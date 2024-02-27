($1 = 82.8490 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|67.75 GBX
|+2.53%
|+1.19%
|-1.01%
|01:47pm
|India's debt-burdened Vodafone Idea to raise over $5 billion
|RE
|10:41am
|Broadcom Teams Up With Vodafone to Support Optimization of Network Performance for Short-Form Videos
|MT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Vodafone Idea said on Tuesday it would raise around 450 billion rupees ($5.43 billion) through equity and debt, which will help the debt-saddled telecom company expand its network services.
($1 = 82.8490 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,678 PTS
|+0.18%
|+1.47%
|-
|1,127 INR
|+1.54%
|-1.47%
|79B
|67.71 GBX
|+2.47%
|+1.21%
|22.69B
|15.85 INR
|-5.93%
|-0.63%
|9.9B
|India's debt-burdened Vodafone Idea to raise over $5 billion
|RE
|Broadcom Teams Up With Vodafone to Support Optimization of Network Performance for Short-Form Videos
|MT
|Vodafone to be minor partner in any Italian tie-up with Swisscom, sources say
|RE
|VODAFONE IN TALKS ON MINORITY STAKE IN POTENTIAL ITALIAN TIE-UP…
|RE
|Vodafone CEO Calls for Changes in Europe's 5G Policies
|MT
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 26.02.2024 - 15:15
|DP
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 9 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 7 AM ET
|DJ
|Telco Partnerships Crucial for AI Expansion, Vodafone CEO Says
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 5 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 3 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 1 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Sunday at 11 PM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Sunday at 9 PM ET
|DJ
|Deutsche Telekom aims to become even more profitable after revenue decline
|DP
|India's Nifty 50 set to hit record high at open, surfing global rally
|RE
|VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Telefonica sees potential for asset purchases in Spain after losing No.1 status
|RE
|Study: Smartphones are being used for longer
|DP
|India's Vodafone Idea to consider fund raising
|RE
|Storytel Partners with Vodafone's Dutch JV to Expand Distribution Network
|MT
|Survey: Germany lags behind in broadband expansion
|DP
|RingCentral's Quarterly Results Lacked Positive Surprises, Leaving Some Investors Cautious, Morgan Stanley Says
|MT
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 21.02.2024 - 15:15
|DP
|Infinite Reality and Vodafone Announce to Unveil Revolutionary Automotive Onboarding Service Featuring Generative AI and VR At Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.99%
|22.69B
|+2.23%
|195B
|-1.07%
|119B
|+42.90%
|85.34B
|+1.03%
|62.97B
|+13.88%
|21.67B
|-5.07%
|17.05B
|+1.46%
|15.55B
|-10.87%
|9.47B
|+1.32%
|8.92B