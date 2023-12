--Swisscom is considering a bid for Vodafone Group's Italian business, which could potentially rival a 10.45 billion-euro ($11.43 billion) proposal made by Iliad Group, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Swiss telecommunications company, which is present in Italy through its Fastweb business, is in talks with U.K.-based Vodafone over the terms and a bid could be formalized early next year, according to Bloomberg.

--Swisscom declined to comment, while Vodafone didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

