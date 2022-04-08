Log in
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
04/08 07:08:35 am EDT
128.04 GBX   +0.95%
TalkTalk Owners Consider Potential GBP3 Billion Sale, Sky News Reports

04/08/2022 | 06:41am EDT
--Broadband provider TalkTalk's shareholders are mulling potential offers for the company, Sky News reports.

--Vodafone and Sky--parent of Sky News--have been examining whether to make a potential offer, according to Sky News.

--Telecoms industry sources say TalkTalk's founder and chairman, Charles Dunstone, believes the company is worth at least 3 billion pounds ($3.92 billion), Sky News reports.


Full story: https://bit.ly/3NYsfwn


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 0640ET

Financials
Sales 2022 44 675 M 48 714 M 48 714 M
Net income 2022 2 453 M 2 675 M 2 675 M
Net Debt 2022 43 098 M 46 993 M 46 993 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 43 041 M 46 931 M 46 931 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 95,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1,52 €
Average target price 1,99 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC12.99%46 931
AT&T INC.-3.54%169 979
T-MOBILE US14.92%166 505
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.05%75 173
KDDI CORPORATION21.09%73 173
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.38%69 980