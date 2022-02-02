MasMovil in talks to buy Vodafone's Spanish unit, El Confidencial says

Talks are at an "intermediary phase" and include valuation discussions, El Confidencial said, citing the sources, adding that Vodafone's Spanish unit was valued at 7 billion euros ($7.90 billion) in 2019.

A spokesman for Vodafone in Spain declined to comment, but Chief Executive Nick Read said his company was "active on a number of M&A fronts". He said there is a strong case for consolidation in Spain.

Vodafone's revenues in Spain have fallen for the past few quarters as the company has lost customers.

MasMovil declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

