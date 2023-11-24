VODAFONE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
November 24, 2023 at 04:59 am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 100.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|71.90 GBX
|+1.45%
|-4.08%
|-14.54%
|11:20am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-14.41%
|24 046 M $
|+6.36%
|172 B $
|-12.17%
|116 B $
|+16.95%
|66 929 M $
|+10.35%
|60 716 M $
|+4.97%
|20 093 M $
|+11.79%
|18 375 M $
|+21.83%
|14 396 M $
|-13.99%
|10 864 M $
|+3.91%
|8 779 M $