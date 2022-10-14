VODAFONE SEEKS TO WRAP UP TALKS WITH VANTAGE TOWERS BIDDERS BY N…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
In Vino Veritas
Boats
The Golden Age of Video Games
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
The future of mobility
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Hydrogen
Cybersecurity
Strategic Metals
The Vegan Market
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Vodafone Group Plc
News
Summary
VOD
GB00BH4HKS39
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
(VOD)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
11:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
99.59
GBX
+0.20%
12:20p
Vodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources
RE
12:12p
Vodafone has asked bidders including consortium of kkr and gip t…
RE
12:12p
Vodafone seeks to wrap up talks with vantage towers bidders by n…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
VODAFONE SEEKS TO WRAP UP TALKS WITH VANTAGE TOWERS BIDDERS BY N…
10/14/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
VODAFONE SEEKS TO WRAP UP TALKS WITH VANTAGE TOWERS BIDDERS BY NOV. 15 – SOURCES
© Reuters 2022
All news about VODAFONE GROUP PLC
12:20p
Vodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources
RE
12:12p
Vodafone has asked bidders including consortium of kkr and gip t…
RE
12:12p
Vodafone seeks to wrap up talks with vantage towers bidders by n…
RE
10/13
Goldman Sachs Cuts Vodafone Group PT, Keeps Conviction Buy Rating
MT
10/13
VODAFONE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
10/12
Vodafone Group's Turkey Unit Partners With Cisco, Qwilt for Enhancement of Content Serv..
MT
10/12
Apple to roll out 5G in India in Dec amid early adoption push
RE
10/11
Vodafone and Ericsson facilitate data-driven decisions with AI-based solutions in Oman
AQ
10/11
India to press Apple, Samsung for faster 5G software upgrades in phones
RE
10/10
Brookfield Asset Management, DigitalBridge Reportedly Mull Joint Offer for Stake in Vod..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
10/13
Goldman Sachs Cuts Vodafone Group PT, Keeps Conviction Buy Rating
MT
10/13
VODAFONE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
10/10
Berenberg Trims Vodafone's PT, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
45 831 M
44 752 M
44 752 M
Net income 2023
2 441 M
2 384 M
2 384 M
Net Debt 2023
41 461 M
40 485 M
40 485 M
P/E ratio 2023
13,9x
Yield 2023
7,85%
Capitalization
31 818 M
31 069 M
31 069 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,60x
EV / Sales 2024
1,56x
Nbr of Employees
104 000
Free-Float
88,5%
More Financials
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
1,15 €
Average target price
1,61 €
Spread / Average Target
40,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Jonathan Read
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita della Valle
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer
Chairman
Johan Wibergh
Group Chief Technology Officer
Valerie Frances Gooding
Senior Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
-11.46%
31 069
T-MOBILE US
14.74%
166 888
AT&T INC.
-18.61%
107 744
KDDI CORPORATION
24.66%
62 362
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
0.64%
57 576
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
-23.84%
52 486
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave