(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday and Wednesday:

FTSE 100

Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Burberry price target to 1,500 (2,100) pence - 'hold'

JPMorgan raises Rio Tinto price target to 6,310 (6.170) pence - 'neutral'

RBC raises BP to 'energy best ideas list' - 'outperform' - price target 625 pence

Jefferies cuts Lloyds price target to 62 (80) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan cuts IAG to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 1.45 (2.80) EUR

JPMorgan placed Howden Joinery Group on 'negative catalyst watch'

Goldman Sachs cuts BAT price target to 2,700 (2,750) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays cuts BAT price target to 2,650 (3,200) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays raises Vodafone price target to 92 (90) pence - 'equal weight'

Exane BNP cuts Vodafone to 'underperform' - price target 68 pence

Barclays raises BT Group price target to 220 (215) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays raises Airtel Africa price target to 180 (175) pence - 'overweight'

FTSE 250

HSBC cuts Victrex price target to 1,550 (1,600) pence - 'hold'

Barclays raises Helios Towers price target to 100 (95) pence - 'equal weight'

JPMorgan cuts Wizz Air price target to 2,200 (2,450) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan raises WH Smith price target to 1,950 (1,900) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan cuts SSP Group price target to 330 (360) pence - 'overweight'

JPMorgan raises Clarkson price target to 3,950 (3,800) pence - 'overweight'

Jefferies cuts Eurowag price target to 118 (124) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

SocGen cuts Petrofac to 'hold' (buy) - price target 26 (103) pence

JPMorgan added CRH to 'analyst focus list'

JPMorgan cuts Kingspan to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 65 (76) EUR

Jefferies raises Wise price target to 717 (706) pence - 'hold'

