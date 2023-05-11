Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-05-10 am EDT
92.75 GBX   -1.62%
02:07aKenya Safaricom's FY23 earnings pressured by Ethiopia costs
RE
01:06aDeutsche Telekom posts billion-dollar profit thanks to sale of radio tower business
DP
05/10European Equities Traded as American Depositary Receipts Lower Again in Wednesday US Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kenya Safaricom's FY23 earnings pressured by Ethiopia costs

05/11/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Safaricom launches 5G fixed-wireless network in Kenya

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom reported on Thursday a drop of 22% in group core earnings for the year to the end of March, as the cost of starting operations in Ethiopia piled on pressure.

The group, which is part owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, said its earnings before interest and tax were 84.99 billion shillings ($622.64 million), down 22% from the previous year.

It expects core earnings to come in at 75-81 billion shillings this year, Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa told an investor briefing, as the roll-out costs of the Ethiopia network continue to exert a toll.

Safaricom has secured 2.1 million active customers in Ethiopia since launch last year, he said, and the company expects to launch its mobile financial services in that market this quarter after securing the license from the central bank.

"We have paid $150 million to acquire the license," Ndegwa said.

($1=136.5000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.86% 463.47 Real-time Quote.2.61%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 2003.8 Real-time Quote.2.93%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.23% 150.59 Real-time Quote.-0.01%
SAFARICOM PLC -1.92% 15.3 End-of-day quote.-36.65%
VODACOM GROUP LIMITED -1.78% 117.2 End-of-day quote.-4.48%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.62% 92.75 Delayed Quote.10.10%
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
02:07aKenya Safaricom's FY23 earnings pressured by Ethiopia costs
RE
01:06aDeutsche Telekom posts billion-dollar profit thanks to sale of radio tower business
DP
05/10European Equities Traded as American Depositary Receipts Lower Again in Wednesday US Tr..
MT
05/10VODAFONE : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10UBS Trims Vodafone Group PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/10Telefonica Deutschland calls 1&1 demand for 5G roaming 'outrageous'
DP
05/10Peel Hunt raises Wetherspoon to 'add'
AN
05/10United Internet with sales increase - network construction costs put pressure on profit
DP
05/10Compass sets share buyback; Melrose ups outlook
AN
05/09INDEX MONITOR: Hochtief from today on for Vantage Towers in MDax - Vossloh in SDax
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 45 727 M 50 194 M 50 194 M
Net income 2023 2 382 M 2 614 M 2 614 M
Net Debt 2023 38 987 M 42 796 M 42 796 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 8,46%
Capitalization 28 779 M 31 590 M 31 590 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,07 €
Average target price 1,32 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Margherita della Valle Group CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Scott Petty Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Crispin H. L. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.10%31 590
T-MOBILE US1.45%170 421
AT&T INC.-7.44%121 819
KDDI CORPORATION6.00%67 650
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.19%56 328
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED32.30%24 973
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer