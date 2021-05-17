Log in
    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/17 03:11:07 am
142.1 GBX   +0.98%
Vantage Towers fiscal 2021 revenue just shy of consensus

05/17/2021 | 02:31am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) -Vantage Towers, the infrastructure unit of Britain's Vodafone, on Monday reported modest growth in underlying revenue that came in just shy of expectations in its first full-year results since floating on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Revenue grew by 2.2% to 966 million euros ($1.17 billion) on a proforma basis in the fiscal year to March 31, slightly short of median forecasts among analysts of 971 million euros compiled by Refinitiv.

Core profit, measured as EBITDA after leases, rose by 2.1% to 524 million euros, Vantage said.

"We have fully delivered on our FY21 operation and financial targets and we remain focused on commercialising our business and delivering our medium-term targets," Chief Executive Officer Vivek Badrinath said of the results.

Vodafone span out Vantage last year and the towers unit completed Germany's largest public listing since 2018 in March, achieving a valuation of 12.1 billion euros.

Shares ended last week 13% above their IPO price of 24 euros, reflecting a view among analysts that Vantage - which runs 82,000 sites in 10 European countries - stands to profit from long-term growth in mobile data use.

The proforma figures presented Vantage's results as if the company had been operating since April 1 of last year, the company said.

Vantage Towers set revenue guidance of 995 million euros to 1.01 billion euros for fiscal 2022. Profit margins are seen broadly stable and free cash flow at 390-400 million euros, up from the 2021 outturn of 384 million euros.

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas BusvineEditing by Caroline Copley)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 504 M 52 806 M 52 806 M
Net income 2021 2 258 M 2 741 M 2 741 M
Net Debt 2021 44 327 M 53 804 M 53 804 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 5,45%
Capitalization 45 747 M 55 562 M 55 528 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 105 263
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,05 €
Last Close Price 1,63 €
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pierre Klotz Finance Director
Jean-François M. L. van Boxmeer Chairman
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC16.36%55 562
AT&T INC.12.10%230 194
T-MOBILE US4.95%176 455
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.5.83%133 509
KDDI CORPORATION15.20%73 102
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.24%49 000