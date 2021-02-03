Log in
VODAFONE GROUP PLC

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
02/03 06:05:39 am
132.97 GBX   +4.39%
06:04aVODAFONE : confident in growth prospects after revenue upturn
RE
05:23aVODAFONE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:20aVodafone CEO declines to comment on Spain deal speculation
RE
VODAFONE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

02/03/2021 | 05:23am EST
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at GBX 165.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 425 M 52 190 M 52 190 M
Net income 2021 2 356 M 2 831 M 2 831 M
Net Debt 2021 44 144 M 53 054 M 53 054 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 38 779 M 46 640 M 46 606 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 105 263
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1,93 €
Last Close Price 1,45 €
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pierre Klotz Finance Director
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
