VODAFONE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
Vodafone Group Plc
VOD
GB00BH4HKS39
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
(VOD)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate CHI-X -
02/03 06:05:39 am
132.97
GBX
+4.39%
06:04a
VODAFONE
: confident in growth prospects after revenue upturn
RE
05:23a
VODAFONE
: Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:20a
Vodafone CEO declines to comment on Spain deal speculation
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
VODAFONE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
02/03/2021 | 05:23am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at GBX 165.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
4.46%
286.97
4.18%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
4.73%
132.86
5.33%
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
06:04a
VODAFONE
: confident in growth prospects after revenue upturn
RE
05:23a
VODAFONE
: Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:20a
Vodafone CEO declines to comment on Spain deal speculation
RE
04:17a
London stocks gain on faster recovery hopes; Vodafone jumps
RE
04:04a
VODAFONE
: Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:31a
VODAFONE
: Returns to Organic Service Revenue Growth in 3Q
DJ
02:21a
VODAFONE
: Fiscal Q3 Revenue Shrinks 5%
MT
02/02
MARKET CHATTER
: Vodafone to Float Vantage Towers in Frankfurt in March
MT
02/02
VODAFONE PREPARES TELECOM TOWERS BUS
: sources
RE
02/02
South Africa's Vodacom service revenue jumps as domestic market improves
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
43 425 M
52 190 M
52 190 M
Net income 2021
2 356 M
2 831 M
2 831 M
Net Debt 2021
44 144 M
53 054 M
53 054 M
P/E ratio 2021
21,7x
Yield 2021
6,22%
Capitalization
38 779 M
46 640 M
46 606 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,91x
EV / Sales 2022
1,85x
Nbr of Employees
105 263
Free-Float
92,8%
More Financials
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
1,93 €
Last Close Price
1,45 €
Spread / Highest target
81,3%
Spread / Average Target
33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-31,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Nicholas Jonathan Read
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer
Chairman
Margherita Della Valle
Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pierre Klotz
Finance Director
Johan Wibergh
Group Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
5.33%
46 640
AT&T INC.
-0.38%
203 349
T-MOBILE US
-4.77%
163 700
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
6.23%
146 665
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
9.28%
127 585
KDDI CORPORATION
2.58%
68 784
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave