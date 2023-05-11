Advanced search
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:06 2023-05-11 am EDT
90.99 GBX   -1.90%
02:40pTelefonica open to discuss potential fiber deal with Vodafone in Spain
RE
11:16aPharma, Telecoms Stocks Lead European Equities Traded in US Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
06:37aDeutsche Telekom posts billion-dollar profit thanks to sale of radio tower business
DP
Telefonica open to discuss potential fiber deal with Vodafone in Spain

05/11/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica is seen at its headquarters in Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecom firm Telefonica is open to discussing potential partnership on fiber networks in Spain with rival Vodafone, a company top official said on Thursday.

The Spanish firm is "open and prepared", its Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila said on Thursday, according to a company spokesperson, who confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg.

Vodafone's recently appointed Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle, is under pressure to shake up the group, which spans over Europe and Africa and whose shares have underperformed.

The company has reportedly sought to unwind assets in Spain, though, given its size in the country, a sale to rivals would face steep anti-trust hurdles.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Pietro Lombardi and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2023
