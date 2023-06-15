Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vodafone Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
06/14/2023
72.84 GBX   +0.57%
06/15Trending: Vodafone, CK Hutchison Combine U.K. Businesses
DJ
06/14Communications Services Flat as Momentum Builds -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
06/14Vodafone CEO secures early win, but long road ahead on the deal front
RE
Trending: Vodafone, CK Hutchison Combine U.K. Businesses

06/15/2023 | 12:00am EDT
0344 GMT - CK Hutchison Holdings and Vodafone Group are among the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the pair said they are combining their United Kingdom businesses. The deal, which was flagged late last year, would create the U.K.'s largest mobile operator, with 27 million customers and a value of 7 billion pounds ($8.83 billion), according to Vodafone. Vodafone will own 51% of the combined business with Hong Kong-listed CK Hutchinson owning the other 49%. CK Hutchison Holdings recently traded 0.2% lower at HK$48.75, and Vodafone ADRs rose 1.1% overnight. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 2359ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.41% 48.65 Delayed Quote.4.27%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.57% 72.84 Delayed Quote.-13.53%
Financials
Sales 2024 43 954 M 47 694 M 47 694 M
Net income 2024 1 537 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
Net Debt 2024 35 742 M 38 782 M 38 782 M
P/E ratio 2024 13,6x
Yield 2024 9,78%
Capitalization 23 004 M 24 961 M 24 961 M
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
EV / Sales 2025 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 104 000
Free-Float 85,4%
