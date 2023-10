Vodafone Group has agreed to sell its Spanish unit to Zegona Communications for at least 4.1 billion euros ($4.35 billion) in cash and up to EUR900 million in redeemable preference shares. "Vodafone to Sell Spanish Unit to Zegona Communications for Up to $5.3 Bln," at 0716 GMT, incorrectly said the transaction was for up to EUR900,000 million in redeemable preference shares.

