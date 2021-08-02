This Report on Form 6-K contains the following: (Form 6-K)

This Report on Form 6-K contains the following:-

1. A Stock Exchange Announcement dated 1 July 2021 entitled 'TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL'.

2. A Stock Exchange Announcement dated 22 July 2021 entitled 'VODAFONE SPAIN ACQUIRES 2x10 MHZ OF SPECTRUM TO EXPAND 5G SERVICES'.

Vodafone Group Plc

01 July 2021

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, Vodafone Group Plc ('Vodafone') hereby notifies the market that, as at 30 June 2021:

Vodafone's issued share capital consists of 28,817,590,018 ordinary shares of US$0.20 20/ 21 of which 906,091,220 ordinary shares are held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Vodafone is 27,911,498,798. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vodafone under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Vodafone Group Plc

22 July 2021

21 JULY 2021

VODAFONE SPAIN ACQUIRES 2x10 MHZ OF SPECTRUM TO EXPAND 5G SERVICES

Vodafone Spain has acquired 2x10 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band from the Spanish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation ('MINECO') for €350 million (reserve price for the acquired block).

The total amount will be payable in a single instalment following the conclusion of the auction process. In addition, a licensing fee of €15.5m will be payable each year.

The spectrum acquired has initial holding rights until 2041, with an automatic renewal with no additional fees for a further 20 years (until 2061), subject to meeting the licence obligations.

Vodafone Spain will use the spectrum to continue offering one of the leading mobile experiences in Spain through its 'built right' approach to 5G, expanding its footprint and offering better coverage, including indoor buildings.

Colman Deegan, CEO of Vodafone Spain, said: 'Vodafone welcomes the improved conditions offered by the government for this spectrum auction, which represents an important step towards achieving a sustainable, economically viable sector necessary for continued investment in connectivity.'

'The new 5G frequencies acquired today will enable Vodafone Spain to accelerate the deployment of our leading 5G network in the coming months, ensuring that consumers and businesses can take advantage of digital transformation opportunities to support economic recovery after the pandemic.'

Vodafone Spain has the following spectrum holdings before and after the auction:

Existing Holding Purchased Post-purchase 700 MHz 2x10 MHz 2x10 MHz (exp 2041+20yrs) 800 MHz 2x10 MHz (exp 2031) 2x10 MHz (exp 2031) 900 MHz 2x10 MHz (exp 2028) 2x10 MHz (exp 2028) 1800 MHz 2x20 MHz (exp 2030) 2x20 MHz (exp 2030) 2.1 GHz 2x15+5 MHz (exp 2030) 2x15+5 MHz (exp 2030) 2.6 GHz 2x20+20 MHz (exp 2030) 2x20+20 MHz (exp 2030) 3.6 GHz 90 MHz (exp 2038) 90 MHz (exp 2038)

