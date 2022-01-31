Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/31 05:05:01 am
131.93 GBX   +3.38%
04:49aEuropean shares rebound as tech stages cautious comeback
RE
04:23aFTSE 100 rises on Vodafone, Shell boost; set to end month higher
RE
04:11aVodafone Partners With Intel to Develop OpenRAN Network Tech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares rebound as tech stages cautious comeback

01/31/2022 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* ECB, BoE to meet on Thursday

* Tech stocks head for best day in nearly two months

* Saipem slumps after 2021 profit warning

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tech stocks led a rebound in European shares on Monday, even as worries lingered over policy tightening, soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions ahead of key UK and European central bank decisions due later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 1.1%, rebounding from their worst week in more than two months, with tech stocks up 2.9% after losing 13% this month.

Concerns over gas supplies to western Europe persisted as Britain warned it was "highly likely" that Russia was looking to invade Ukraine and the head of NATO said the continent needed to diversify its energy supplies.

"Investors will continue to grapple with higher rate expectations and geopolitical risks on one side, set against robust macroeconomic and corporate fundamentals on the other - as a result, volatile trading looks set to continue," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

However, "the sharp fall in many high-quality tech firms is already creating opportunities for longer-term investors to add exposure," Haefele said.

The STOXX 600 was set to end January about 3.5% lower, raising questions about the longer-term outlook for equities in 2022 as fourth-quarter earnings, the West-Russia standoff over Ukraine, and potentially tighter monetary policies weigh on markets.

Focus is now on the European Central Bank and the Bank of England meetings on Thursday, which are expected to offer clues to their policy paths after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tone last week led to wild gyrations across markets.

No immediate policy action is expected since the ECB in December laid out plans to wind up its 1.85 trillion euro ($2.09 trillion) pandemic stimulus scheme by end-March, but price pressures remain strong and markets want a sense of whether the ECB is getting closer to a more hawkish stance.

Meanwhile, markets expect a 50 basis-point rate increase from the Bank of England, its second hike in a row.

Vodafone gained 4.2% after saying it would work with Intel and other silicon vendors on designing its own chip architecture to drive innovation and efficiency in nascent OpenRAN network technology.

KPN, the largest telecom provider in the Netherlands, added 1.7% after announcing a new share buyback programme and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit rose on the back of growing mobile revenues.

Italian energy services group Saipem plunged 27.2% after issuing a profit warning and withdrawing an outlook given in October, citing a deterioration in margins due to the pandemic and higher raw material costs. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.46% 0.52432 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.58% 0.63087 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.12% 1.20303 Delayed Quote.0.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.09% 0.584276 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.03% 0.702943 Delayed Quote.0.91%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.83114 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.19% 0.009965 Delayed Quote.0.22%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.23% 0.011981 Delayed Quote.1.37%
ROYAL KPN N.V. 1.03% 2.934 Real-time Quote.6.19%
SAIPEM S.P.A. -29.43% 1.3655 Delayed Quote.4.88%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.03% 1059.91 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
UBS GROUP AG 1.18% 17.125 Delayed Quote.3.14%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.34% 0.743732 Delayed Quote.0.98%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.21% 0.894935 Delayed Quote.2.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.64% 77.45509 Delayed Quote.4.25%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.86% 132.52 Delayed Quote.13.68%
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
04:49aEuropean shares rebound as tech stages cautious comeback
RE
04:23aFTSE 100 rises on Vodafone, Shell boost; set to end month higher
RE
04:11aVodafone Partners With Intel to Develop OpenRAN Network Tech
MT
01/30Vodafone Investor Cevian Demands Portfolio Restructuring, Board Overhaul
MT
01/28European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
01/27Deutsche Telekom In Talks With Competitors For Merger Of Mobile Tower Assets
MT
01/26European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
01/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vodafone, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Tesla, Intel...
01/26VODAFONE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
01/25Iliad launches fixed-line broadband in Italy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 347 M 50 639 M 50 639 M
Net income 2022 2 421 M 2 703 M 2 703 M
Net Debt 2022 43 690 M 48 788 M 48 788 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 5,89%
Capitalization 41 487 M 46 362 M 46 329 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float -
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1,53 €
Average target price 1,95 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC13.68%46 362
AT&T INC.2.48%180 025
T-MOBILE US-6.32%135 710
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-11.76%71 175
KDDI CORPORATION5.56%68 557
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.31%58 887