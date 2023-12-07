(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday and Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Burberry price target to 1,500 (2,100) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan raises Rio Tinto price target to 6,310 (6.170) pence - 'neutral'
----------
RBC raises BP to 'energy best ideas list' - 'outperform' - price target 625 pence
----------
Jefferies cuts Lloyds price target to 62 (80) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts IAG to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 1.45 (2.80) EUR
----------
JPMorgan placed Howden Joinery Group on 'negative catalyst watch'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts BAT price target to 2,700 (2,750) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays cuts BAT price target to 2,650 (3,200) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises Vodafone price target to 92 (90) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Exane BNP cuts Vodafone to 'underperform' - price target 68 pence
----------
Barclays raises BT Group price target to 220 (215) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises Airtel Africa price target to 180 (175) pence - 'overweight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
HSBC cuts Victrex price target to 1,550 (1,600) pence - 'hold'
----------
Barclays raises Helios Towers price target to 100 (95) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Wizz Air price target to 2,200 (2,450) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan raises WH Smith price target to 1,950 (1,900) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts SSP Group price target to 330 (360) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan raises Clarkson price target to 3,950 (3,800) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies cuts Eurowag price target to 118 (124) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
----------
SocGen cuts Petrofac to 'hold' (buy) - price target 26 (103) pence
----------
JPMorgan added CRH to 'analyst focus list'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Kingspan to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 65 (76) EUR
----------
Jefferies raises Wise price target to 717 (706) pence - 'hold'
----------
