VODAFONE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
The future of mobility
The Vegan Market
Artificial Intelligence
Fintechs
In Vino Veritas
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
US Basketball
Cybersecurity
Robotics
The Vegan Market
The SPAC
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Vodafone Group Plc
News
Summary
VOD
GB00BH4HKS39
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
(VOD)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
11:04 2022-11-09 am EST
103.83
GBX
-2.27%
10:42a
VODAFONE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
06:30a
Vodafone Group Selling Stake in Vantage Towers, Setting Joint Venture
MT
06:26a
Vodafone Forms Partnership For Vantage Towers Unit JV
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
VODAFONE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
11/09/2022 | 10:42am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at GBX 215.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
10:42a
VODAFONE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
06:30a
Vodafone Group Selling Stake in Vantage Towers, Setting Joint Venture
MT
06:26a
Vodafone Forms Partnership For Vantage Towers Unit JV
MT
06:22a
European Midday Briefing: Investors Weigh Midterms, Look to U.S..
DJ
06:20a
KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners Join Forces with Vodafone for Vantage Towers Stake ..
DJ
05:34a
TOP NEWS: Vodafone agrees co-control partnership for Vantage Towers
AN
05:06a
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays prefers Liontrust over Jupiter
AN
05:01a
Vodafone Enters New JV Agreement for Vantage Towers Stake
DJ
04:52a
Vodafone to sell slice of Vantage Towers to KKR, other investors
RE
11/08
Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund To Finance Bid For Vodafone's Tower Business
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
10:42a
VODAFONE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
10/19
VODAFONE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/19
VODAFONE : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
45 787 M
46 147 M
46 147 M
Net income 2023
2 441 M
2 461 M
2 461 M
Net Debt 2023
41 446 M
41 772 M
41 772 M
P/E ratio 2023
15,0x
Yield 2023
7,42%
Capitalization
33 539 M
33 803 M
33 803 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,64x
EV / Sales 2024
1,60x
Nbr of Employees
104 000
Free-Float
88,4%
More Financials
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
1,22 €
Average target price
1,60 €
Spread / Average Target
31,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer
Chairman
Johan Wibergh
Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding
Senior Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
-5.36%
33 803
T-MOBILE US
29.25%
186 499
AT&T INC.
-1.17%
132 333
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
27.51%
71 057
KDDI CORPORATION
28.44%
64 837
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
-9.45%
64 020
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave