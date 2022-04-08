TalkTalk Owners Consider Potential GBP3 Billion Sale, Sky News Reports

--Broadband provider TalkTalk's shareholders are mulling potential offers for the company, Sky News reports.

--Vodafone and Sky--parent of Sky News--have been examining whether to make a potential offer, according to Sky News.

--Telecoms industry sources say TalkTalk's founder and chairman, Charles Dunstone, believes the company is worth at least 3 billion pounds ($3.92 billion), Sky News reports.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3NYsfwn

