Trending: Vodafone, CK Hutchison Combine U.K. Businesses

0344 GMT - CK Hutchison Holdings and Vodafone Group are among the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the pair said they are combining their United Kingdom businesses. The deal, which was flagged late last year, would create the U.K.'s largest mobile operator, with 27 million customers and a value of 7 billion pounds ($8.83 billion), according to Vodafone. Vodafone will own 51% of the combined business with Hong Kong-listed CK Hutchinson owning the other 49%. CK Hutchison Holdings recently traded 0.2% lower at HK$48.75, and Vodafone ADRs rose 1.1% overnight. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

06-14-23 2359ET