LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 agreed a new network sharing agreement to extend their existing tie-up for more than a decade, in a deal they said on Wednesday was subject to approval of the merger between Vodafone and Three UK. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)
