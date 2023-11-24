Vodafone Group Plc is one the world's largest mobile telephone operator. The activity is organized into two sectors: - mobile telecommunication services; - fixed telecommunication services: fixed-line telephony and Internet access services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (16.1%), Germany (31%), Italy (11.4%), Spain (9.2%), Europe (13.6%) and other (18.7%).

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services