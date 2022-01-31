European shares rebound as tech stages cautious comeback

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* ECB, BoE to meet on Thursday
* Tech stocks head for best day in nearly two months
* Saipem slumps after 2021 profit warning
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tech stocks led a rebound in European
shares on Monday, even as worries lingered over policy
tightening, soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions ahead of
key UK and European central bank decisions due later this week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 1.1%, rebounding
from their worst week in more than two months, with tech stocks
up 2.9% after losing 13% this month.
Concerns over gas supplies to western Europe persisted as
Britain warned it was "highly likely" that Russia was looking to
invade Ukraine and the head of NATO said the continent needed to
diversify its energy supplies.
"Investors will continue to grapple with higher rate
expectations and geopolitical risks on one side, set against
robust macroeconomic and corporate fundamentals on the other -
as a result, volatile trading looks set to continue," said Mark
Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth
Management.
However, "the sharp fall in many high-quality tech firms is
already creating opportunities for longer-term investors to add
exposure," Haefele said.
The STOXX 600 was set to end January about 3.5% lower,
raising questions about the longer-term outlook for equities in
2022 as fourth-quarter earnings, the West-Russia standoff over
Ukraine, and potentially tighter monetary policies weigh on
markets.
Focus is now on the European Central Bank and the Bank of
England meetings on Thursday, which are expected to offer clues
to their policy paths after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish
tone last week led to wild gyrations across markets.
No immediate policy action is expected since the ECB in
December laid out plans to wind up its 1.85 trillion euro ($2.09
trillion) pandemic stimulus scheme by end-March, but price
pressures remain strong and markets want a sense of whether the
ECB is getting closer to a more hawkish stance.
Meanwhile, markets expect a 50 basis-point rate increase
from the Bank of England, its second hike in a row.
Vodafone gained 4.2% after saying it would work with
Intel and other silicon vendors on designing its own
chip architecture to drive innovation and efficiency in nascent
OpenRAN network technology.
KPN, the largest telecom provider in the
Netherlands, added 1.7% after announcing a new share buyback
programme and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit
rose on the back of growing mobile revenues.
Italian energy services group Saipem plunged 27.2%
after issuing a profit warning and withdrawing an outlook given
in October, citing a deterioration in margins due to the
pandemic and higher raw material costs.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)