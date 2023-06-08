London stocks inch higher on mining and energy push; Vodafone slumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat
June 8 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes edged higher
on Thursday, supported by a boost from mining and energy stocks,
although a sharp drop in the shares of British mobile operator
Vodafone capped gains.
The resource-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.1% as of 0718
GMT, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap
index was little changed.
Oil and gas and miners were
the top sector gainers, while precious metals and
chemicals took the worst hit.
Vodafone was the biggest drag, falling 5% after
hitting a one-week high on Wednesday, after Reuters reported
citing sources that the company and Hutchison are in
the final stages of a merger agreement for their British
operations.
Wizz Air gained 1.8% after the European low-cost
airline forecast a net profit of 350 million euros to 450
million euros ($374.57 million to $481.59 million) in its
current financial year.
Crest Nicholson Holdings dropped 3.7% after warning
of further slowdown in the British housing market.
($1 = 0.9344 euros)
