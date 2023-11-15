VODAFONE : Barclays remains Neutral
November 15, 2023 at 02:48 am EST
Barclays confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is lowered from GBX 95 to GBX 90.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|72.34 GBX
|-1.06%
|-4.83%
|-12.99%
|08:48am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-12.94%
|24 700 M $
|+5.01%
|170 B $
|-15.10%
|112 B $
|+16.70%
|66 669 M $
|+6.72%
|55 634 M $
|+4.55%
|19 362 M $
|+14.36%
|18 628 M $
|+23.96%
|14 669 M $
|-15.59%
|10 933 M $
|+2.75%
|8 534 M $