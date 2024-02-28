Country Garden Holdings Faces New Crisis as Creditor Seeks Liquidation

The Chinese developer said Ever Credit Ltd. had filed the petition in relation to the nonpayment of a term loan of about $204.5 million and accrued interest.

Swisscom in Talks to Buy Vodafone's Italian Unit

Swisscom said it was in advanced talks to buy Vodafone's business in Italy for $8.7 billion and merge it with its Fastweb subsidiary, potentially shaking up one of Europe's largest telecoms markets..

World's Biggest Music Company Deploys the 'Nuclear Option' Against TikTok

Universal's showdown with the platform is testing the value of the seconds-long song snippet-and who has the most power in today's music economy.

OpenAI Moves to Dismiss New York Times Suit, Alleging 'Hack'

OpenAI said that certain allegations against it were more than three years old and the company didn't have actual knowledge of the specific acts of alleged infringements.

Apple Ends Quest to Build Its Own Electric Vehicle

The company plans to shift some car-project employees to artificial-intelligence work.

Worley Returns to First-Half Net Profit, Reaffirms Guidance

Sustainability-related work now accounts for more than half of the company's revenue, Chief Executive Chris Ashton said.

Beyond Meat Stock Soars as Revenue Tops Expectations. Thank Overseas Growth.

For the last three months of 2023, the plant-based meat company reported $155 million in net losses, or $2.40 per share, on $73.7 million in net revenue.

U.S. Opens UnitedHealth Antitrust Probe

Investigators from the Justice Department have been interviewing industry officials who compete with the healthcare giant.

Bumble to Reduce Workforce by 350 Roles

Online dating company said it expects to incur between about $20 million and $25 million of one-time charges tied to the layoffs.

Macy's to Close 150 Stores, Puts San Francisco Flagship Up for Sale

The retailer will focus on upgrading its remaining locations and opening smaller versions of its namesake chain.

