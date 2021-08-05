Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India to scrap retrospective tax law in olive branch to global firms

08/05/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India on Thursday proposed scrapping a controversial law that taxed companies retrospectively and said it will refund disputed amounts, a move that could potentially settle its multi-billion-dollar tax cases with Cairn Energy and Vodafone.

The amendment to the tax law could resolve at least 17 disputes of tax payments amounting to 500 billion rupees ($6.7 billion) or more, and will help boost investor confidence in the South Asian economy, analysts said.

Taxes on the indirect transfer of Indian assets before May 2012 will be nullified if companies withdraw litigation and give an undertaking that they will no longer claim damages, a government proposal presented to parliament said.

"This is a bold move that addresses the concerns of many foreign investors," said Rohinton Sidhwa, Partner at Deloitte India.

At the heart of the long-running taxation disputes was a 2012 Indian law that enabled its tax authorities to make retroactive claims on overseas corporate deals.

Tax demands under the law had stoked high-profile legal challenges from companies and soured the investment climate even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power in 2014. But the prime minister faced criticism for not swiftly resolving the matter.

Cairn, which has oil and gas operations in India, was awarded damages of more than $1.2 billion https://www.reuters.com/article/cairn-energy-india-arbitration-idINKBN28X0G2 last year at a tribunal at The Hague after a lengthy tussle with New Delhi over certain tax claims.

And The Hague tribunal last year ruled that India's imposition of a $2 billion tax on Vodafone related to its purchase of Indian mobile assets from Hutchison Whampoa in 2007 breached an investment treaty https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-vodafone-group-arbitration-idUSKCN26G1CR between India and the Netherlands.

Tarun Bajaj, revenue secretary at the finance ministry, told Reuters that the current government had proposed scrapping the law as it doesn't believe in retrospective taxation.

"Now it depends on companies to come forward," and settle, he said.

Cairn in a statement said it was monitoring the Indian law changes and will provide "a further update in due course." Vodafone declined comment.

EYEING ECONOMIC BOOST

India's proposed changes come just weeks after a French tribunal ordered a freeze on some 20 properties of the Indian government as Cairn started enforcing its arbitration award. The government at the time said it "will vigorously defend its case".

India has also proposed to return the principal tax amount companies may have paid under the controversial 2012 law, but it will not refund any interest New Delhi may have owed to them if it lost the legal cases.

In Cairn's case, for example, that amount stands at roughly 80 billion rupees ($1.08 billion).

Some analysts, however, said the delayed course correction by the Indian government may not help all disputes as some companies would not like to lose the interest due to them.

The move is seen as one which will attract foreign investors to India and in turn bolster economic recovery after Asia's third largest economy contracted 7.3% in the last fiscal year ending in March.

"The country today stands at a juncture when quick recovery of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic is the need of the hour," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told lawmakers.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Aditya Kalra, David Holmes, William Maclean)

By Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar


© Reuters 2021
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
12:58pIndia to scrap retrospective tax law in olive branch to global firms
RE
10:58aCAIRN ENERGY : India Proposes Tax Law Amendment To Solve Companies' Disputes
MT
06:42aVODAFONE IDEA : Indian shares end higher; markets await RBI policy decision
RE
06:41aIndian shares end higher; markets await RBI policy decision
RE
06:38aVodafone Idea shares slump as billionaire Birla's exit adds to worries
RE
01:12aIndian shares slip after strong rally; Vodafone Idea slumps 24%
RE
08/04VODAFONE IDEA : Chairman Steps Down
MT
08/03DISCOVERY : Expects Possible Tougher Advertising Comparisons, Churn Pickup From ..
MT
08/02THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K CONTAINS THE : (Form 6-K)
PU
07/30VODAFONE : Fitch Upgrades Vodafone's Short-Term To F2 From F3, Affirms Long-Term..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 45 045 M 53 332 M 53 332 M
Net income 2022 2 412 M 2 856 M 2 856 M
Net Debt 2022 42 291 M 50 071 M 50 071 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 38 080 M 45 217 M 45 086 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1,37 €
Average target price 1,97 €
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-3.32%45 117
AT&T INC.-3.16%198 845
T-MOBILE US5.47%177 486
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-15.85%106 901
KDDI CORPORATION9.13%69 227
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.43%55 662