Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/02 04:44:14 am
131.9 GBX   +3.08%
04:14aMasMovil in talks to buy Vodafone's Spanish unit, El Confidencial says
RE
04:12aVodafone Tops FTSE 100 Risers After Impressive Update
DJ
03:06aLondon Shares to Open Higher After Wall Street Gains
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MasMovil in talks to buy Vodafone's Spanish unit, El Confidencial says

02/02/2022 | 04:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A balloon with the logo of MasMovil is seen in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish fourth-largest telecom operator MasMovil, currently owned by three buyout funds KKR, Cinven and Providence, has approached Vodafone to buy its local unit, Spanish news website El Confidencial said on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources close to the funds.

Talks are at an "intermediary phase" and include valuation discussions, El Confidencial said, citing the sources, adding that Vodafone's Spanish unit was valued at 7 billion euros ($7.90 billion) in 2019.

A spokesman for Vodafone in Spain declined to comment, but Chief Executive Nick Read said his company was "active on a number of M&A fronts". He said there is a strong case for consolidation in Spain.

Vodafone's revenues in Spain have fallen for the past few quarters as the company has lost customers.

MasMovil declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 1.83% 72.46 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.78% 131.44 Delayed Quote.13.99%
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
04:14aMasMovil in talks to buy Vodafone's Spanish unit, El Confidencial says
RE
04:12aVodafone Tops FTSE 100 Risers After Impressive Update
DJ
03:06aLondon Shares to Open Higher After Wall Street Gains
DJ
02:39aVodafone Group 3Q Performance in Line; On Track to Meet Fiscal 2022 Guidance
DJ
02:12aVodafone's Fiscal Q3 Revenue Rises 4% on Europe, Africa Growth
MT
02:09aVODAFONE : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/q3 fy22/Vodafone FY22 Q3 Trading Updat&..
PU
02:09aVODAFONE : sites/vodafone ir/files/result_document/q3 fy22/Vodafone FY22 Q3 Presentation&h..
PU
12:45aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Track Global Rally as Some Fed Worries Ease
DJ
02/01European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
02/01EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise as Traders -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 341 M 51 084 M 51 084 M
Net income 2022 2 339 M 2 635 M 2 635 M
Net Debt 2022 43 667 M 49 199 M 49 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 41 521 M 46 767 M 46 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1,53 €
Average target price 1,99 €
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC13.99%46 767
AT&T INC.-0.73%174 383
T-MOBILE US-5.54%136 834
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-6.75%75 496
KDDI CORPORATION9.31%71 259
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.10%61 182