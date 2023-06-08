Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:55:53 2023-06-08 am EDT
75.28 GBX   +0.99%
03:42aLondon stocks inch higher on mining and energy push; Vodafone slumps
RE
02:49aScanfil and grandcentrix to cooperate in the manufacturing of Vodafone Asset Solar tracker
AQ
02:38aFutures down with interest rate hike speculation
AN
London stocks inch higher on mining and energy push; Vodafone slumps

06/08/2023 | 03:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

June 8 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, supported by a boost from mining and energy stocks, although a sharp drop in the shares of British mobile operator Vodafone capped gains.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.1% as of 0718 GMT, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index was little changed.

Oil and gas and miners were the top sector gainers, while precious metals and chemicals took the worst hit.

Vodafone was the biggest drag, falling 5% after hitting a one-week high on Wednesday, after Reuters reported citing sources that the company and Hutchison are in the final stages of a merger agreement for their British operations.

Wizz Air gained 1.8% after the European low-cost airline forecast a net profit of 350 million euros to 450 million euros ($374.57 million to $481.59 million) in its current financial year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings dropped 3.7% after warning of further slowdown in the British housing market. ($1 = 0.9344 euros) (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.44% 77.04 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.25% 48.75 Delayed Quote.2.77%
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC -3.83% 239.8558 Delayed Quote.5.41%
FTSE 100 -0.03% 7623.55 Delayed Quote.2.32%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.02% 19157.31 Delayed Quote.1.59%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.36% 1133 Real-time Quote.4.66%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.29% 2555.32 Real-time Quote.7.43%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.07% 1543.38 Real-time Quote.1.71%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.15% 74.71 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.59% 2846.52 Delayed Quote.45.87%
WTI 0.25% 72.72 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
03:42aLondon stocks inch higher on mining and energy push; Vodafone slumps
RE
02:49aScanfil and grandcentrix to cooperate in the manufacturing of Vodafone Asset Solar trac..
AQ
02:38aFutures down with interest rate hike speculation
AN
06/08VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Final dividend
FA
06/07Exclusive-Vodafone, Hutchison to announce UK merger as soon as Friday - sources
RE
06/07FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down as Property Stocks Slip on House-Prices Data
DJ
06/07Stocks dip after surprise hike by Bank of Canada
AN
06/07OECD raises global estimates but stock markets are tentative
AN
06/07Vodafone and Hutchison to unveil merger as soon as Friday
AN
06/07European Equities Trend Lower After Brief, Positive Start to Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Sales 2024 44 044 M 47 151 M 47 151 M
Net income 2024 1 539 M 1 648 M 1 648 M
Net Debt 2024 36 210 M 38 764 M 38 764 M
P/E ratio 2024 14,5x
Yield 2024 9,17%
Capitalization 24 652 M 26 391 M 26 391 M
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
EV / Sales 2025 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 0,91 €
Average target price 1,30 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Margherita della Valle Group CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Scott Petty Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Crispin H. L. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-6.84%26 391
T-MOBILE US-9.61%151 846
AT&T INC.-12.55%115 099
KDDI CORPORATION10.87%68 092
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.6.31%62 763
CHINA UNICOM HONG KONG LIMITED20.08%22 631
