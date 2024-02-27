India's debt-burdened Vodafone Idea to raise over $5 billion

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Vodafone Idea said on Tuesday it would raise around 450 billion rupees ($5.43 billion) through equity and debt, which will help the debt-saddled telecom company expand its network services.

($1 = 82.8490 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat and Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)