Mobile operator Vodafone cautious on 2023 outcome

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Vodafone, the European
and African mobile operator, forecast earnings growth for the
current year below market expectations on Tuesday, saying it
hoped to deliver a resilient performance against a difficult
economic backdrop.
The British-listed mobile operator reported a 5% rise in its
2022 financial year core earnings, meeting the bottom of its
guidance.
Vodafone, which was backed by a $4.4 billion investment from
the UAE-based telecoms company e& in recent days, said it
expected to deliver a resilient financial performance in the
year ahead.
It reported adjusted core earnings of 15.21 billion euros,
within its range but short of market expectations of 15.28
billion euros, on group revenue of 45.58 billion euros, up 4%.
Chief Executive Nick Read said he was focused on improving
the group's performance in Germany, pursing opportunities for
Vantage Towers, the infrastructure business it spun out last
year, and "strengthening its markets positions in Europe."
In February, Read said Vodafone was pursuing mergers with
rivals in multiple European markets, notable Spain, Italy,
Britain and Portugal.
The company issued broad guidance for the current financial
year, with a range for adjusted core earnings of 15.0 - 15.5
billion euros, below the average the market currently expects of
15.57 billion euros.
Adjusted free cash flow was expected to be around 5.3
billion euros, it said, down on 5.4 billion euros reported on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)