MT
10/14Vodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cevian slashes stake in Vodafone after calling for faster change -FT

10/15/2022 | 07:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A branded sign is displayed on a Vodafone store in London

(Reuters) - Europe's largest activist investor Cevian Capital has slashed its stake in UK-based Vodafone as scepticism grows that the telecoms company will be able to reverse its sluggish performance, the Financial Times reported.

Cevian built a significant but undisclosed stake in Vodafone last year through shares and derivatives, becoming one of the ten largest shareholders, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investor was pushing Vodafone's management to simplify its international portfolio and sell poorly performing divisions, the report said. However, Cevian sold the vast majority of its stake by June, it added.

Vodafone and Cevian Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier in January, the FT reported that another of Vodafone's biggest shareholders, Abrdn, supported Cevian's call for a restructuring.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN PLC 0.43% 138.95 Delayed Quote.-42.32%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.20% 99.59 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
Financials
Sales 2023 45 812 M 44 647 M 44 647 M
Net income 2023 2 441 M 2 379 M 2 379 M
Net Debt 2023 41 438 M 40 384 M 40 384 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 7,89%
Capitalization 31 657 M 30 852 M 30 852 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
EV / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1,15 €
Average target price 1,61 €
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-11.29%30 852
T-MOBILE US13.40%164 932
AT&T INC.-19.31%106 817
KDDI CORPORATION26.32%62 658
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.3.98%58 975
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-24.99%51 571